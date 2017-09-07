Muslim integration into Western Europe

Here is my Bloomberg column on that topic.
by Tyler Cowen on September 7, 2017 at 7:11 am in Current Affairs, Data Source, Political Science | Permalink
Previous post: The economics of Bitcoin mining
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
Here is the correct link: https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-09-07/europe-s-muslims-are-more-integrated-than-you-think
The link doesn t work.
I’m here for the respectful discourse.
It’s Thursday. They haven’t killed anybody this week. Yay Muhammad!
From someone like SageP, who in the eugenics comments referred to themselves as a regular Stormfront reader?
LOL
Tyler, the Bertelsmann study is really really weak as argued here for example:
https://www.nzz.ch/international/muslime-in-deutschland-die-schoene-welt-von-bertelsmann-ld.1313961
Flawless integration into the labor market just doesn’t fit to other facts we know like the very high share of (Turkish) immigrants in unemployment.
The whole survey more or less consists out of questions like “how well integrated are you?”. No views on values have been asked or whether the Muslims really feel as German. There are much better studies that show that Muslims, especially the highly religious ones, do have problems with integration. Look for Ruud Koopmans’ work for example, he has a new book.
Thanks for the Koopmans reference. It’s hard to take the Bertelsmann study seriously since it doesn’t show the survey instrument. It also includes a fair bit of editorializing, which further reduces its credibility. This looks like agenda-driven findings for political utility, not valuable research.
seems like Tyler did a lot of cherry picking for his text (though those who oppose immigration also do the same)
The issue nobody talks about is the racism of immigrant communities again europeans.
For example, just visiting the US an very educated, african american asked me where I am from, when I said Germany, he was like “uh, all germans are evil racist nazis”. when i asked him to apologize for his racist insult he lectured me that i dont know what racism is and only whites are racist..
In Europe, racism is wide spread in the immigrant communities against Europeans. Tyler can pull out all the statisics he wants, but if Turks in Germany overwhelmingly vote Erdogan/akp and mhp… sorry integration did not occur
an very educated, african american asked me where I am from,
Just out of curiosity, bad-attitude lawyer, bad-attitude social worker, or bad attitude school administrator?
Or figment of someone’s imagination? Just trying to be fair minded here, after all, without resorting to any stereotypes.
‘when i asked him to apologize for his racist insult he lectured me that i dont know what racism is and only whites are racist’
You would literally be the very first German I have known living in 25 years who would ask an American, much less an African America, to apologize for the fact that an American insulted them by referring to the recent genocidal past of Germany. And it is interesting how the erratic capitalization is not typical for a German writing English either. Do you have a Canadian girlfriend too?
He said all *current* Germans are racists. The guy, the American, was an ass and should have been called out on his own racism. I’ve met a few Germans, but never one who would go along with being called a nazi.
Art Deco: ironically it was a person guarding the trump tower on fifth avenue – i am pretty certain it was secret service, but it could also be private security.
prior test: again, i dont understand what you mean. I am german (mother tongue, passport, father, born and childhood, identity) but lived half of my life outside of germany. my girlfriend is a nafri actually.
And the solutions to problems with integration is MOAR immigration. Color me unsurprised. Color me unsurprised that religious observance is defined as problematical. Color me unsurprised that rates of inter-marriage go unmentioned. Color me unsurprised that that a fuzzy variable ‘report frequent social contact’ is adduced (one that could apply to any minority in our own country other than the Mennonite-Amish). Color me unsurprised that no data on social or political attitudes is reported.
Casual empiricism says that employment-based immigration into Europe where the immigrant has a job ready has not worked ok all things considered, whereas non-employment-based immigration into Europe where the immigrant doesn’t have a job lined up before entering has been a bit of a disaster.
_has_ worked ok all things considered, I meant to write. I’m thinking all the foreign workers in German car factories for example. High productivity, high wages, nice cars, and decent integration.
Religious fundamentalism is not a marginal phenomenon in Western Europe. This conclusion is drawn in a study published by Ruud Koopmans from the WZB Berlin Social Science Center. The author analyzed data from a representative survey among immigrants and natives in six European countries. Two thirds of the Muslims interviewed say that religious rules are more important to them than the laws of the country in which they live. Three quarters of the respondents hold the opinion that there is only one legitimate interpretation of the Koran.
These numbers are significantly higher than those from local Christians. Only 13 percent of this group put religious rules above national law; just under 20 percent refuse to accept differing interpretations of the Bible. For Ruud Koopmans, this powerful tendency toward Muslim religious fundamentalism is alarming: “Fundamentalism is not an innocent form of strict religiosity”, the sociologist says. “We find a strong correlation between religious fundamentalism – actually among both Christians and Muslims – and hostility toward out-groups like homosexuals or Jews.” Almost 60 percent of the Muslim respondents reject homosexuals as friends; 45 percent think that Jews cannot be trusted; and an equally large group believes that the West is out to destroy Islam. The Christians’ answers for comparison: As many as 9 percent are openly anti-Semitic; 13 percent do not want to have homosexuals as friends; and 23 percent think that Muslims aim to destroy Western culture.
The Six Country Immigrant Integration Comparative Survey collected data in more than 9,000 telephone interviews in Germany, France, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium and Sweden. The respondents were Turkish and Moroccan immigrants, as well as control groups of natives. This study is the first that allows analysis on an empirical base of the extent and impact of religious fundamentalism.
Ruud Koopmans’ article “Fundamentalism and out-group hostility. Comparing Muslims and Christians in Europe” has just been published in the December issue of the quarterly WZB-Mitteilungen. The issue presents various contributions on migration and integration topics, mainly in German.
https://www.wzb.eu/en/press-release/islamic-fundamentalism-is-widely-spread
And here the paper http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/1369183X.2014.935307
‘Two thirds of the Muslims interviewed say that religious rules are more important to them than the laws of the country in which they live. ‘
And Bavarians still hang crucifixes in public school classrooms, though the Verfassungsgericht has ruked against it. Not just Muslims think their traditional religion is more important than the laws of the country they live in, as one can see here – ‘ A Regensburg school’s decision to honour a father’s request to remove a crucifix from his child’s classroom has reportedly sparked outrage among Bavarian conservatives.
Bavaria puts a crucifix in every public school classroom in the heavily Catholic state, but education officials are required to take them down if parents complain.
Exactly that situation occurred at the beginning of the school year at the Albertus Magnus university-preparatory high school, daily Süddeutsche Zeitung reported Wednesday.
Taking down crosses is rare, but obligatory if someone complains following a court ruling in 1995, which found that the Christian symbols violated the religious neutrality of the school system.
“Usually it happens quietly and within the school community,” spokesperson for the Bavarian Education Ministry Ludwig Unger.
But members of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) have been outraged since the incident came to light over the weekend. A Christian committee within the CSU led by state parliamentarian Thomas Goppel has demanded the cross be returned to its position immediately.
“I have no understanding for one parent’s demand to take a cross out of a classroom if it defies the wishes of the majority of other parents,” Mayor and CSU member Gerhard Weber told the paper. ‘ https://www.thelocal.de/20101117/31229
‘Three quarters of the respondents hold the opinion that there is only one legitimate interpretation of the Koran.’
Which is fascinating considering that both of the major groups of Muslims in Europe disagree that the other group has a fully legitimate interpretation of the Koran.
‘Only 13 percent of this group put religious rules above national law; just under 20 percent refuse to accept differing interpretations of the Bible.’
The Catholics in Bavaria are chortling – see above. And do note that the crucifix is generally considered a Catholic symbol, compared to a simple cross.
Seems a bit weird that recent Muslim immigrants would be well integrated into German society while Turkish immigrants who have lived there for several generations don’t seem to be. A quick read of the article does not give the impression that the writer approached the facts with a disinterested point of view.
Tyler, you are citing a study that has been found to be completey at odds with the figures of e.g. labor market integration of Muslim immigrants published by German academics using actual micro data and not just asking people (on the phone!) about it like Bertelsmann did. In Germany, Bertelsmann is known to be leftist-diversity-partisan-hacks with no credibility.
One of the authors, by the way, is funded by a semi-academic German-Turkish thinktank that has a clear partisan bias in terms of Islam and Turkey’s government.
“Muslim” are not a homogenous group. In general well educated urban Muslims integrate far better than rural and/or poorly educated Muslims. Iranians have integrated well, Moroccans, Algerians and Afghans not well at all. Lebanese are often accused of fostering organized crime, but Russian immigrants aren’t much better. Turkish integration is complicated by the fact that the Turkish government funds and actively encourages groups and religious leaders in Germany opposed to integration and Western values.