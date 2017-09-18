Monday assorted links

2. Median income is not rising in Washington, D.C.
3. China markets in everything.
4. How to read a chocolate bar label.
5. Should we make it harder for an American president to launch nuclear weapons?
6. Vermont will be experimenting with paying for health care results: “Making lump sum payments, instead of paying for each X-ray or checkup, changes the financial incentives for doctors.”
The chocolate labelling article misses an important point: that the cocoa % blurs together the quantities of cocoa mass (the flavour) with added cocoa butter, which in the overwhelming majority of non-artisanal bars will be deodorized, and hence just an inert, flavourless vegetable fat. An 85% and a 70% dark chocolate might well have the same amount of actual cocoa flavour mass.
Totally agree.
The current %cocoa tries to describe 2 dimensions using one parameter.
If you hypothesize the proper components are sugar, cocoa solids and cocoa butter, it would take 2 parameters to properly describe the chocolate.
#5: Nukes work as a deterrent only if your enemies believe you really are willing to nuke them. This includes the threat that your enemy will bomb you first if you start pushing your luck too much (otherwise you would have Vietnams all over the place, all the time).
Now, I understand that once the bombs drop we are all gone but still, that is the world we live. Restricting the US while leaving all the other crazies free to do what they want does not help the end of the world scenario in any way.
“#5: Nukes work as a deterrent only if your enemies believe you really are willing to nuke them. This includes the threat that your enemy will bomb you first if you start pushing your luck too much (otherwise you would have Vietnams all over the place, all the time).”
I am not that sure. “Vietnams” depend of the effort the occupier puts in it. America won’t resort to draft so it got Afghanistan instead of “Vietnam”. Also, the USA did not use the bomb in the real Vietnam even as America subjected Laos to the heviest bombing campaign in History. America also did not nuke the Philippines or Afghanistan or Iraq. Actually, the Bomb was not even supposed to prevent the Soviets from trying to conquer West Europe, hence the heavy
convential forces America thought to be necessary to stand up to the Soviet regime.
The USSR did not use it in China before it got the bomb or in Poland or in Afghanistan or against the separtists.
Even Israel seems to think about nukes as a Samsom bringing the temple down suicide act, which is not the kind of thing that actually stop the crazy people who has spent the last 70 years banging their heads against Israel’s military because Allah wants it. It is not clear what, if anything, nuclear weapons are supposed to achieve.
As Mr. Eisenhower famously pointed out, “every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed”.
#5 It should be impossible for a president alone to launch nuclear weapons. We need to have Constitutional amendments to address issues of which the Founders could never have dreamed.
I’m told that Jefferson had quite detailed opinions on Net Neutrality.
WHoops, that was to the above comment by Bahner
1. So, it turns out that the belief that all infinities are, as per definition, of equal size, is actually correct.
No, that is not what it says. There are still more real numbers than natural numbers.
I thought it said the opposite. There are both infinite numbers of real numbers and integers, and those infinitesimal are equal. So there are really the same numbers if real numbers and integers.
No. Cantor showed already in the 19th century that there are more real numbers than natural numbers. (And this is in fact reported correctly in the article.) The new result concerns two other sets.
No, we’ve known since Cantor’s diagonalization that there are more real numbers than integers. This proof is that that two *other*, more complicated, infinite sets have the same cardinality.
It’s very well understood that there is countable infinity and uncountable infinity and that they are not the same size. There’s a very cursory explanation of cantor’s proof of this in the very article you’re talking about. No one has or will prove all infinities are the same size, the question is, are there only two sizes? (Seems unlikely to most).
We also know there are more than two sizes, in fact you can always trivially make a higher-cardinality infinity. There are many reasonable questions around which particular sets of infinity have the same cardinality, though. Some of those (ie the continuum hypothesis) are known to be unsolvable, others are open questions.
You are absolutely right – the distinction between an uncountably infinite set and a countably infinite set remains.
#4, on chocolate labels.
I am always happy to read about chocolate but that was pretty disappointing. But I guess it was pitched at neophytes.
Still, I suppose it is useful to be reminded for the umpteenth time that “artisanal” has essentially zero meaning today.
#6 what would I do if I was the head of a company that was paid to raise the health and life expectancy of people in a state. I would focus on auto accidents, poisoning (mostly drug and alcohol OD deaths) and homicides and then exercise and diabetes with frequent nudges.
Probably the most cost effective way to increase life expectancy is to raise taxes on alcoholic beverages. #wisdomoftheMormons
6. So they do all this nice stuff, interviews and everything. Why don’t they help him with his mother?
Oh. Because that costs too much.
Governments everywhere: We know you don’t care so don’t try to fake it. It makes us think of tar and feathers.
How can 0.333333… × 3 be 1?
Number five spends a fair amount of time eliding the real point, which is not ‘The more difficult problem is the one that has preoccupied both strategists and academics since the U.S. lost its monopoly on nuclear weapons: how the commander in chief responds to that 3 a.m. phone call that says some other country seems to have launched missiles.’ A problem ‘solved’ with the deployment of the SSBN fleet, at least in terms of the MAD world we share with Russia, as any lesser opponent is unlikely to be able to do enough damage to the U.S. to mean that the president is forced into a use it or lose it choice.
The real concern is that in a non-MAD situation (and that most definitely applies to countries like North Korea), the president will launch an attack either using or resulting in the use of nuclear weapons without Congress having the opportunity to at least declare war first, as per the Constitution. The president was handed the authority to launch nuclear weapons due to the needs of a MAD world, and to counteract the advantages conferred by a surprise (massive) nuclear attack. If North Korea was to launch an all out effort of 7 missiles carrying warheads with a 250 kt yield, the U.S. essentially shrugs after obliterating North Korea. The need for the president to make a 3am decision in 4 to 5 minutes does not really exist as it did when the Soviet Union was America’s prime adversary. Quite honestly, and using that old Cold War measure of megadeaths, the North Koreans probably cannot come close to what a single SSBN, or even a B52, can deliver by that measure. And the odds they can deliver a megadeath or two against Americans is quite low. That the North Koreans just might be able to achieve a couple of megadeaths of South Koreans or Japanese is quite likely in contrast – particularly if an American president decides to attack North Korea first.
