Do we really need to play the Star-Spangled banner so much?

We live in a country where very often the concession stands don’t stop operating during the anthem, nor do fans stop walking through the concourse. We’re fooling ourselves to think that current practices are really showing respect for the nation or its military.
Anthem practices shouldn’t be viewed as sacrosanct, and no one would think the absence of an anthem unpatriotic if expectations were set differently. Professional sports don’t start their competitions with the Pledge of Allegiance, and that is hardly considered an act of treason. Nor do we play the anthem before movies, as is mandatory in India. Furthermore, “The Star-Spangled Banner” wasn’t sanctioned by Congress as our national anthem until 1931. Earlier in the history of baseball, the anthem was played during the seventh-inning stretch. It was only during World War II that the anthem was played regularly at the beginning of each game, rather than for special games alone, such as the World Series.
Might we consider moving back to some of these earlier practices? To play the anthem before the players are present or during a mid-game break, or perhaps to cease the practice altogether?
The awkward, hard-to-admit truth is that the American national anthem is a form of right-wing political correctness, designed to embarrass or intimidate those who do not see fit to sing along and pay the demanded respect.
Here is a piece by Cass Sunstein also on the theme of right-wing political correctness.
It sure never seemed like it was embarrassing or intimidating until the last few years. From the late 1970s until the early 2010s it sure didn’t seem to cause much controversy or trouble outside the far left or far far right fringes. And most of that mainstream controversy was aesthetic, people preferring the insipid America for example, or complaining about its war setting.
After 9/11 there was a bout of God Bless America, can you imagine the ruckus today?
This is the biggest single bit of evidence that the left has moved very far since 2011 or so.
I mean, the right has been getting freaked out about flag pins for years. I honestly view this as one of the more normal types of controversy of the Trump admin. If Fox didn’t make a big deal about Kaepernick last year, no one would care today.
Same thing in Britain: Jeremy–no singing “God Save the Queen,” no wearing red poppies (white is ok), and no wearing ties–Corbyn.
(Speaking of which, the US really should invent its own melody for its national anthem.)
But flag burning has been around forever as a political issue. It was before the Supreme Court when PJO’R wrote the Parliament of Whores.
What has happened has been a change in the leadership of American institutions. The Democrats might have liked such people but they kept them to the fringes. As did American universities. Until the day before yesterday the NFL did not allow any political statements at all. They fined players just last year for commemorating five slain police officers. Now they have sided with the people who side with their murderers.
I see the kneeling protests as a political advertisement which it appears that the players have the power to place in NFL games because of their skills and the popularity of the sport. I do not see any good reason why they should have this power – if it annoys enough people, presumably there is a deal which involves them being paid to give up the power to use their position to place political advertisements in return for more money.
The whole debate looks so odd when viewed from Europe. I don’t think most Europeans even know the words of their national anthem. I mean, I’m Irish and I don’t even really know the language my national anthem is written in.
Neither do many Americans…..may be even the President. But hey this is the land of the Red, Red, Red, White, White, White ……(and I forget some other colors)
Amazing that Trump is against immigration but “loves” the national anthem so much when the first word to the anthem is “Jose”!
I’m surprised you say that.
The issue of who is singing the anthem well enough arises in European football from time to time, in much the same way, although Trump has a special gift here, eh what? For professional club teams, the best players are not even citizens of the country where the club plays. Probably because of that, they generally chew their gum respectfully.
For national teams, the issue is more acute. The French national soccer team gets this quite a lot, but then they have players the originate from cultures very different from the one La Marseillaise originates from. Some French parties makes much of that when it they imagine a political benefit. That said, the French soccer team’s history abounds in sordid controversy. Where have you gone, Lillian Thuram?
‘but then they have players the originate from cultures very different from the one La Marseillaise originates from’
You mean that French colonialism didn’t take? – because pretty much all those cultures enjoyed the benefit of being French colonies for several generations, likely hearing La Marseillaise on days like July 14.
Europeans have been governed by self-loathing effete Internationalists intent on betraying the national interest for generations.
For America it is a bit of a surprise.
Proud internationalist here. Keep your self-loathing for yourself.
That Baudelaire wrote of Delacroix as Pliny the Elder’s reincarnate is no one’s surprise. What was his passion with color that he forgot the eyes for robes, his disdain for Wagner that he painted with melody.
Rifa Tahtawi felt for one the man embodied the Russian values the Europeans would value in 1848. And this is coming from a Syrian.
The claim of disrespecting the troops and the anthem is just a cudgel to change the topic from what Kaepernick was initially protesting, and an effective one at that. The NFL really could have buried this if they’d just stopped bad mouth Kap skillwise and admitted they were against him using their platform. So many teams talking about their schemes and plans and how bad he was had to turn around and bench their starting QB’s they’d been working with for months within 30 minutes of the first kickoff.
NFL players don’t really have much power, lacking guaranteed contracts, and blackballing Kaepernick was working great until Charlottesvile showed what a real unamerican protest looks like and Trump opened his big mouth. The league can’t give up the fake pageantry – they need it as much as they need gambling. The quality and outcome of the games isn’t nearly good enough to drive the level of interest they currently enjoy.
“skillwise”
Tyler you are extremely insightful in many ways, but you are still young. You have no idea what you are talking about on this subject, in my humble opinion. When I was in my 20s and 30s, before the internet, when records were expensive and in most of the country radio reception was bad, I remember reading library books (I could not afford to buy many books) about classical music (which I fell in love with at the age of 18 or so) and often the writers of the books (Haggin, Schonberg, Rosen, Slonimski, that sort of guy – and it was always a guy, which is a whole n’other issue) would say about some piece of music I had never heard live: That Old warhorse! as if that was (as if that were, if you prefer the subjunctive) a bad thing. Sports events are expensive: we are a country full of children and immigrants who have never heard the anthem played well live: God bless the musicians who wake up early on a day when they could have slept in to play some music, including the anthem of our compassionate nation, for people who have heard it before but Most Importantly for people who have never heard And understood it before (as a local former fan of the Redskins – not a fan anymore, they dissed my peeps, they need to apologize – I have been lucky to have a real band at an NFL game. But, ceteris paribus, the same is true for any arena). Tyler, Trump was right, you were wrong. (By the way if you are reading this and you are not Tyler Cowen – I hope and pray he does not read all the comments here – shades of that poor guy in the Waugh novel who read out loud every single word of every Dickens novel – well, if you are Tyler Cowen and you read this – please stop reading so many comments on your blog! Life is short.) (That being said, if you randomly read this – I meant what I said. And, as always, thanks for the bandwidth – RIP Jerry Pournelle, thanks for that phrase….).Oh, and I know a lot of musicians – they all love to sleep in. Connect, simply connect. I remember being at war in a foreign land, fighting for the USA – an easy war, in its way, but one where thousands on my side died – and thinking “some day I will come home and my small contribution will, no doubt, be appreciated.” I was mostly right, and I have nothing to complain about – but I can still hear the voices of many who died. And I was only mostly right, not completely right, but I don’t care, I did it because it was right, not because anyone would appreciate it. I feel so sad for the arrogant kneeling fools of the NFL. Not a single one of them is making their grandparents proud. Not a single one. On the bright side, Roethlisberger has already apologized for skulking in the locker room like a shady loser. No country has a bright future of decent people taking care of other decent people: but, Roethlisberger has more or less apologized, and that makes me think things might not be as bad as they seemed.
This is a terrible hymn composed fatality and irreprairable pain.
Thanks. The pain is reparable, though: Those who fought with me are still, and will always be, my comrades. Death be not proud.
Thank you for your comment.
No, we don’t necessarily need to play it so much, but there has been a large decline in civic culture, and a healthy civic culture requires more than a spirit of protest.
And if you think it is no small thing to remember exactly how many soldiers who later died for their country sounded like when they talked about things they cared about, long before they died for their country – and, with those memories, to watch hundreds of young childish millionaires callously exploit the one short moment devoted to the memory of the honored dead, the one short moment that used to be their moment (the moment of the honored dead) every once in a while at some boring game, win or lose (even championships) – if you think it is no small thing to watch as those boring games, even, I guess, eventually the Superbowl games, are turned into displays of disrespect – you will never know what you ought to know about those who lost a relative in a war, and who would not trade a thousand victories in these sad arrogant games for one more day with the loved ones who died for those they loved – if you think those kneeling fools were not being the nastiest most ungrateful little fools they actually were – well then, God help you. Almost all of them will some day repent. But that day is in the future – today they are what they are. Sad for them.
I know no one on a libertarian economics blog, or practically anywhere else, cares how many unarmed black people get shot by the police, or how few consequences there are to those shootings, but childishly and callously exploit? Save your speech for the guys swilling beer in the concourse if you think the lone moment of the anthem is so important.
Andre: you are a person who likes to insult. I have more black grandchildren than you. Stop supporting the haters of the world!
And I care about injustice. Do you?
I hope you do.
I really do. We live in a real world and we really need to care about each other. Stop supporting the haters of the world: that is good advice. It is easy advice to follow, my friend! I will not be here in the coming decades: I need people like you yo be decent in those decades, because I care about my grandchildren! That being said: Death be not proud. I hope you have, already, found many friends in this world, Andre: and if you have not: I hope someday you will. Peace, brother.
andre – there are tens of millions of comments on millions of websites. From my heart of hearts, brother – I don’t care at all that you dissed me – you have decades of life ahead of you – be kind. Believe me, it will be appreciated. Seriously. You probably understand right now, and if you don’t, you will. God loves us all.
Be as kind to my black grandchildren as you can, my friend. I mean that from my heart of hearts. I won’t be there to notice: but God watches, and God preserves his children.
It was the socialists / progressives / fans of Mussolini that pushed the pledge and other state worship during the total war century ushered in by Lincoln and his savage generals and supporters in the US and statists / ne’er-do-wells of various stripes in Europe. These are not right wingers pushing this but conservatives – statists. As Michael Malice might say, “Conservatives are progressives that drive the speed limit.” The right wing – contrary to the defamation by the likes of you and Cass Sunstein – are not statists or collectivists.
Yea as long as we bend over and recite some doggerel poem someone shoved on a statue then the spirit of America is alive.
The left and libertarians are about to find out just how shallow the support for the US as a propositional nation is. Hell the preamble of the constitution explicitly rejects the propositional nature of the Declaration of Independence.
The awkward hard to admit truth is Tyler Cowen just isn’t really that American. I can’t blame him- clearly America women were uninterested and he’s a hired gun for transnational billionaires but why would any one care what he thinks about American symbolism.
How about this:
” What if you’re an athlete who appears Arabic, or who has a dress style or hair style associated with Islam? Do you have to hold your hand on your heart especially hard? ”
Move along; nothing to see here. Just Tyler virtue signaling to the Borg Queen of academia.
Lotta haters in this thread already. Do all comboxes have this many posters who despise the blogger? Honestly I only read the comments here and Sumner’s blog.
We generally agree with his approach to markets. Those posts are logical and produce mostly congenial debates.
But his take on culture and politics often seems conventional and lacking in logic.
So the readers push back.
America is a rare thing. It’s a large sprawling democracy knit together by ideas more than royal lineage or histories and languages dating to and beyond Rome.
To maintain the power of those ideas, to the extent that young Americans willingly make painful sacrifices, there has to be respect for those ideas and sacrifices.
Standing for the anthem isn’t onerous or common. It’s a very small but important gesture of respect. Here it is in economist-speak: If you’re too petty to stand for a minute, while so many Americans lie dead in military cemeteries, then you place no value on their sacrifice.
If sacrifice isn’t valued, it won’t be offered.
(And of course this doesn’t address the fact that disparaging the entire country because you think a policeman is the biggest problem for young black men, is really stupid).
And if respect is demanded, it isn’t respect.
http://www.stonekettle.com/2016/09/respect-colin-kaepernick-extended-cut.html
I think this is just a reluctant admission that TC knows that these protests are not going to work out well. He is trying to have a foot in both camps and the logical contradiction is making him uneasy.
As a solution playing the anthem less is stupid. The Left is out to offend. They are out to offend in the most visible, in-your-face way they can at a sore spot for Red America – their favorite sport and their anthem. If it was played less, they would just find something else to stab at.
So who gives a sh!t if it is played too often? It is irrelevant. You may as well just say it should be played more. The anthem is just the play toy here. The issue is whether you love America or you hate America. The NFL’s fans mostly love America. Some players are signalling they hate America. Some owners have foolishly sided with the players. That will cost them.
The interesting question is which side will MR side with. I think they will side with those that hate America. After all when Nathan was here and claimed that Christians were joining the Army in order to slaughter Muslim civilians for the sheer fun of it, they delete every objection I made. No matter how polite. Their colleagues’ happiness and tenure do, after all, depend on being in with the Left.
And in the end we will all have to take sides. That is what the Left wants. They insist that we care. Now I care. I really really care.
“Here is a piece by Cass Sunstein also on the theme of right-wing political correctness.”
Maybe we can take a break from having Cass an arbiter on moral behavior until we find out why his wife unmasked hundreds of Americans via NSA surveillance. She was the UN ambassador after all.
Seriously, these corrupted so-called elites need to take a break from lecturing others.
I think you should take a deep breath before being critical of elites – these people DID make it through the hyper competitive filter to get where they are today. Probably the most brilliant leadership class in human history you should show done humility.
I think the best solution to settle this is a Black vs White NFL All-Star game. If the whites win, then every player has to stand for the anthem, no exceptions. If the blacks win, not only can protestors take a knee, but the NFL all has to institute a social justice awareness month in the same as their breast cancer month. The whites obviously are going to dominate in QBing, O-line, coaching and kicking. But man, oh man is their defense going to suck.
This solves a lot of problems at once. First, it makes for a really interesting, really engaging game. The NFL, with their sagging ratings and boring crop of young stars needs an injection of WWE style flair. Second, it separates the true football fans from the culture war interlopers. Anyone who cares about football is going to pee their pants with excitement. Anyone who whines about this not being how a “cultural dialogue” should be carried, doesn’t watch football anyway, guaranteed. Third it settles the issue in a definitive way, such that the other side may not be happy, but they’ll accept the outcome.
Ta-Neishi Coates and Sean Hannity can yell back and forth ad nauseam, but they’re never going to change the other sides’ mind. But Tom Brady and Marshawn Lynch on the field of battle, that’s decisive. No matter which side wins, the outcome of this game would at allow the losing side to retreat with dignity and sportsmanship. Once the match is over the issue will be settled in most people’s minds, and we can move on.
I remember simpler times when the controversy was that artists lip-synced or made mistakes during the national anthem for the super bowl. https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2013/01/want-singers-to-do-the-national-anthem-live-dont-ridicule-
flubs/267441/
Also, most of time the national anthem part is not shown on TV. For people at home it means just another commercial break. What changed?