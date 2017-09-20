Conversations with Alex!

Here’s the second MRUniversity video from India. It’s a little different than what we have done before and a bit of an experiment; an interview with Shannon D’Souza one of the proprietors of my favorite coffee shop in Mumbai, Koinoina Coffee. We talk about what it’s like doing business in India.
Enjoy! And if you are in Mumbai do stop by Koinoina Coffee Roasters in Chuim village and tell them Alex sent you.
Shouldn’t that address be 3 words? http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2016/01/three-words-any-place.html
Is this a product of Indian culture or British (colonial) culture? Why have Indians become America’s innkeepers? Why are so many convenience stores in America owned by Pakistanis?
Very nice video — thanks. A partial explanation, I guess, for why there are so many Indian ex-pats here. Although…in the U.S. we seem to be moving in India’s direction:
http://www.coyoteblog.com/coyote_blog/2016/02/new-eeoc-payroll-reporting-rule-proposed-i-am-officially-exhausted-with-this-administration.html
(Though, fortunately, the Trump administration has recently suspended the new requirements).