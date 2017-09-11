Monday assorted links

1. UK fact of the day: the NHS uses 10 percent of the world’s pagers.
2. Did they steal the de Kooning just for themselves? (NYT)
3. “Fruit names do not invite ghosts, [Taiwanese] food official says”
4. Modeled Behavior argues for Amazon in Philly.
5. Japanese managers are complacent.
6. Exit interview with Richard Posner (NYT).
#4: “Oh and if it’s not Philly, then I would suggest Pittsburgh. ” Drop the “if not Philly” part and you’re on to something Ozimek!
#1: not only the UK.
http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/02/why_do_doctors_still_use_pagers.html
#6 – “More lawyers for the poor” means more lawyers living off the taxpayers. He should concentrate on procedural and systemic reform to reduce the need for lawyers.
“I pay very little attention to legal rules, statutes, constitutional provisions,” Judge Posner said. “A case is just a dispute. The first thing you do is ask yourself — forget about the law — what is a sensible resolution of this dispute?”
This is what mediators are paid to do. If he wants to be a mediator, he should go be a mediator. If he’s a judge, he should apply the law, and he can fill his opinions telling the legislature all the ways they screwed up and what he thinks they should change, and send them to whomever he wants. That’s how a democratic republic works.
I think he just wants to be a social engineer.
6. Posner’s career makes an excellent case for mandatory retirement.