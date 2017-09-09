Incontinence of the Void*

That is the new, forthcoming Žižek book, here is one brief excerpt:
Peter Sloterdijk endorses Badiou’s thesis, from his Le siecle, that the defining feature of the twentieth century was “the passion for the real,” the gravitational pull toward the real basis of our lives (economic base, libido, will, etc.). What we witness is the reversal of the traditional relation between public theology and occult materialism preached in elite circles — today, materialism is public while gnostic theology grows in the underground…Passion for the Real is not just a realist-cynical stance of reducing ideological chimeras to their “actual base” (“it’s all really about the economy, power, sex”), it is also sustained by a messianic logic of extermination: the cobweb of (religious, moral, etc.) illusions has to be ruthlessly erased, and it has to be done now. The twentieth century was a time of extremis, of passage a’ l’acte, not of hope for some future. Sloterdijk, of course, for this very reason sees the twentieth century as the age of extremism and ethical catastrophes, from Nazism to Stalinism.
I have several other of his books in my pile to read; this latest one focuses much of its energy on Lacan and also the Slovenian theorist Alenka Zupančič. It turns out Žižek also is a big fan of Liu Cixin and The Three-Body Problem.
This is from the Amazon abstract:
” He proceeds from the universal dimension of philosophy to the particular dimension of sexuality to the singular dimension of the critique of political economy. The passage from one dimension to another is immanent: the ontological void is accessible only through the impasses of sexuation and the ongoing prospect of the abolition of sexuality, which is itself opened up by the technoscientific progress of global capitalism, in turn leading to the critique of political economy.”
Is this profound or just masquerading nonsense a la Sokal . Someone please explain ?
…or ala “Jacques Derrida” Like our spammer friend in the comments that posts random nonsense.
“the more a person lives for others the more freer and joyful is their life”. Tolstoysays
Incontinence does not sound like a good book cover title. You have fecal incontinence, verbal incontinence, urinary incontinence, and, my favorite, emotional incontinence where people laugh or cry hysterically for no good reason, usually from a brain injury.
Then this: “Liu Cixin and The Three-Body Problem.” – ha x three. From the Wikipedia summary (Spoiler Alert)… apparently an advanced alien civilization is so advanced but yet they cannot figure out where earth is in the universe if you fail to give them your coordinates properly. Absurd.
“Liu Cixin and The Three-Body Problem.”
I thought that book and the sequel was over rated.
Gul and Pesendorfer defend that in order to do properly economic analysis you have to restrain yourself within the price and quantity dimensions in order to reveal the economic’s subjects preferences. And out of conventional Marginalism it is, of course, the Zizek’s and friends non sense.
Tyler, I ask this you honestly: How can you possibly tolerate the drivel that Žižek puts out? You, who hired Robin Hanson? You, who idolizes Plato and Hume? You, who speaks admiringly of Gladwell (whatever his faults, he writes with almost alarming clarity)?
“the cobweb of (religious, moral, etc.) illusions has to be ruthlessly erased, and it has to be done now.”
It seems like we live in an era when we are supposed to endorse the cobweb of illusions if we know what’s good for us.
Zizek always seems on the verge of saying something interesting but then chickens out.
I suspect the Three Body Problem doesn’t admire Zizek.
As to Badiou, he makes Zizek look profound. He is fatuous and tracks his tiny little world’s zeitgeist like a bloodhound. And though his work shows an utter indifferenceto mundane truth and regularly tells outright falsehoods, he is so impressively lazy that even with these handicaps his work is utterly impervious to logic.
Please forgive my meanderings around my very first, very preliminary, impressions of the book. I claim no special expertise. For me, modern continental philosophy really gets started with WWII, or perhaps a little earlier with Nietzsche’s ‘God is Dead’. The trend in nihilism was seen as creating a void filled by extreme political ideologies. Existentialism was one of the first responses to the void, though of course had been around much earlier (e.g. Kierkegaard.) Existentialism argued we can choose to create our own purpose. Camus was a skeptic. (In at least one interview he said he didn’t understand why people said he was an existentialist as he had only written one brief piece on it, against it.) Camus argued, brutally even, that we have to confront the void, not imagine it away. (In ‘An Absurd Reasoning’, now online.) (Digression: In the more modern sense we might say Camus saw human nature as rich and complex and existentialism in general fell into the pattern of utopian blank-slatism, the perfectability of human nature as being some easy task accomplished through magical wish-fulfillment.) Camus wrote The Rebel as an exploration of ways in the past people have confronted the absurd (‘without sound’, or sense.) One was Don Juanism. (Perhaps that was the 1960’s?) Zizek is writing from a tradition where Freud figures heavily, so the unconscious and oedipal sexuality are inevitable themes, but the sexuality aspect mentioned in the Amazon review strike me as the Don Juanism (or Donna Juanita-ism.) After sex comes babies, usually, in most times and places in the world. And the need for greater and greater material resources for raising babies. (And it certainly doesn’t hurt for older men to have more material resources when courting.) And so perhaps in the usual course of things Don Juanism (1960’s) leads to Wall Street (1980’s.) Materialism of course is another way of trying to fill the void of the meaninglessness of an indifferent universe. The book title includes the word incontinence. What that conjurs up for me is that the universe isn’t just indifferent, it’s p-ssing it’s indifference on humanity every moment of every day, though most people convince themselves it’s only rain. It seems Camusian in the sense that the void isn’t going to be ignored, not very successfully in the long run. The ‘void’ also works in the title in that conveys not just nihilism, the absurd, but also the feeling of emptiness that goes along with that. Wny is this an important book? Perhaps to the extent we can grasp the implications of responses to philosophical nihilism we can somehow avoid the extreme political philosophies of the WWII era.