Facebook’s harm is taking life out of context

That is the theme and title of my latest Bloomberg column.
by Tyler Cowen on September 20, 2017 at 12:26 pm in Current Affairs, Education, Web/Tech | Permalink
That is the theme and title of my latest Bloomberg column.
Previous post: My Conversation with Larry Summers
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
These examples seem rather cherry-picked. Lots of hand-wringing about the decontextualizing malevolence of the wicked TrumPutinites and Jew-haters, but nothing whatsoever about the impact of Facebook’s 7,500-person (!) “Community Operations Team” on the “social context”?
That’s it? No enticing quote? Nothing but the bland thesis to convince me to click through? Pass. You’re really phoning it in this week.
The article itself is phoned in. Uninspired and unoriginal.
I think the biggest problem with Facebook (and social media in general) is that it is built on social status signalling. It’s all about collecting friends and getting “likes”. The more “likes” you get, the more popular you appear to be, the higher your social status. That’s why it’s so addictive. If you aren’t checking in and commenting and “liking” and making “Friends”, then you’re going to lose the status signalling game; other people will have more “Friends” and more “likes”.
On top of that, it makes those social status indicators so extremely public – not only will you have fewer friends and likes, but everyone can see that you have fewer friends and likes. Everyone will know who the loser is. And when someone unfriends someone, everyone knows about it. There are no private spats. Only public humiliations.
This is why it’s so bad for young girls, for whom social acceptance is so important.
“Today, the same Russian could place an ad on Facebook, whether for Trump or for a fascist cause. With a minimum of professional effort, it can look just as good as the ads for more legitimate groups and not betray its origins.”
Did ads not exist before the Facebook era? And am i really supposed to wring my hand that the ads that now saturate the internet might not all be on the up and up? Cause i got to tell you, i already figured that one out.
Gotta love the oh-so-subtle linkage between Trump, the Russians and fascists though. Way to go, Ty! The Bloomberg crowd will eat that up!
One of the nice things about living in a small Southern town is that it’s all but impossible for me to select friends based on shared political views. I could choose “friends” with shared political views on social media, but I don’t consume social media. Ten to fifteen years ago, a relative, a liberal college professor, came to visit, bringing with her several other liberal college professors. My brother, who had lived in the same small Southern town for many years, was so shocked and offended by the liberal college professors that he created quite a scene, letting them know that he did not approve of them or their views, it having been a very long time, if ever, that he had heard such views. While social media could be used to experience a wide variety of social and political views, it’s used for the opposite purpose, resulting in much higher levels of polarization and distrust of others. Social media is more accurately called anti-social media.
Not sure it’s lack of context- more like lack of perspective. The number of Nazis in America has probably been pretty stable for the last 50 years, but there are hardly any of them and they went about their business out of sight and were just a punch line for The Blues Brothers (1980) or a weird little curiosity like in The Betrayed (1988).
Now they are in your face. Facebook reminds us that the world is a big place, but lack of perspective means people increasingly interpret the world as a bad place.
Plenty of people would hardly know about young earth creationists, either, etc.
Why? YECs were fighting significant court battles in the years just before Facebook was created.
They are in your face because the media wants them to be. Their near 0 importance has not changed, what has changed is the need for a tidy bad guy to drive clicks.
The role of the Raleigh News & Observer in stirring up the White Supremacy campaign in the 1898 North Carolina election makes me doubt this, but perhaps you’re talking about a very specific 1945-1990 time and place? Are a few ads on Facebook really worse than various other conspiracy theory outbreaks among Left, Right, and Center, among elites and the general populace, that have dotted our history? How much of that belief in “what kind of reporting lapses might be possible or not” kept most white Americans believing that police brutality against blacks couldn’t possibly be common?
I absolutely agree that people should not only avoid the echo chamber but also avoid getting angry at people with differences of opinions, and Facebook seems to encourage both. It just seems like an easier to long for the days of a consensus when you’re solidly within the mainstream, though.
People are also much more tolerant in real life than online, and online content in general provokes more moral outrage than other forms of media or real life, partially because of how Facebook works.