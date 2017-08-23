Wednesday assorted links

2. On political anger (pdf). And methods to limit violence at demonstrations. And “Do black Americans have the courage and conviction to look the hateful monsters in the eye and offer a love so radical that it reminds them their hatred does not define them?”
3. “Users would be able to earn “Karma Coins” by meditating and teaching Buddhism. The coins could be spent within a special Buddhist community called the “Lotos Network.”” Link here.
4. Millennials don’t care about classic movies.
5. Gelato sushi > sushi gelato, or so it is claimed. And the Neptune forecast is for diamond rain.
6. Receiving welfare does not seem to dis-incentivize future achievement.
7. Kevin Drum offers a rebuttal on market power, but he cedes the entire ground on mark-ups. Concentration is up somewhat, but that is not the debate at hand. Bookstores are an excellent example of where concentration has gone up, and real choice has gone up too. Nor do I see a big problem with pricing (Amazon used anyone?), though of course the marginal cost of producing an extra book copy is pretty low and thus the measured mark-up should be high. Pharma? A given drug has falling mark-ups over time, for new drugs the price falls from infinity. For phone service, these days prices are tumbling. Airfares falling too. Search engines? p = 0. An unusual “fail” from Kevin.
7. You address price, but neither innovation nor lobbying. Is it just spurious correlation between the continued persistence of ironic “There is no great stagnation” posts and increasing industry concentration? Even if p=0, reduced innovation means we’re not losing out on consumer surplus.
s/we’re not/we are. SMH.
“…less than a quarter of millennials have watched a film from start to finish that was made back in the 1940s or 50s…”
“…28 percent have seen “Casablanca…”
Uh huh.
I am a millenial and I love classic movies. How much of the skew in those top ten lists comes from merely being alive when any particular movie is in theaters and being discussed in popular culture?
For example, if you didn’t get around to seeing a best picture nominee when it was in theaters what are the odds you’d bother to several years down the road?
4. I’m curious how much this story reflects changing generational tastes, how much it reflects the eternal preferences of old people vs. young people and how much it reflects changing racial makeup.
The article posits that these numbers are all generational changes, but it may just be that many people don’t begin watching classic movies till they hit 30 or 35 or 40 — and that it’s always been that way.
Also, it may be that whites like classic movies more than others and that this appears to be show a generational divide because more than 80% of over 50s who respond to English language surveys are white and less than half of the under 20s are white and that Hispanics and/or Asians like classic movies less. If you adjusted for changing ethnicity, the apparent difference might vanish.
It’s actually quite hard to tell in modern America whether a story is about racial differences or age differences because the average ages of the races are quite different.
For example, there were a bunch of stories 10 years ago about how Hispanics were embracing mobile technology far faster than white people. The numbers were huge. But at the time the average age of a white person was about 37 and the average age of a Hispanic was about 25. So the story could also read that 25 year olds were adopting new technology faster than 37 year olds — which wasn’t surprising. Indeed, when you adjusted for age, the discrepancies vanished.