Friday assorted links

1. The politics of Star Trek Discovery.
2. Doctor drain from eastern Europe.
3. Video interview with Liu Cixin.
by Tyler Cowen on September 29, 2017 at 1:24 pm in Uncategorized | Permalink
Previous post: USA fact of the day
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
#1 Another classic example of, as IowaHawk put it, lefties seizing on a beloved institution, “killing it. Gutting it. Wearing its carcass as a skin suit while demanding respect.” Hollywood is in late stage cultural decline. New ideas are dead, they’ve been replaced with remake after remake. They wonder why their results aren’t different this time. Complacency.
#4 “Only When the Last Tree Is Cut Down, the Last Fish Eaten, and the Last Stream Poisoned, You Will Realize That You Cannot Eat Blockchain.” – Native American Saying
#5 Only last year there was article after article talking about the rise in home cooking, fast-casual availability at grocery chains, and steep declines in eating out. Which is it?
That’s the first liberal critique of Star Trek: Discovery I’ve seen, but I’ve seen loads of right wing critiques of the show for going too far from Star Trek canon and for plot contortions in order to appease the Gods of diversity and make thinly disguised anti-Trump political statements (I wonder if your commentator identified Klingon=Trump and whether that would have convinced him that pre-emptive strikes were not only excusable, but praiseworthy :-)). It looks like the writers have managed to annoy both sides – if the complaints are true, to the point of people deliberately not watching.
(Of the Star Trek successor shows, I like parts of Deep Space Nine best, when the Federation has its back against the wall and just carrying on with business is an exercise in grim determination).
Actually, it makes the rather apolitical point that Klingons are aliens and if you try to interact with them without understanding their culture, bad things will happen.
The point is that by Klingons cultural standards, the Federation’s behavior is a sign of weakness and an invitation to be conquered. Only the Klingons are disorganized and losing influence to the encroaching Federation. The very phrase “We come in peace” is at once an insult and the symbol of the Federation’s passive agreesive destruction of their very way of life. So when a high ranking official of the Federation shows up and says it, the Klingons strike first.
This in no way implies that what would have prevented war, showing strength by attacking the Klingons on sight (what the ever logical Vulcans had done to establish their peaceful relations with Klingons) is the only, much less best way to begin a cultural exchange, it was just what had to be done to avoid a larger war in this case.
And as I’ve said before, this answers the question, “what’s so funny about peace, love and understanding?” Nothing, unless that’s not what the other guy wants.
So the Klingons are the non western nations and our policy of red lines that we run away from is an invitation to walk all over us.
You are correct, we should understand their culture.
5. America grocery stores are pretty awful. Bad layout and poor selection of nutritious food. A whole lotta bread and chips though.
5. I like to be cooked for. Does this count?
#5: that first photo is awful. Everybody has a dishwasher at home. Well, not very low income people but “at least 75% of US homes”. https://qz.com/29147/death-of-a-dishwasher-families-around-the-world-spurn-americas-favorite-appliance/
5. Cowen is known as a foodie, but does he cook? I’ve never read a blog post by him about some new recipe he has tried. Or about a meal he prepared for friends and family. Or about a dish he ate at a restaurant that he wants to try to make himself. My father was a chef. When we traveled and ate at restaurants, my father would invariably end up in the kitchen talking to the chef/staff about this or that item on the menu. I’m certainly not the chef he was, but I enjoy nothing more than preparing a meal for family and friends. I usually host Thanksgiving, and my nephew (my niece’s husband) and I are in charge of the kitchen. He is a great cook, a creative cook, a happy cook. They reside in Charleston, which has some fantastic restaurants. They moved to Charleston in part so he could own and operate a restaurant there. As fate would have it, there were no brokers specializing in restaurants, this in a city known for restaurants. Seeing an opportunity, and being his father’s son, he became the restaurant broker instead. On my visits, we rarely eat at restaurants, my nephew preferring to cook, which of course follows the trip to his favorite grocery stores (yes, stores) to purchase just the right ingredients. I think I enjoy the trip to the grocery stores as much as the meal itself. The one exception, by tradition I treat the family to lunch on the day after Christmas at a restaurant of his choosing. It’s always excellent, but I would prefer to be in my nephew’s kitchen watching him do his thing while sipping a glass of champagne.
Nobody loves to cook. We cook because we want to eat. I call the crap you get from cafeterias and microwave ovens and fast food joints “prison food”. I don’t eat prison food.
#1 “reminds me of the original Battlestar Galactica”
The best Battlestar Galactica. Good guys and actual bad guys.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RVf01en-
Star Trek Discovery (Pilot Episodes) – re:View