Saturday assorted links

1. Is the middle class abandoning football?
2. It’s not quite The Drone Wars, but New York to See Release of GMO Murder-Moths.
4. A taxonomy and analysis for finding good restaurants.
#4 For ethnic restaurants: the worse the parking situation, the better the food.
1. “Football is such a great game, it teaches great lessons to young men.”
What are those lessons and are they exclusive to football?
Alternative theory: there are too many commercial breaks. The opportunity cost of watching game is now too high.
I think that the brain is the main reason far fewer kids play, but as far as viewership, it’s not commercials: It’s a game right in the middle of the culture wars. You have conservatives complaining that letting players (who are often black) say that black lives matter is offensive to them. On the other end, we see the league’s response to Kaepernick, who would be starting somewhere if he wasn’t a social activist, also turns liberals, and black people in general, off the game. Add to that the NFL destroying three fanbases to move the teams to LA and Vegas, and the fact that kids today seem happier watching people play e-sports than real sports, and the NFL doesn’t have all that much wind going in its direction. If anything, I am surprised that they aren’t doing even worse.
If you’re a fan of the game itself, of the magic of these superior athletes competing according to a set of rules that gives them an opportunity to display that athleticism in an exciting format, why would you care about things aren’t actually part of that game? On the other hand, if you consider football to be an entertainment spectacle, you might be offended by getting just a few minutes of competition sandwiched between hours of advertising; off-the-field shenanigans by athletes well aware of their standing, similar to movie stars and ownership that blackmails communities into financing their giant television studios at public expense.
The trend isn’t all bad. Hudson, WI plans on building a new high school but the school building itself, meant for 3500 students, had to wait until the new football field was completed: http://www.twincities.com/2017/08/24/hudsons-new-football-stadium-facilities-have-created-a-buzz/
You’re a troublemaker, Chuck. You know that, don’t you?
#2 – I always thought they should do this with more bugs. Tse tse flies, mosquitos, etc.
Is the NFL abandoning the middle class?
Aside from TV ratings, a possible indicator of the NFL’s decline would be when the gambling declines.
It’s not that the NFL on TV is so great. It’s that the alternatives are horrid. I mean, would you rather rake the leaves; eat Sunday dinner at the in-laws; or watch a bunch of oversized Obama-worshiping millionaires run into each other for three hours?
Rake the leaves.
Yes.
2. If it were possible to measure the amount that anti-GMO activists contribute to the US economy each year, how would that compare to 5 billion dollars of cabbages?
Rugby: that`s the game you should be looking at … you need really good skills for playing it and it’s a sport full a values … much but much better than football … by far
Not better than real football, that is called the gentlemen’s sport.
#1: is any class abandoning football? You can’t tell from reading the article because there’s all of one anecdote about a suburb of Chicago followed by some moralizing and self congratulations.
Viewership is definitely down.
Is that viewership being measured by conventional TV statistics? TV ratings are down in almost all genres, but that’s partly because people are watching without using television sets.
Still, it’s easy enough to believe that we have seen peak football.
But probably a better measure is the one that I think the article mentioned: what’s the dollar value of betting in football, compared to past years?
#4, lots of great ethnic restaurants have menus with photos and are often very long
#3 There’s a Hayek version in the trending section. Interesting considering Prof Cowen’s “Austro-Chinese” Theory. How have those predictions of inevitable bust in “over-indebted” China held up? What does this tell us about M2 Targeting?
#5 I enjoy Quillette’s takedowns of The Economist’s cynical sophistry (e.g. the email Larry Page should have written to Damore). The first subscription I ever purchased with money I’d earned was to The Economist and I renewed it for nearly 20 years. But when it became clear that the once great publication was like so many others a victim of the Body Snatchers and now selling a narrative instead of insightful analysis I regretfully let the subscription lapse. The good news is that reasoned thinking and excellent writing has found new homes. The bad news is that the Body Snatchers have now recognized Quillette: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GEStsLJZhzo
We give Tyler grief about his shameless and over the top virtue signaling but deep down hope (since he has our email addys) that it’s just part of his disguise. At least he doesn’t look much like Donald Sutherland.
4: “Pictures of the food are helpful, but correlate very badly with restaurant quality, which is unfortunate. Huge negative … Treys are a remarkably bad sign.”
Those might be good pieces of advice in NYC or even in general, but the author needs to try the rotisserie chicken at Zankou Chicken in Los Angeles, the best fast food I’ve had in the USA. They have pictures and trays (I’m assuming the author means “trays” not “treys”) but are extremely fast, extremely cheap, and very good. That’s a triple combination that’s almost impossible to get … anywhere, not just in restaurants.
In his follow-up article about pizza:
https://thezvi.wordpress.com/2017/03/17/restaurant-guide-2-pizza/
he cites Sbarro as one of the few chains that does a semi-okay job with pizza — but don’t they have picture and trays too? Hmm, this photo definitely shows pictures though perhaps not trays, goths extra.
http://thehardtimes.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/sbarro-1024×538.jpg
One of the commenters to the pizza article asks about Ken Forkish’s pizza; Ken’s Artisan Pizza is one of the highly touted places in Portland OR but I find it highly over-rated. Went there once, would only go back if I wanted to truly confirm that there could be such a huge gulf between the place’s reputation and my empirical experience. Maybe the commenter is from Portland … or does Ken Forkish now have a more-than-local reputation? His other stuff — bakery, and I think he has one or two other restaurants — may be quite good for all I know, I’ve only tried his pizza.
The author of the pizza article also mentions having lived in Renton. Pretty much a dump of a town but superficially it may seem like a notable place: almost every article about the Seattle Seahawks will have a Renton byline because their practice facility and offices are there. And every 737 that you’ve ever flown on was assembled in Renton. And if you’ve ever played Dungeons and Dragons or Magic the Gathering, Wizards of the Coast is in Renton. That third one is the evidently the reason the author lived there. Pretty much anyone mentioning Renton is mentioning it for one of those three reasons, aside from George Stigler being born there it’s a very nowhere town.
You’re unlikely to eat a good pizza in any town with less than a 200 man police force.
4. A crowded front door to a restaurant assures people that it’s a good restaurant. Or not. Crowds bring more crowds. It’s not a well-kept secret that restaurants create crowds by limiting the seating, even closing part of the restaurant if necessary to create the crowd that brings more crowds.