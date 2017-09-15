Friday assorted links

1. What makes people dislike their doctors.

2. Kevin Hassett is now confirmed, and Richard Burkhauser is named as the third CEA member (WSJ), Tomas Philipson is the other.

3. 6 free cop dating sites.

4. New Hampshire was the highest earning state in 2016.

5. The new economy of excrement.

6. Stephon Marbury in China watch. And training a pitcher to throw a baseball at 95 mph (recommended).