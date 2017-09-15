Friday assorted links

1. What makes people dislike their doctors.
2. Kevin Hassett is now confirmed, and Richard Burkhauser is named as the third CEA member (WSJ), Tomas Philipson is the other.
4. New Hampshire was the highest earning state in 2016.
5. The new economy of excrement.
6. Stephon Marbury in China watch. And training a pitcher to throw a baseball at 95 mph (recommended).
6b) Americans and Chinese seem to be made for each other.
I wish Tyler would stop linking to priceonomics. It seems that the stuff they publish is written by hacks (or least people who don’t understand that the difference between an average rating of 4.81 and 4.74 does not seem meaningfully (economically) significant, whether or not it is statistically significant (which you are not told)). Also, why does everyone average ordinal data? Don’t they realize that it doesn’t actually mean anything?
Agreed. There might be something interesting in this data, but the combination of lack of rigor and small differences between groups make this analysis useless.
6. His shoes are back, too:
http://nypost.com/2017/08/07/stephon-marburys-affordable-sneaker-line-is-back/
1. Seems completely obvious, yet doctors don’t get it and it makes economist/pundits FURIOUS for some reason.
#6 Maybe China will take Colin Kappernick and Jamelle Hill.