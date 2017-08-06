What I’ve been reading

1. Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad. At first I feared it was too trendy, but I ended up engrossed.
2. Stephen R. Platt, Autumn in the Heavenly Kingdom: China, the West, and the Epic Story of the Taiping Civil War. Pseudoerasmus calls this the best book on the most underrated big war in human history; he is right. It also gives you a good sense of how 50-100 million people might have died.
3. Mark Bowden, Hue 1968: A Turning Point in the American War in Vietnam. Both a very good Vietnam War book, and a very good Vietnam book.
4. Rousas John Rushdoony. The Foundations of Social Order: Studies in the Creeds and Councils of the Early Church. Uneven in argumentative quality, but brilliant in parts, this is one of the conceptually most interesting books on early Christianity. It turns out your views on Christology really do shape your politics, and furthermore there is a coherent version of libertarian Calvinism, except it isn’t very libertarian, and it comes from…having the right Christology. Recommended, it opens up new worlds for the reader.
5. Thomas Mann, Der Zauberberg. I had never read this in German before. For all its extraordinary intellectual and emotional peaks, it is also remarkably witty.
Colson Whitehead’s book plays out my childish assumption when reading about the Underground Railroad in c. 1968 that it really was an underground railroad.
Whitehead’s first novel, The Intuitionists, was about elevator inspectors.
So I presume he has a thing about mechanical transportation systems.
TC is a beast! He speaks fluent Spanish and reads German too? “I had never read this in German before”.
OK, Cowen is the only person now qualified to talk about Rushdoony. I’ve heard him vilified a thousand times by people who have never come close to reading him.
He should move on to his hard-charging libertarian son-in-law/protege Gary North and his Economic Commentary on the Bible: https://www.garynorth.com/public/department158.cfm
#3 I’m told that even German readers like Lowe Porter the best
4. I’m pleased that Cowen is recommending this book. Not that I am familiar with this particular book about the early history of Christianity, but I do study the subject and believe that self-described Christians who are ignorant of that history would be both better Christians and better human beings if they too studied the subject. “Christology” relates to the nature of Jesus (i.e., His divinity). The early Christian writings (including Mark, the fist canonical Gospel written) weren’t much concerned about the subject, being that the authors were certain that the Last Judgment as imminent (as indicated in Mark). When the Last Judgment kept not happening, the focus shifted from God to Jesus, which required a better explanation of Jesus. Was Jesus divine? And if so, when did he become divine? At His birth? At His baptism (by John the Baptist)? At His resurrection? Such adoptionistic views were the prevailing views in the early years, but by the time the Gospel of John was published (the last of the four canonical Gospels), adoptionistic views had become a dangerous heresy: Jesus always was. But that view conflicted with monotheism: if Jesus always was, then there must be two Gods, God the Father and God the Son. Clever theologians came up with the novel explanation that we know as the Trinity. New Testament scholars say that if you understand the Trinity, then you don’t understand the Trinity. Of course, this evolution in the nature of Jesus was happening in the context of the Jesus movement shifting from a small band of Jews located in Jerusalem led by Peter, James, and John (Jesus and all of His Disciples were Jews and Jesus preached only to Jews in His lifetime) to a predominantly Gentile religion centered in Rome. It was not surprising that the movement shifted from exclusively Jewish to predominantly Gentile since the defeat and enslavement of Jews and the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 CE by the Romans resulted in very little demand for a Jewish Messiah, in particular in the vanquished center of Judaism. Jewish followers of Jesus didn’t give in to the Gentiles without a fight: read the Letter of James for the last-ditched effort to retain a Jewish foundation for the faith. But the effort failed (Paul taught that Christians are justified solely by their faith in Jesus and without regard to works of faith – or observance of Jewish Law), and at the First Council of Nicaea (from which Christians received the Nicene Creed recited by Roman Catholics and Episcopaleans as part of the liturgy), called by Emperor Constantine, order was imposed among the faithful. That Christianity would become a Gentile religion centered in Rome and the official religion of the Roman Empire even though Jesus and His Disciples were all Jews and Jesus was crucified for inciting insurrection against the Roman authorities in Jerusalem is but one of the many ironies of the faith.
