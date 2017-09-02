Saturday assorted links

1. Is it a trick or fraud when a menu cites “Market Price” as the cost of an item? Only for seafood does it seem justified. More broadly, Noah argues for the presence of monopoly.
2. Are city chipmunks happier and healthier? They also spend more time grooming.
3. Is the labor force participation rate for Burmese dolphins falling? (NYT)
4. In a Coasean world, these dogs still would have their vocal cords. And Richard Posner is stepping down from the bench.
5. Pavel Kuchar appointed at UNAM, here is his piece on classical liberalism in Mexico.
6. The importance of algorithms for steering YouTube viewing.
#6 is totally true. But the algorithm overshoots sometimes. After looking at a few “Jordan Peterson” and “rain sound” videos I was swamped with them. Same with one (1) Mayweather-McGregor spoof that followed me around. But all my searching for political lectures didn’t yield a deluge, not even after watching several Boris Johnson speeches. – – – And while we’re at it: this is a great series of political history lectures: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGnJ7pjWcIQ
#6 I didn’t learn anything about which form(s) of unsupervised ML YouTube is using nor even why the author is glued to YouTube (spending your days watching other people live their lives is apparently a thing now) but I did learn something about what’s wrong with journalism from this: “As a journalist I am all but required to live on Twitter.”
Twitter is either the cause of or the primary outlet for emotional incontinence (e.g. Trump). Even bright writers of sober scholarship are prone to getting the empathy/outrage runs when they start tweeting (e.g. David Colquhoun). That journalism is currently focused on the communal settling pond of diarrheatic thought explains much that is wrong with it.