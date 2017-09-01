Friday assorted links

1. Entertainment spending is up, and food stamp expenditures are down, both bullish indicators.
2. Where do all those books come from in restaurant libraries?
3. In the Philippines, in response to typhoons, they lower wages and hours but not employment. A different implicit contract perhaps?
4. Why Major League Baseball dirt comes from Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.
5. Nissan protects its newly manufactured cars with (noisy) hail cannons.
6. “”This was not the first translation of “Moby-Dick” in Macedonian. There was one edition published in the 1980s, translated from Serbo-Croatian, which did not produce a lasting impact.
The main problem of translating a book from 1851 about sailing and whaling was that the Macedonian language lacked maritime terminology. Most of the ethnic Macedonian population had been landlocked during the last centuries, having little contact with the sea in general and sailing in particular. In order to overcome this, Čemerski had to re-construct the vocabulary by first discovering the origins of the English terms, and then trace their equivalents in Macedonian or other Slavic languages.” Link here.
There’s actually a business, bulk seller Books by [the] Foot. Kinda makes me sad.
Also, I put off culling my collection again.
Where I came from in South Jersey there was a mini-family of restaurants called The Library. They had book-lined walls as well. In the 30 to 40 times I ate at one of the restaurants I only once saw someone take a book off the shelf and read it. He was an Air Force officer who was eating solo. I don’t remember what he was reading though.
Do you remember what he was eating?
#6: Alexander the Great White Whale!
“5. Nissan protects its newly manufactured cars with (noisy) hail cannons.”
A little background on the hail cannons. A severe hail storm ripped through middle TN about 20 years ago and damaged nearly every car at Nissan’s primary production facility. In addition to the obvious devaluation of the cars this also caused a severe shortage of new cars to ship to dealerships.
To prevent this from re-occuring they put up canvas tents to shelter a certain percentage of cars. No all, just enough to ensure they can meet immediate shipping commitments. To avoid the costs of tents when they built the Canton plant they installed the experimental hail “sonic cannons”.
Here’s an earlier story from 2005 with better information:
http://money.cnn.com/2005/08/25/Autos/nissan_cannons/
6.
From Mikhail Bulgakov’s White Guard:
“He is a bastard,” Turbin continued with hatred. “After all, even he doesn’t speak that damnable language. Eh? The day before yesterday I was asking that rascal Dr. Kuritsky, who, don’t you know, has forgotten how to speak Russian since last November. He even spells his name the Ukrainian way. So I asked him, “How do you say ‘cat’ in Ukrainian?” He answers, ‘Kit.’ I said, but ‘kit‘ means ‘whale.’ So how do you say ‘whale’? He stopped, goggled at me, and was silent. Now he won’t speak to me.”
Nikolka cackled and said, “They can’t have the word ‘kit‘ because there aren’t any whales in Ukraine, but in Russia there are lots. There are whales in the White Sea.”