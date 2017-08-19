Who’s complacent?, sloth worship edition

What’s the perfect form of therapy for a world that’s more frantic than ever? An animal that appears to do absolutely nothing.
One freezing February morning this year, Kayla Premack, 27, arrived at 3:30 a.m. and waited for hours in a sleeping bag at Denver’s Downtown Aquarium. Never mind the sharks, otters and turtles. She’d come to take a selfie with Aspen, a two-toed sloth.
Only the first 100 people in line that day would get photo opportunities with the aquarium’s most popular resident, and Ms. Premack, an office manager, was determined to be one of them. It didn’t matter that she already has at least 50 photos of him. “Sloths just invoke this happiness inside of me,” she said.
The slow-moving mammal, which has exploded in popularity in recent years, has caused some unusual reactions from its fans. MaryCharles Wolfe, 21, lost her breath and started sobbing when she saw a sloth for the first time last month at The Houston Zoo.
“How do you look at that and not think it’s the sweetest?” she said. “In this world with chaos and grossness everywhere, sloths don’t do any wrong. They can’t do anything.”
…Animal keepers have grown accustomed to people shedding tears upon seeing a sloth, even bawling hysterically on the ground. “They’re just overcome with emotion,” said LynnLee Schmidt, a curator at Denver’s Downtown Aquarium. “I think to myself: What do I love that much?”
Here is the story by Nicole Hong. The article seems to suggest that sloths are worshipped as an offset to the frenetic pace of modern life, but what is cited is smart phones, and it is not the Silicon Valley CEOs lining up to pay their homage, and so I would give this story a slightly different spin…
If slow-moving sloths are notable to these people then they must really dig plants.
I never got the manatee thing either. Degenerate mammals. Sloths at least climb.
So that is what America has become: a bunch of hysterical people reduced to tears and bawls by the aight of a sloth. How could it happen? I can not imagine Braziliansnbehaving in such dishonorable way.
In Ecuador, though …
It is different. The Ecuatorians were admiring the beast – there is no actually much to see in Ecuador. Americans are crying histerically on the ground. I am officially asking all Americans to stop bawling om the ground everymtime they see a sloth. Please evennAmericans should be ablemto keep some dignity.
“sloths don’t do anything wrong. They can’t do anything.” That sounds like complacency to me.
On a different note sloths are AWESOME.
Mr. Cowen looks in the mirror and sees a pudgy waisted, dropping jowled academic who sits around and theorizes, generally defending a raw form of the dominant free-market ideology. Thus, it would be natural to see complacency everywhere.
And yet your preferred economic system, probably the one installed by the Castro brothers, has offered what?
‘it is not the Silicon Valley CEOs lining up to pay their homage’
A. Silicon Valley CEOs expect homage, and never need to pay for it – they get it for free from so many adoring fans
B. Silicon Valley CEOs can buy a sloth – and stick it in their private jet, if they so choose, to see an eclipse in Nova Scotia
C. Silicon Valley CEOs know that the three-toed sloth is even slower, so they don’t bother with the two toed version at all
Sloths are preyed upon in the wild by eagles, which must be pretty gruesome, like Prometheus’ eaten liver.
Bonus trivia: Sloth is one of the seven capital sins. It is the most difficult sin to define, and to credit as sin, since it refers to a peculiar jumble of notions, dating from antiquity and including mental, spiritual, pathological, and physical states.
Yawn — a yawn of disinterest not a yawn of slothfulness — call me when a sloth has penned something like, I dunno, “In Praise of Idleness.”
Good Ray
Owls also hunt them
Zoos are the Nanny State.
If they just let the animals loose they would get off their duffs and make a living for themselves, foraging in your neighborhood.
They are like tenured faculty, but less dangerous.
Sloths are also poor examples for children.
Next they will be watching video games.
I have seen sloths in the wild in the Amazon. Now I understand why they don’t move very much – it’s too f*#€ing hot!!!
I recently read, where I can’t remember, for every one person seeking therapy to get organized there are 10 trying to calm down. What drives this frenetic activity? Is it a permanent state of social status seeking?
Some say the prescription is meditation.
FWIW, I think it’s just a kind of performative emotionality. We overreact so we can throw it up on Instagram. Annoying but not new.Think Beatlemania, or fainting spells, or loud wailing and chest beating in grief.