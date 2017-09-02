Saturday assorted links

1. Is it a trick or fraud when a menu cites “Market Price” as the cost of an item? Only for seafood does it seem justified. More broadly, Noah argues for the presence of monopoly.

2. Are city chipmunks happier and healthier? They also spend more time grooming.

3. Is the labor force participation rate for Burmese dolphins falling? (NYT)

4. In a Coasean world, these dogs still would have their vocal cords. And Richard Posner is stepping down from the bench.

5. Pavel Kuchar appointed at UNAM, here is his piece on classical liberalism in Mexico.

6. The importance of algorithms for steering YouTube viewing.