Germany fact of the day

Marginal REVOLUTION
by Tyler Cowen
on September 25, 2017 at 7:42 am
in Current Affairs, Political Science
| Permalink
AfD is the biggest party in Saxony.
Like it or not, that’s one of Merkel’s legacies.
Ha ha ha
The Social Democratic Party has lost 1/2 the base of support it had in 1980, the Christian Democratic Party about 1/4.
Had you even a modicum of knowledge about the German political system you would understand these results are actually a good thing.
If you actually read anything you responded to rather than just spit out the latest bit of witless and pompous condescension, you’d understand that what you just said is non sequitur.
An election where over 75% of the electorate voted as compared to America’s typical poor showing is not something one should be laughing at if one cares at all about a healthy democracy.
Oh man, prior just got knocked the f*** out!
Again, the Hun shows its claws.
Stop impersonatimg me!
From the coverage in the US, it’s hard to know what all the AfD stands for, and whether “far-right” means anything more than opposition to open immigration
Ive noticed that too. Usually these articles are sure to drop the word “nazi” plenty of times as well. Always helpful, that.
AfD is pretty right wing in any German context. But since US media, if every variety, can’t even explain or grasp the ideology of Canadian political parties why on earth would you expect them to for German ones. All the American leftists proclaiming Merkel leader of the free world are not the product of informed opinion.
“in any German context”
Bernie Sanders is right wing in any German context.
As a percentage of previous votes from the last election, they gained the most from the post Communists, “The Left” (Die Linke) but also drew numbers from both the main two parties. They also gained a lot from people who didn’t vote in previous elections.
They stand for a lot of big government, populist, socialist things, just anti immigration and also still pretty anti EU and euro (which is how they were founded, but the anti-immigration stuff turned out to be more popular and the party shifted.)
They are most popular in the former East Germany.
It is interesting how consistently life under Communism is effective at purging and preventing liberal impulses in a population.
Jeane Kirkpatrick is proved right again and again.
About how supporting drug dealers, juntas, death squads and torturers in Latin America was essential to America’s freedom or about it actually being an act of compassion for Latin Americans?
A large wing of the party wants to ban male circumcision for any men under 18, which they generally admit to be anti-Islam, but obviously disturbs both the Jewish community and others. That, for example, would generally be seen as a radical left-wing position in this country (and perhaps others), but I suppose may have some currency among the alt-right, I don’t follow those folks enough to tell.
Most of the West seems to be diametrically opposed to female genital mutilation but it’s OK to chop off the end of the penis of some little guy who doesn’t have the capacity to object. Being opposed to circumcision isn’t a political stance, it’s a human rights issue.
Yes, yes, I am sure you oppose infant vaccination and polydactyly surgery for the same reasons.
That’s not the same at all. The foreskin isn’t a deformation, it’s a normal part of the human body. Removing it from an infant is much like docking the tail of a dog, reasoning that it’s a health improvement is mythological.
If circumcision wasn’t allowed until the child was over 18 the procedure would quickly become extinct.
“obviously disturbs both the Jewish community”
Jews should be smarter than to live in Germany.
Maybe. And the rest of Europe should be smarter than to form a union whose Germany is de facto leader. UK wants out, and they will get it: good for them. Greeks also voted to say no the UE (that is, in this context, specifically to Germany), but the result of their referendum was ignored.
The result of the UK’s referendum is being pretty obviously ignored too. Or rather, delayed and obfuscated beyond recognition.
And Saxony is supposed to be SoCualust territory, the self destruction of the SPD since 2000 is heroic even by their own standards.
Btw the current wiki article on the SPD is appallingly bad and an argument against Wikipedia altogether.
This counts Frauke Petry, who won a constituency seat in Saxony (one of three) and then resigned from the party to sit as an independent. She is the former chairwoman of the party. Odd thing, the AfD (and realignments in general.)
Problem with dissident parties is they usually splinter well before gaining power.
This can show both the first round and second round votes in constituencies. The FDP in particular shows a very big difference between the first vote and the second vote (showing that many FDP voters are comfortable with a tactical constituency vote.) The other smaller parties don’t show that trend nearly as much.
Without tactical voting the FDP would have ceased to exist decades ago.
The Greens don’t win constituency seats as well and are dependent on the party list seats, but don’t seem to have nearly the percentage difference in their vote between the first and second vote. Though I suppose that is more a sign of the weakness of the current SDP?
Hey, maybe Prior_test3 is wrong and they are not better than we are. Maybe our chaotic, wild country is freer and therefore able to withstand more different groups of people.
