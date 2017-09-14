Is single-payer health care a feasible evolutionary option?

I say no, in my latest Bloomberg column. For some of the arguments here, I am indebted to earlier work by Megan McArdle.
by Tyler Cowen on September 14, 2017 at 7:24 am in Current Affairs, Medicine | Permalink
I say no, in my latest Bloomberg column. For some of the arguments here, I am indebted to earlier work by Megan McArdle.
Previous post: Will the storms change public opinion?
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
We do also hear from Trumpian populists who would like single payer .. but I agree wholesale change is unlikely. So, a public option to feather in the same thing?
There is never going to be a satisfactory solution for all because there is no such thing as a free lunch.
One assumption made in this column is that private employer insurance will remain popular. It would not surprise me at all if employers became stingier with their health care plans. The more employers pass increases onto employees the less happy people will be with private insurance.
You could also argue that from high deductible plans, Americans with insurance already consume less health care.
Agreed, there is no free lunch.
But, some lunches cost more than others.
We need to introduce more competition in healthcare and address market failure.
Competition, but not at the wrong level.
As a recent experience, my friend and I had similar pains in our knees. My friend’s PPO granted an immediate MRI, and then “clean up” orthoscopic surgery. My HMO said “no MRI for you!” and sent me to physical therapy. The punch line is that we have similar outcomes.
If “competition” is just to lower prices of unnecessary scans and surgeries it might not be saving that much.
On the other hand, if a single payer or public option steers toward HMOs, competing on total cost, you might have something.
Given the cost/mile of transportation projects in the US, why would anyone expect a politically viable single payer plan in the US to lead to lower costs? Does the US government do anything cheaper than the average OECD country? That’s not a rhetorical question. Please give examples.
If 80% of Americans live in cities, maybe that is the main target for a national policy.
(The HMO claims that it is not my knee at all, and I just need to stand on one leg with my eyes closed.)
“It would not surprise me at all if employers became stingier with their health care plans.”
They already have. Many large employers have moved from a default position of very small deductibles a decade ago to the sort of deductibles criticized in Obamacare plans. I work for a Fortune 500 company; my deductible is $7,000.
Was that the only option? From my experience, most large and many medium sized companies offer multiple plans, including generous PPOs and high-deductible plans. If it was your only option and you value healthcare a lot, you might want to change jobs.
Also, what’s your premium? I would hope low.
Also, if you have job that pays even a moderate salary, it’s not difficult to save up for your deductible (especially if you have an HSA). Just forgo a couple of phone upgrades and adhere to a couple of other common sense financial planning techniques and you’ll get there in no time.
You could argue that in a free state, the magistrate could not require citizens to buy anything. The basic human right to whatever ends at the point where the state confiscates/taxes from some citizens to pay for others’ benefits.
You could argue that young, healthy people should only be required to by “major medical” insurance.
You could, for fun, spend six hours in an urban hospital’s ER and see who’s consuming more. I did after one of you kids (texting?) ran a red light and totaled my car. It was enlightening. A dozen (six in wheel chairs, oxygen bottles weighed 400+ lbs.) were on first-name basis with the ER staff.
Lack of personal responsibility and unhappy life-style choices are huge contributors.
Is part of “market failure” the result of the market or of political/regulatory engendered perverse incentives?
I used to work in that setting. A great many of the clientele were people who had some sort of insurance (e.g. Medicaid), arrived with banal problems, and then skipped the follow up appointments they were given at the ambulatory clinics. There was not in that era a toll charged and prompt-cares are attractive to people with limited time horizons and deficient executive function. Some of this excess use of emergency care can be obviated by placing deductibles on publicly-financed insurance, but you’re always going to have people who interact with the institutions of this world in a suboptimal fashion.
Everyone without insurance goes to the emergency room in public hospitals. That is paid for by taxpayers anyway.
They are on first name basis with the ER because that is the only place they can be seen for free.
Agreed. Not in favor of single payor, so long as we introduce more competition in healthcare. Single payer makes sense only if there is market failure.
I think we need more competition in healthcare.
I. To begin with, we can start with repealing or pre-empting Any Willing Provider statutes–designed to protect doctors and hospitals from competing to get into networks.
“Abstract: Any Willing Provider and Freedom of Choice laws restrict the ability of managed care entities, including pharmacy benefit managers, to selectively contract with providers. The managed care entities argue this limits their ability to generate cost savings, while proponents of the laws suggest that such selective contracts limit competition, leading to an increase in aggregate costs. We examine the effect of state adoption of such laws on total state healthcare spending, finding that any willing provider/ freedom of choice laws are associated with cost increases of at least 3 percent. These results suggest that these laws are harmful from a spending perspective.” http://scholarship.law.upenn.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1437&context=faculty_scholarship
II. Uniform benefits and No Medicaid Block Grants to States
If the federal government pays for medicaid, but has no control, this is an invitation for disaster–local medical societies will pressure the legislature to raise reimbursement and restrict access to pay for the higher resulting costs. Today, doctors and hospitals do not like Medicaid because they do not get as much money as they would otherwise. too bad. Insurance providers do not pay anything the doctor wants…often they set payments based on what will attract 80% of providers, or they create networks that share risks with providers. If you want to see people retire in Florida and when they need care move to another state, you will have that with block granting in a minute. Also, block granting gives states the opportunity to skim federal money for administration, directly or indirectly (e.g., directing patients to state facilities which may charge more).
III. If we do not improve competition in healthcare, or if we do the block grant, then I would go to single payor for a market of 55 or above, or institute cost share equivalent as a single payor in rural markets where there may be market failure. If you want to take federal tax money, you need to accept the fact that the payor has to control how that money is used, or otherwise it will be a rip off.
There can’t be a “market failure” when there isn’t a market.
43% of citizens have clear all of us are going to be old and sick eventually………of course, the ones dying young are not going to be old and sick.
“of course, the ones dying young are not going to be old and sick.”
Those guys have it easy.
Certainly, it’s hard to see a winning slogan in “we screwed up the last health insurance expansion, and now we’re going to take yours away.”
Single-payer for all (or all bar s/t temporary residents, sojourners, and illegal aliens) is feasible so long as the share of discoverable personal income allocated to publicly-financed medical and l/t care is fixed. That means no first-dollar coverage and high deductibles. The political class hasn’t attempted to vend this to the general public and it’s a reasonable wager the innumerate lawyers who populate Congress are not clear about what are the structural defects of the current system.
How do other countries like Germany actually manage to not bother with that ‘no first-dollar coverage and high deductibles’ while still having health care costs that are a 1/3 less than America’s?
Admittedly, Germany is not a single payer system using what seems to be the current American definition of single payer.
You can ration with prices, you can ration with administrative regulations, you can ration with queues, but you must always ration.
I always picture you as Meryl Streep from The Devil Wears Prada.
Well I do try hard to cultivate the bitchy femme demeanor.
‘There’s an obvious problem with moving Americans to a single-payer system: Most people with private health insurance are pretty happy with their current arrangements.’ – Possibly because they are not familiar with a system like Germany’s, where you can basically go to any doctor in the country whenever you need to?
‘Instead, the public option might be set up to attract those who don’t already have good coverage. But those are the same people who don’t have the money to pay a fair market price for health insurance now. ‘ – How is it that the rest of the world can solve the basic problem of providing good coverage to everyone at a price that is at least a third less than what America pays?
‘Typically those systems were instituted while health-care costs were still fairly low, and then kept down by government fiat.’ – That is not the reason. The German health care system, for example, does not use ‘government fiat’ to hold down prices. What does happen, however, is that the large Krankenkassen determine how much and for what they will pay for. One would think that using such market power would lead to lower prices – which amazingly is actually the case in Germany.
‘The U.S. is not in that position, and it’s hard to see doctors and hospitals — powerful lobbies — going along with significant cuts to their payments.’ – Yep, America is truly messed up. Even worse, there is no way an entire unnecessary but profitable American industry will remove itself from the health care trough. America’s health insurers do not provide much in the way of necessary service when viewed from a country with lower health care costs, where the Krankenkassen in total probably cost less to run than Aetna’s profit from 2016.
I’ve been following this issue going back to Paul Ellwood’s Jackson Hole meetings a lot of years ago. I agree with prior_test3 comments and think that Tyler’s Bloomberg piece is pedantic and doesn’t address the fundamental issue that other countries can provide health care at a lower price than the US. Of course the current situation will continue to fester as long as the corporate tax break on employer provided insurance exists. One wonders how long this will be the case in light of the desire to reduce corporate tax rates. Other countries do not burden their corporations with having to pay out for employee health insurance and it’s never an issue during contract discussions with unions (of course unions in the US are fast disappearing and perhaps they won’t have any leverage either).
Tyler and others would do well to read TR Reid’s wonderful book, “The Healing of America: A Global Quest for Better, Cheaper, and Fairer Health Care.” Though written in 2009 (much of the research was done during the previous four years while Reid was a foreign correspondent for the Washington Post and used the health care systems in many of the countries he covers), it points to a clear path forward. In addition, Victor Fuchs (one of the foremost health economists) and Zeke Emanuel proposed a voucher system that would rely on the private sector health insurance companies for coverage. In short, there are multiple approaches to universal coverage and ‘Medicare for All’ is only one model.
the current system is sick and won’t be getting any better.
Megan McArdle is the Patron Saint of Cucks.
Meghan Mcardle actually began here career as working for the Kochs. Please don’t trust her. She spent years trying to hide her affiliation with them. Once the video of her in a drugged haze preforming bukake at one of their parties surfaced did she have to admit the truth.
I’m definitely higher in the peanut gallery stands on this one, but I suspect that in a health care system which allows the same doctor/medical provider to charge two (or more) different prices for the EXACT same service can’t “evolve” into anything. [Defining “exact” is a bit murky, individuals are unique, so are their circumstances, establishing the correct granularity for “unit operations” is why the code books run to thousands of pages…] I like to think I’m a libertarian, but then see things like the mess our medical system is in, and I see where legislation could help. I also see that for the most part people are unwilling to make those who make unhealthy life choices pay for their choices. Just take a look at the government’s Flood Insurance program. Perhaps we need a 50 Shades of Gray approach. Require insurers to limit the number of their pools to 50, and to price them so that their profits are, per pool, equal (on a per policy basis). I think single-payer can only work when rationing is effective. I suggest a two tier system, where a floor of medical care is provided by the government as a single payer. Such care should not include: breast augmentation (even after radical mastectomy), sex transitions, liposuction, heart by-pass surgery, etc.) (That is, it should be affordable). It seems our courts (and legislators) are unable to allow for denial of care for economic reasons. This is the principle problem: the system is so distorted by legislation and judicial interpretation that we can’t get anywhere from here via “evolution”. The voter demands that every kitten be rescued from every well, damn the cost. $100,000 a month on a new cancer treatment? Sure, insurance should pay. Birth control pills? Of course, it’s a reproductive health issue! Anxiety counseling? Darn tootin’…
We are subject to the tyranny of words.
Answer the following questions:
1. Is Medicare single payor (other an part B)
2. Does a Medicaid patient get care from a Single Payor
Save you the effort: They are single payor.
The question is not Single Payor. The question is what should be single payor, and why or why not, and, if so, what rights the payor should have.
The second question is: If someone pays for or reimburses for care should they be able to negotiate the price they pay for that good or service. In your life, if you purchase or reimburse the purchase of some good or service you would want the right to negotiate the price for that good or service and be able to demand that the quality of that good or service meet an acceptable standard.
It will be sad to see the disappointment on everyone’s faces when they realize that sitting in the waiting room of a clinic for 4-5 hours costs as much money in foregone wages as just ponying up the cash for a doctor visit.
And, as many economists have observed over the years, once doctors aren’t allowed to ration on price, they are free to ration based on any number of other considerations, such as bigotry.
Compare that to only having access to the ER because you can’t pay anything. Where did you go to school?
HMOs for the win. Efficient scheduling, and often without a doctor at all.
No matter what new (or old) health care setup America chooses it wont stop the financialization and crapification of medicine — if we don’t build a countervailing FORCE: that means rebuilding labor union density.