Sunday assorted links

1. Should Silicon Valley billionaires love Henry George?
2. Brian Eno, Stewart Brand, and Kevin Kelly list books for preserving/restoring civilization.
3. “At KPRO, a new KFC restaurant that serves salads, paninis and fresh juice instead of deep-fried chicken in Alibaba’s home base of Hangzhou, customers can authenticate their payments by having their faces scanned.” Link here.
4. Movies are doing terribly, TV is doing fine.
5. There are several internet articles about a new Raghuram Rajan book this week (in which country?), but neither Amazon US nor UK seems to know about it.
6. A janitor at Kodak vs. a janitor at Apple (NYT), recommended. And here is an observation from Michael Mandel.
6) I stopped reading the NYT sob-story halfway. Yeah, Kodak paid its lower skilled employees well and allowed them to move up. But Kodak is a hollow shell of what it once was. Innovation wise, it’s become a joke. Maybe Kodak’s market-illiterate employee policies contributed the decline?!?
BTW, there’s a very successful Rochester firm, Wegmans, that contracts out overnight cleaning.
Sure, pay your workers less, you make a larger profit. But does that account for the fact that those janitors might decide to go vote for protectionist policies for companies like Kodak or government make-work jobs? Though I believe both those things to be inefficient, when it comes down to a 20$ an hour job working in a factory or for the government vs a 9$ job in the service sector, is it any wonder people demand the former?
#2 – Liberal arts major suggest that the output from his faculity is important to restoring civilization. Of course every single book mentioned was worthless and had little/no impact on making the world what it is today. Where is Voyage of the Beagle, The Origin of Species, Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica, Physica, the Double Helix, Principles of Transistor Circuits, or The Wealth of Nations? Not to mention the vast array of papers which document how the modern world actually functions, perhaps simply all copies of the proceedings of the ieee. Nothing could be more unless than the drivel highlighted on that liberal arts major’. ‘Tending the wild” and “dancing on the streets”, the output of you and your ilk are worth nothing, nothing to the future. The rectal output of those liberal arts majors was more impactful than their prose.
#1 – another useless liberal arts major comments how capitalism doesn’t properly value his contribution and how it misallocates to those who produce, even though he has no idea what production is “made their money by just playing with money:” indeed.
#4 – seems more like a story of how large, inexpensive, high quality home displays are making cinemas more and more irrelevant. Technology, changes, film at 11.
