The Color of Money*

The author is Mehrsa Baradaran, and the subtitle is Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap. Here is one excerpt:
Not only were black bankers stuck in a perpetual money pit, but they were often cast as the villains when thing went wrong. That their loans went primarily to the black middle class and were out of reach of the majority of blacks sometimes made black banks the targets of criticism. Abram Harris was one of these critics. Harris was the first nationally renowned black economist and the first to do a comprehensive study of black banks, called The Negro as Capitalist (1936). Harris headed the Howard economics department from 1936 to 1945, when he became the first black economist at the University of Chicago. He was recruited there by Frank Knight…Harris had held Marxist sympathies while at Howard, but with his move to Chicago, his economic philosophy became more traditional.
Here is Wikipedia on Harris. As for Baradaran, I found this to be “two books in one.” First, it was an OK and useful but not original look at the evolution of the racial wealth gap. Second, it was a very interesting but interspersed history of black banking in America. Overall recommended. Here is the book’s home page.
I’m pleased to see Cowen’s focus on rising asset prices, in this case as the path for accumulating wealth among the black middle class. Of course, the message in this book as that the black middle class has mostly not benefited from rising asset prices as the black middle class doesn’t own any assets. As this book is about black bankers, it’s a story about using leverage to accumulate assets and to benefit from rising asset prices. Unfortunately, the black middle class is often the last to borrow and buy, which places them near the peak in asset prices before the inevitable plunge. Timing is everything, and the poor, especially the less educated poor, often have very poor timing. I wouldn’t blame black bankers for the phenomenon; rather, an economy, and the policies that support it, that relies on rising asset prices for prosperity.
Yeah, inflating the prices of old decaying assets does a good job of creating jobs 30 years in the past!
It used to be that inflating real estate prices led capitalists to buy farmland and then build trolley lines from the jobs to their land which they paid for buy selling the lots with and without housing for prices lower than the inflated prices of real estate near the jobs.
Or they used their political power to get politicians to hike taxes to pay for building transportation and water and sewer service, and making sure FDRs rural development funds paid for electric and telephone grids to be built.
The past economic theory has been replaced by the idea that owners of cottages needed to have their property taken and given to a luxury housing developer like Trump to increase the supply of housing, and create wealth by replacing 5 $500,000 cottages with 100 $400,000- $1,000,000 condos. After all, taking a dozen properties worth $2000 to build 500 low income housing units for working poor at rents of $50-100 a month was a terrible idea because it increased the density of poor families and increased to costs of schools.
(BTW, the housing redevelopment programs building high rise working class housing to replace “slums” was restricted to white protestants only. Blacks, browns, Jews, and often Catholics need not apply.)
You have a very strange aversion to land use productivity. And prices as a reflection of value.
I can’t tell if you’re making a legitimate swipe at eminent domain or if the rant is just sound and fury, signifying nothing.
What, praytell, does a society look like that does not rely on rising asset prices ?
That sounds like a society with zero growth. Malthusian limit and zero productivity gains. The reason all the old religions banned usury, because when incomes don’t grow , borrowing money leads nowhere good.
