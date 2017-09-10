Sunday assorted links

1. Forthcoming collection of Eugene Fama papers.
2. Small steps toward a much better world.
3. Nicole Krauss By the Book (NYT).
5. Insect burgers of mealworm larvae come to Switzerland.
by Tyler Cowen on September 10, 2017
#2: Assume a 10 levels building. If the button is 30ft away in all floors, is this really an improvement?
#2 thankfully they didn’t just move the elevators farther away from the rooms
http://www.nytimes.com/2012/08/19/opinion/sunday/why-waiting-in-line-is-torture.html?pagewanted=all
4: I was going to post “and also racism!” just to be snarky, but then I made the foolish mistake of clicking on the link.
And then I saw right at the top of the page, that yes of course, it is indeed also racism.
You just cannot out-parody these people.
Because the first 70 years of childhood are the hardest.
Although the article is framed in a polarizing way on this site, to encourage a reflexive “no” according to betteridge’s law of headlines, at it’s base the article discusses the barriers many face in making full time writer their first career. Unlike mathematicians, it’s generally acknowledged that writers peak later, in their 50s or beyond. And the solution the author proposes is simple:
The good news is that it’s so easy to replace the word “young” with “new”. If you run a prize or scheme, be a hero: with just one word changed, a whole wall disappears. Do it, do it today.
Ism speak isn’t for everyone, but imagine if you had to be under 30 to win the Noebel prize, or the Field’s medal. That wouldn’t make any sense…
and race and LGBT and class and disability…intersectionality…yada yada yada…..zzz.
#1 – The Cure For Insomnia @ only $95.06.
#4- So?
The world is developing quite a resistance to this form of abuse from the intersectionalists.
6. “Nudges always respect, and often promote, human agency”
That has always been self-evident to me. I was always confounded by those who responded to a “nudge” with “we reject government mandate.” It never was mandate.
Perhaps you just needed enough self-confidence in the first place, to recognize your own agency.
#5. I wonder if anyone has evaluated such a dramatic change in food source as potentially exposing us to a whole new set of pathogens? It’s well established that farms and stockyards amplify cross-species pathogen transmission. Having bug farms, and bug processing plants just seems asking for trouble…