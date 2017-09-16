Saturday assorted links

1. Should Amish use smart phones? (NYT)
2. Versatile people are more likely to be self-employed.
3. Is giving money to poor people now considered morally questionable?
4. The long death of Product 19.
5. The Ig Noble economics prize goes to a study of the effect of saltwater-crocodiles on problem gamblers.
#1. a) its amazing how modern technology diffuses. You can see Indians and Africans with houses made of clay, ditches for defecation, and the latest Samsung smartphone.
b) This is a good opportunity for a study. Does the introduction of smartphones and internet access actually *reduce* economic productivity? Are online bloggers going to be humanity’s kryptonite?
c) the line between “technology” and “not technology seems blurry to me. Why are windmills allowed in Amish communities but not steam engines? Why are smoke signals allowed but not cell phone towers? It’s all materials from the ground in the end.