A City on the Hill

The Redeemed Christian Church of Nigeria has built its own private city.
A 25-megawatt power plant with gas piped in from the Nigerian capital serves the 5,000 private homes on site, 500 of them built by the church’s construction company. New housing estates are springing up every few months where thick palm forests grew just a few years ago. Education is provided, from creche to university level. The Redemption Camp health centre has an emergency unit and a maternity ward.
On Holiness Avenue, a branch of Tantaliser’s fast food chain does a brisk trade. There is an on-site post office, a supermarket, a dozen banks, furniture makers and mechanics’ workshops. An aerodrome and a polytechnic are in the works.
…“If you wait for the government, it won’t get done,” says Olubiyi. So the camp relies on the government for very little – it builds its own roads, collects its own rubbish, and organises its own sewerage systems. And being well out of Lagos, like the other megachurches’ camps, means that it has little to do with municipal authorities. Government officials can check that the church is complying with regulations, but they are expected to report to the camp’s relevant office. Sometimes, according to the head of the power plant, the government sends the technicians running its own stations to learn from them.
There is a police station on site, which occasionally deals with a death or the disappearance of a child, but the camp’s security is mostly provided by its small army of private guards in blue uniforms. They direct traffic, deal with crowd control, and stop children who haven’t paid for the wristband from going into Emmanuel Park – home to the aforementioned ferris wheel.
As in Gurgaon, India, where the government fails opportunities are opened for entrepreneurs who think big.
“On Holiness Avenue” is a wonderful title for a book. How, I wonder, would it suffer under the vogue for colonisation?
On Holiness Avenue: The History of the Medieval Popes and Anti-Popes.
On Holiness Avenue: The Life and Career of President Obama.
On Holiness Avenue: Town Planning in an Age of Religion.
On Holiness Avenue: A History of Religious Frauds.
Religious organizations (churches, synagogues, etc.) do similar work in the US although not on such a broad scale. One will recall that at one time churches in the US provided essentially all of hospital health care. I suppose believers are more inclined to “give” money to the church than to government for at least two reasons. One, it’s a down payment for passage to one’s great reward. Two, the church is less corrupt as compared to government, although the evidence doesn’t actually support this reason. I should point out that today’s independent evangelical Protestant churches provide a wide array of services for its members, but not typically for the community at large; they are often called “community” churches, but the “community” is limited to members, which is consistent with their highly sectarian view of Christian theology. Of course, “diversity” (in this case religious diversity) would be a significant obstacle to the type of broad scale services provided by the Redeemed Christian Church in the “community” in Nigeria.