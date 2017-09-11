Parenting by Panopticon?

The cameras record the families’ lives — conversations, arguments, every interaction. If something is amiss, Cognition Builders can provide instant direction on how to remedy the situation, either verbally through a microphone in the camera or by sending a text to the parent.
Jessica Yuppa, Cognition Builders’ director of curricula and assistant clinical director, said the Nest Cams give CB an “unfiltered look” at what goes on inside the home. “Families think they know about themselves, but they don’t. Cameras give us a beat-for-beat of interactions. If a parent is struggling to communicate with a child, for example, we can watch a conversation and say, ‘Okay, why do you think he looked away when you said this?’” Yuppa said it doesn’t take long for families to adapt to the scrutiny. “My experience is the self-consciousness goes away very quickly,” she said. “People live their lives and forget we’re there.”
…A new rule was thus established. When an adult comes into the room and says hello to one of the children, the child stops what he or she is doing, looks the adult in the eye, shakes his or her hand, returns the greeting, and asks the adult how he or she is doing. This became the new expectation. If any member of the household failed to meet this expectation, he would receive a strike.
…At the end of each day, Elizabeth and Jason would receive a detailed, many-paged report on everything the family architects had observed.
Here is the article by Kim Brooks. Yikes! Read the last paragraph.
This sounds terrible. There may be particularly dysfunctional families for which this would be a help, but probably not many.
As a parent, I know I am making mistakes raising my kid. It is not possible to do a perfect job, nor should you try to. Not always doing things the right way is inevitable, and it’s okay for your kids to see that.
I wonder if this has something to do with Facebook and the way people try to present curated, perfect views of their daily lives to others.
It has a lot to do with FB and social media, yes. We won’t recognize the world of our grandkids, and they won’t think anything is amiss.
File under: Is the net benefit for mankind of Sillicon Valley positive?
I can’t wait until it’s an AI rather than a person watching over the family. What could possibly go wrong?
As a movie, this would be menacing and even scary. But it’s real. What have we become?
But that’s how technology works, it’s always a little scary to the older generations as new tech alters things. The younger generations grow up with it just being the way it is. I’m not saying I’m a fan, I’m old enough to not be on Facebook or any other social medium, but this is how people have felt throughout history. Horseless carriages were a little scary too. Nuclear power. Etc.
As one gets older, one starts to see things differently. Trite but true, yeah? However, one also sees things clearly. The slur that the older are more blinkered is incorrect. I think sometimes it is the opposite.
For example, I might only be 50 but I now see that the advent of the birth control pill was, and will eventually be seen as, a momentous event in the recent history of our species if it isn’t already regarded as such; that the post WWII boom was an aberration; that the Chinese Cultural revolution was not a Chi-Com specific thing (i.e., it can happen anywhere and might still if late teens are put in charge); that rabidly militant “outbursts” are standard fare in the history of Islam; that our temporary dominance over parasites and viruses thanks to antibiotics is under-appreciated.
“If any member of the household failed to meet this expectation, he would receive a strike.”
An open-handed strike, closed, or figurative?