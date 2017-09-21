What should I ask Doug Irwin?

I will be doing a Conversation with Doug in early October, although with no associated public event, just a later podcast and transcript. Here is Wikipedia on Doug:
Douglas Irwin is the John Sloan Dickey Third Century Professor in the Social Sciences in the Economics Department at Dartmouth College and the author of seven books. He is an expert in both past and present U.S. trade policy, especially policy during the Great Depression. He is frequently sought by media outlets such as The Economist and Wall Street Journal to provide comment and his opinion on current events.[1][2]
Prior to Dartmouth, Irwin was an Associate Professor of Business Economics at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, an economist for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and an economist for the Council of Economic Advisers Executive Office of the President.
Doug has a very exciting new book on the history of trade coming out, which I covered here. Here is Doug on Twitter. Here is Doug’s recent WSJ Op-Ed on Steve Bannon, trade, and the history of America’s greatness.
So what should I ask Doug? Your grace and wisdom are always appreciated and never in short supply.
‘Your grace and wisdom are always appreciated and never in short supply.’
Best satire site on the web.
He wasn’t referring to you, obviously.
Smoot-Hawley always get the blame for worsening the effects of the Great Depression, but what part did the trade restrictions of the 1920s play in creating the conditions for downturn. And related, what part did they play in that decade’s boom?
Before that, there was the international boycott of Germany after the armistice and the international boycott against Soviet Russia after the revolution. I’ve heard of these sometimes being blamed for the Depression.
The US and Western Europe were not prepared for the economic (and domestic) consequences of the industrialization of China and other less developed countries and the shift to China et al. of trillions in global economic output. Tariffs are a poor response, as Irwin has made clear. Wouldn’t a better response be to promote greater international trade by making China et al. more like the US and the US more like China et al., with more domestic consumption and less savings in China et al. and more savings and less consumption in the US? That seems a reasonable compromise for both sides. How to achieve it here would be a political challenge but is doable (e.g., by copying China with much larger public investment). As for China, I suspect the Chinese people would embrace a higher level of consumption, something that likely will happen anyway as China continues on the path to development but could be encouraged with a little creativity in the trading relationship between the two countries.
Sounds interesting. The “I covered here” link is bad.
s/b http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/07/clashing-commerce-history-us-trade-policy.html
He has written a lot about the causes of the Great Depression. Ask him something like “What are the most common beliefs that economists hold about the causes of the Great Depression that are wrong?”
I would ask him about the seeming dichotomy between (most) economists and the “general folk” regarding free trade.
Most economists (I think) subscribe to free trade.
However, in the general populace, (I think), protectionists feelings and tendencies are very much ingrained. This is because many in the general populace see factories abandoned, empty buildings, corporations outsourcing abroad, etc, which can leave many unemployed and with a bitter taste.
So, i would ask, how do you persuade the general populace of the benefits of free trade?
Should there be a compensation to the losers in free trade by the winners in free trade? (Has there ever been, successfully?)
I would also ask him what he (Irwin) thought about the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), which President Obama negotiated, but President Trump abandoned.
Was it really a good agreement for the US? Will the TPP live on without the US? Could the Trump Administration revive TPP, perhaps?
For a city/state with a pure service economy (e.g. no ag or industry, tourism as sole “export”) what is the equilibrium ratio of imports/total spending by locals?
Why did teacher played by Ben Stein in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off say “Hawley Smoot” tariff instead of “Smoot Hawley” tariff? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxPVyieptwA
Good insight from 3/16
IRWIN: Well, it’s very interesting. Both parties have this division within them. Interestingly, public opinion polls suggest that Democrats support trade more than Republicans. But the Democratic candidates are speaking more to their union base in the party and opposing these trade agreements. Meanwhile, the Republicans traditionally have been, in recent decades, much more in favor of free trade. But the Republican base does not support trade as much. And now you see some candidates moving in that direction as well.
http://www.npr.org/2016/03/08/469606369/why-trade-is-an-important-issue-in-the-presidential-campaign
The parties to the TPP Agreement are likely to reach a deal by November on bringing it into force without the US. They are each also working on free trade agreements (like the Japan-EU FTA) that don’t include the US. As a result, US exporters are looking at greater and greater comparative tariff penalties on their exports. Regardless of how this happened – between Trumpism on the one side, and virtue signaling about TPP by the left on the other — this is reality.
For instance, Japan has raised its tariff on beef except for its FTA partners, so the US (which faces a beef tariff of 50%) is already shipping less beef, and Australia (only 27.2%) is shipping more. The Japanese government told the Nebraska governor they are not interested in a bilateral agreement with the US. TPP had a lot for Japan that a bilateral with the US just doesn’t offer.
How can the US get back to TPP at this point?