Raghuram G. Rajan’s *I do what I do*

The title is apt, the book was published in India, and the excellent Rama Rao was so kind as to send me a copy. It is a collection of columns and memos, many published in India and covering the economic affairs of India. It’s a good way to get a look at what Raghu “really thinks,” at least as filtered through the media while he is central banker or earlier working at the IMF. He writes directly, gets frustrated at people who don’t understand the rate of inflation, favors central bank independence, is skeptical about how much foreign aid can drive growth, and with Luigi Zingales tells us that “Capitalism Does Not Rhyme with Colonialism.”

