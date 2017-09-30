Saturday assorted links

1. How secure is biometric identification?
2. Henry on the national anthem.
3. “Canada MPs to loosen penalties for drunks in kayaks.” That said, “Drinking while flying a hovercraft would remain an offence.” Do note that “An estimated 40% of the boating-related accidents in Canada involve alcohol consumption as a factor.”
4. Matt Levine on “Insider Tainting,” and other matters.
Caveat warning signs: “related”, “as a factor”. So if I’m working on my car, and my friend who is drinking a beer is sitting inside it changing the radio station, and I accidentally kick the chock out from under my boat trailer and it rolls over my foot, bam! Boating related accident with alcohol as a factor. You see things like this when academics are trying to very directly influence policy by making categories very large.
See also “food insecurity”, “sexual assault”
Is that’s the typical alcohol related accident?
“I’m sure that I’m not the only imported American to find the required sincerity of American nationalism a bit disorienting”
Everyone else but the immigrants are the problem.
stiff breeze, cold air fresh, autumn
big buks all around, acclimating2 change in temperature and altered visuals of this gods earth, lil whiners, paradise still here
food. music, ambiance, and libations . . .
just the way it went until we got smart and blew the whole deal to smitherenes, and were talking from afterthought dust; or something . . .
and that’s the way poetry went, and why you are reading it here, and shit . . .
we got, almost smart enough, to get the f off of here, but blew ourselves up, b4 it could take place . . .
in the mean time, i kissed and licked so much good tasting pussy, that i m a god 4ever . . .
The American anthem is a jingoist anthem to war and hatred of slave owners while Brazil’s are songs of Peace (Messengers of peace, it is peace for which we yearn/From love comes our force and power/But in war, in the greatest ordeals/Thou shall see us struggling and victorious!), Brotherhood (We cannot believe that in another age
Slaves there were in so noble a country.
Now the rosey glow of dawn
greets brothers, and not hostile tyrants./We are all equal! In the future, united,/We will know how to take up/Our august banner that, pure,
glows triumphant from the altar of the fatherland!), Freedom (Freedom! Freedom!/Above us spread thy wings/Through the struggles in the storm/Grant that we hear thy voice) and Nature (Than the showiest land,/Thy smiling, pretty prairies have more flowers/”Our groves have more life”/”Our life” in thy bosom “more loves”.)
that’s a big big talking 2u . . .
that’s like jaqualin kennedy’s aunt,
giving you a 2nd grade lesson