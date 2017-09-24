China fact of the day

China’s 89 unicorns (startups valued at $1bn or more) are worth over $350bn, by one recent estimate, approaching the combined valuation of America’s (see chart 2). And to victors go great spoils. There are 609 billionaires in China compared with 552 in America.
That is from The Economist, mostly about Chinese innovation.
oh wow
But is there more inequality in China than in the US? Certainly the wealth of the billionaires is not trickling down to their workers who spend long hours in factories for little income.
You are amazingly wrong, Baizuo.
Actually, China’s level of inequality is higher than in the US. But that’s the case in other newly industrialized countries, as well. So even though global inequality has declined (between developed and undeveloped countries), inequality has increased in both.
Of course, it’s relative. When everyone in China was poor, inequality was quite low. When some became wealthy, some became what we would call middle class, and some remained poor, all the boats were lifted but the average person’s position actually declined (relatively); hence, inequality rose. Is China better off, economically, today even though inequality has risen? It’s relative.
Are you actually asking whether it’s better for everyone to be poor than for some to be poor and some to be better off?
Over the long haul, that’s the inequality question in a nutshell.
The lead, a connection to the Maker Movement is striking. It is something that came from the West but descended on China and synergized with their small shop semi-cooperative competition.
My question would be why does “Making” in that way have so few friends on the Right?
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/node/316486
So few friends on the right??
The left only supports “making” in terms of it being a past time. If/when “making” becomes about serving customers the left will be fully against it.
A swing and a miss.
https://blog.adafruit.com/2017/06/06/maker-made-small-businesses-profiled-in-new-york-times/
For that matter, some of you should revisit why billion dollar Making happens in places like Seattle or San Francisco.
Great article.
China’s amazing leap over the last 40 years is a powerful lesson in the power of markets and incentives.
It’s rare to see an Orientalist newspaper such as The Economist write something overwhelmingly positive about China. Most of its articles about China are filled with bias, selective facts, garrulous prose, the typical OxBridge cockiness, the occasional fake Brietbart-style xenophobic headlines (Apparently, China is trying to “limit Muslim births” in Xinjiang), and of course, lies and basic factual errors.
While reporting about China, The Economist is very similar to Donald Trump. Both give their own opinions more importance than the facts, when they don’t outright ignore them. Most of their articles are ill-researched, when they don’t resort to outright lying.
For example, it once inflicted the following atrocity on its readers:
“…(Taiwan) has in its entire history been ruled directly from the Chinese capital for not much more than a decade”.
Those who have studied even the most basic Chinese history would know that Taiwan was part of the Qing dynasty for more than 200 years. A school-child Google search would’ve sufficed.
There are many such factual errors. It once reported that the entire radiation monitoring system at the Daya Bay nuclear power station was accidentally switched off for three months. But in fact, it was just the alarm that was switched off, and the backup alarm was still active – which is why the incident was classified as a “level zero” incident (another thing the article conveniently left out). It once claimed that India and Pakistan haven’t fought a war since 25 years, when in fact they fought one in 1999 (the Kargil conflict). It once claimed that as a member of UNCLOS, China is “supposed to follow” the permanent court of arbitration (PCA), when in reality there is no such obligation according to the treaty.
And I’m not even talking about the errors of interpretation and biased analysis and fact-free conclusions. That’s a whole new discussion altogether. By this standard, The Economist is really at the same level as The Guardian and The New York Times. This is made even more amusing when you remember that it considers itself superior to such newspapers.
Yes – The Economist is proud of its news – real or fake. Yet, what explains such basic factual errors in reporting? The answer is simple: This is Journalism about China. You believe what you want to believe.
According to folklore, Deng Xiaoping looked at the countries around the world and observed that socialist/communist countries were poor and capitalist countries were wealthy, and decided that wealthy was preferable to poor. Some decisions are easier than others.