Saturday assorted links

by on September 30, 2017 at 2:17 pm in Uncategorized | Permalink

1. How secure is biometric identification?

2. Henry on the national anthem.

3. “Canada MPs to loosen penalties for drunks in kayaks.”  That said, “Drinking while flying a hovercraft would remain an offence.”  Do note that “An estimated 40% of the boating-related accidents in Canada involve alcohol consumption as a factor.”

4. Matt Levine on “Insider Tainting,” and other matters.

5. Hand, lion’s den, scale matters.

1 Tarrou September 30, 2017 at 2:34 pm

Caveat warning signs: “related”, “as a factor”. So if I’m working on my car, and my friend who is drinking a beer is sitting inside it changing the radio station, and I accidentally kick the chock out from under my boat trailer and it rolls over my foot, bam! Boating related accident with alcohol as a factor. You see things like this when academics are trying to very directly influence policy by making categories very large.

See also “food insecurity”, “sexual assault”

2 Tanturn September 30, 2017 at 2:47 pm

Is that’s the typical alcohol related accident?

3 Tanturn September 30, 2017 at 2:45 pm

“I’m sure that I’m not the only imported American to find the required sincerity of American nationalism a bit disorienting”

Everyone else but the immigrants are the problem.

11 A Truth Seeker September 30, 2017 at 2:58 pm

The American anthem is a jingoist anthem to war and hatred of slave owners while Brazil’s are songs of Peace (Messengers of peace, it is peace for which we yearn/From love comes our force and power/But in war, in the greatest ordeals/Thou shall see us struggling and victorious!), Brotherhood (We cannot believe that in another age
Slaves there were in so noble a country.
Now the rosey glow of dawn
greets brothers, and not hostile tyrants./We are all equal! In the future, united,/We will know how to take up/Our august banner that, pure,
glows triumphant from the altar of the fatherland!), Freedom (Freedom! Freedom!/Above us spread thy wings/Through the struggles in the storm/Grant that we hear thy voice) and Nature (Than the showiest land,/Thy smiling, pretty prairies have more flowers/”Our groves have more life”/”Our life” in thy bosom “more loves”.)

