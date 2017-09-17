A Technology Story in Three Headlines

From 2013, The Washington Post Has 640 Journalists — Here’s How Many It Can Actually Afford: Answer 500.
The Washington Post’s robot reporter has published 850 articles in the past year.
‘Profitable’ Washington Post adding more than five dozen journalists (to over 750).
They’ve essentially positioned themselves as the most anti-Trump mainstream newspaper out there. I’m sure they’re doing well for the same reason MSNBC is suddenly doing so well: commiseration. It will interesting to see what happens to them (and MSNBC) if we ever return to a more “normal” political landscape
Hot hand fallacy. Just because the NYT was right this time, will they be with the Liz Warren administration?
” ‘Profitable’ Washington Post adding more than five dozen journalists ”
The term “journalists” is used very loosely here.
They are largely to be dirt-diggers for political opinion stories (fake news), hoping to take advantage of the increasing juicy leaks from the D.C. Federal establishment.
“… the goal here is to produce more stories…”.
More “stories” (fiction) is indeed the goal.
(and Politico’s “journalism” based this story upon speculation and anonymous sources — just like the big boys at the WashPost)
It won’t be too long before AI can troll harder then the best of the Washington Post journalists. Optimal trolling methodology can be quantified easily and then it’s not terribly difficult to program a computer to write poorly researched click bait articles to bring in the traffic. And then you will see the Po employment roster drop once again.
“Investigative reporting is central to our DNA,” says Ryan. “Readers expect it.”
And yet the bulk of their coverage was spent flogging a clearly ridiculous Russia collusion story that was cooked up by the Democrat party.
Their investigative journalism has looked the other way while smaller outfits like Circa and Daily Caller turn over rocks for real criminal activity at the heart of government – the Wasserman/IT mystery that – funny enough – increasingly suggests the ‘hack’ of the Democrat server was instead an inside leak for cash rather.
I’m not sure even I’m so cynical to believe that Democrat politicians are so evil that they would turn their own failure to ensure national security into a fabricated attempt to undermine an elected president.
Somewhat off topic, but can someone familiar with the workings of Google News answer me this? Google News prominently displays crappy WaPo click bait articles in their Top News almost constantly. Does Google News display their articles so frequently because they get a kickback from the Post for driving traffic to their website? Or is there algorithm purely driven by the popularity of WaPo articles?