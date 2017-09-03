Sunday assorted links

1. Should Silicon Valley billionaires love Henry George?

2. Brian Eno, Stewart Brand, and Kevin Kelly list books for preserving/restoring civilization.

3. “At KPRO, a new KFC restaurant that serves salads, paninis and fresh juice instead of deep-fried chicken in Alibaba’s home base of Hangzhou, customers can authenticate their payments by having their faces scanned.” Link here.

4. Movies are doing terribly, TV is doing fine.

5. There are several internet articles about a new Raghuram Rajan book this week (in which country?), but neither Amazon US nor UK seems to know about it.

6. A janitor at Kodak vs. a janitor at Apple (NYT), recommended. And here is an observation from Michael Mandel.