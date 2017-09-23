The limits of refrigerator privacy?

It seems we never quite reach them:
Walmart is testing a service that delivers groceries straight to your fridge when you’re not home.
On Friday, the retail giant announced a partnership with August Home, a smart-lock startup, that would allow a delivery person to enter customers’ orders and put groceries away in their refrigerators…
Delivery drivers will have a one-time passcode that allows them to unlock the August smart lock if customers do not answer the door when the delivery team arrives to drop off groceries. They will then drop off packages in the foyer, unload groceries in the fridge, and leave — with the door locking behind them.
Customers get a notification when the driver rings the doorbell. August home-security cameras allow them to watch the entire process from the app if they wish.
Here is the story, via Peter Metrinko.
You know they won’t put the groceries in the right place. It’ll be a disaster, with hummus atop the eggs and jam sitting on the low shelf next to bananas, which don’t even belong in the damn fridge.
The delivery person should also be allowed to take expiring or unwanted or leftover food home. Or just make a sandwich on the spot. Think of it as a perk.
Or food removal could be a business in itself. They could then charge twice the rates: “we deliver your groceries AND remove older food.”
Workers who need SNAP benefits to eat will be delivering food into refrigerators of rich people?
What could possibly go wrong?
Well… my first thought was it would be the ideal way to case a joint. Take note of what *else* is in the house and clue a buddy in on the action and take a slice of that later.
I wrote a white paper on this around 1995 when I did some consulting for Peapod. The end game would be delivery of refrigerated/frozen goods directly to your refrigerator.
The ideal would be to have refrigerators built into the outer wall of your house with access from both inside and outside. But I didn’t see that kind of construction as being all that likely.
The major decline in crime since the 1990s has increased trust considerably, allowing people to, for example, order non-refrigerated goods to be left on their porches with more confidence that they’ll still be their when they get home.
I was just talking to a young person who had passed the rather intensive tests to qualify as a dog walker for a company that advertises itself as the Uber of dog walking. He needed to show he was an honest enough person to be left a key to go into people’s houses to get their dogs and that he knew enough about dogs to deal aptly with any situation. This development was not something I had anticipated in 1995.
One relatively cheap and simple solution might be for the delivery workers to wear body cams that customers would be allowed to check on an as-needed basis. Just submit a request to the company if you suspect something and they’ll send a link to the relevant clip from that day.
Wouldn’t it be easier to tie the dog outside the house?
Is this evidence of the “dynamic tech sector”?
I am excited about new home technology, but August Home products seems to have bad or mediocre reviews on Amazon. This isn’t true for all home tech products – Amazon shows Nest gets great reviews. I’m hopeful we’ll start seeing more innovative products that also have the customer satisfaction to show for it.
How close to a house or residence does delivery have to be convenient?
If refrigerated food were delivered to, say, a facility on the same block, or same apartment building, would walking half a block to pick up your refrigerated food in a lock box be that inconvenient.
When I first read about this I started thinking about how to partition off a part of my basement and add a refrigerator so I could get groceries delivered without having someone really come into my house. I am starting to HATE shopping for food. It takes up too much of my time that I want to spend in other ways.
An executive at my job has us reading a book called “The Signals Are Talking: Why Today’s Fringe Is Tomorrow’s Mainstream.” The author provides tools to determine which things are probably just trends and which may last. I am not an early adopter of anything because I’m very frugal but I’d be very happy if this becomes mainstream quickly.