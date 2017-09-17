Why men are not earning more

“And it all starts at age 25,” Mr. Guvenen said. The decline in lifetime earnings is largely a result of lower incomes at younger ages rather than at older ages, he said, and “that was very surprising to us.”
Most younger men ended up with less because they started out earning less than their counterparts in previous years, and saw little growth in their early years. They entered the work force with lower wages and never caught up.
That is from a very good NYT piece by Patricia Cohen. And note that in spite of all the recent very good economic news, for men the basic story really hasn’t changed, namely that of stagnation as a class.
I wonder sometimes if a Malthusian/Marxian story might be at work here. At relevant margins, perhaps it is always easier to talk/pay a woman to do a quality hour’s additional work than to talk/pay a man to do the same. And so as the demand for such additional hours opens up, the gains go to women, not men. That is at least for the lower income brackets, and perhaps the very most for younger earners. In other words, especially at young ages, women might be serving as a kind of “reserve army of the underemployed.”
Didn’t Krugman talk about this years ago, in relation to the future ‘lost generation’ that graduated amidst the 2008 financial crisis and recession?
Also, might this not explain rising political extremism (in the sense of more outright supporters of socialism AND fascism)? Who are the most likely to adopt extreme beliefs? Young, unattached, educated men for whom the economy is not generating enough opportunities for them to take advantage of. It’s a milder case of what happened with the Arab Spring.
I remember seeing statistics decades ago about how the Baby Boom created an increase in the supply of labor and a concomitant decrease in wages — not just initially but projected to last over their lifetime.
So I was expecting to see the post-Baby Boomers, Gen X or whatever we’re supposed to call them, see an uptick in wages, apparently there was a bit of one when they hit age 25 but it didn’t last. Or is it the shadow Baby Boomers whose wages have been especially depressed? I’m not sure if the birth-and-immigration cohorts match with the popular labels of Baby Boom, Gen X, Millenial, etc. (Who comes up with those labels anyway? And for that matter, who came up with the Red State Blue State labels, which I don’t remember before the 2000 election? Hmm, wikipedia says it was Tim Russert in 2000.)
‘perhaps it is always easier to talk/pay a woman to do a quality hour’s additional work than to talk/pay a man to do the same’
As long as one can convince a mother that it is better to spend time at work when an infant is 6 weeks old.
But why talk about maternity leave, which is so clearly a burden on companies that employ women, right?
I’m very, very, dubious about this finding.
Take one thing we know about wages. They peak at different times of life for different types of work. Blue collar wages peak earlier, a decade or more, than white collar. Further, age 25 wages are going to be heavily influenced by college or not. 7 years work experience at age 25 or 2 perhaps?
As a whole the society has been moving from blue collar to white, with that later peak in wages, plus we’ve near the majority now going to college, something that just wasn’t true 50 years back. Then we measure wages at age 25 and 35.
No, sorry, not convinced.
That’s before we get to the manner in which PCE (they use PCE, not CPI) still overstates inflation. Plus, as they themselves say, taking compensation rather than wages reduces the gap.
It wouldn’t surprise me at all to find that adjusting for these three, lifetime earnings patterns, inflation and compensation makes the finding disappear entirely.
Obviously, it would need someone with a great deal more technical skill than I to prove it but that’s another matter.
Adding to Tim’s point – work just isn’t as hard as it used to be. There are much more service type jobs and much less manufacturing jobs. To state the obvious working 9 to 5 in an office is not the same as digging coal by hand. So even if the wage for the 9 to 5 is the same as digging coal, life for people is much better.