Monday assorted links

1. When infinities are equal.

2. Median income is not rising in Washington, D.C.

3. China markets in everything.

4. How to read a chocolate bar label.

5. Should we make it harder for an American president to launch nuclear weapons?

6. Vermont will be experimenting with paying for health care results: “Making lump sum payments, instead of paying for each X-ray or checkup, changes the financial incentives for doctors.”