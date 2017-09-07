Thursday assorted links

1. How to revitalize the Chinese Northeast.
2. Ancient lead and the Roman empire, article here.
3. Appointing a top scholar as chair of a department tends to improve the subsequent ranking of that department.
4. The early sobriety movement for Native Americans.
5. Inflation.
#5: assume “pretty much” means “probably” and everything’s fine.
Herman Melville, “Bartleby the Scrivener”, “I would prefer not to.”
It depends on the definition of the word “probably.”
Prior to the new GAAP “current expected credit loss” (CECL) accounting standard (before 2016 it was “estimated incurred losses that were reasonably measurable”) “probable” was defined as more likely than not. Some reporters interpreted that as 90%+, or near certainty, others had loss recognition through earnings at close to 51%. FASB believes that postponing loss recognition contributed to the recent pomp and circumstance/financial difficulties and revised the standards.
Maybe America felt that way about Hillary. You’re with her?
#1 That is going to be a BIG job, but perhaps one thing they can do is use all of Heilongjiang as a environmental-mitigation-as-economic-development type model. Revitalize the region by cleaning it up. And it needs it bad. Harbin is dump.
#3 But does it improve the quality of that department?
#4 For thousands of years numerous cultures have had access to various types of intoxicating substances, some of considerable uniqueness and potency. I have always been curious about why addiction problems with these native substances did not take hold or have measurable effect within their societies before coming into contact with Europeans and I think I have a theory. Potency, delivery and cost. Liquor is essentially a high-potency distillation, with its effects greatly amplified. Native opiates or hallucinogens, available in their natural state for thousands of years, could have their effects boosted by changing the means of consumption, such as smoking or injecting. And cost, because the industrial production of these substances means their available through trade or sale meaning you don’t have to do what may have been back-breaking labor to get them. My theory is this triad, maybe in coordination with more leisure time (native americans probably got a major productivity boost from European tools meaning they didn’t have to work as much or as hard), are largely responsible for the drugs-as-recreation we’ve seen take hold in the last 300 years.
#5: do we know why’s that dude wearing a Little Bo Peep costume?
#2 – I saw this in the late 1960’s. Lead poisoning contributed to the decline and fall of the Roman Empire.
I had heard (and believed) the theory that Native Americans had trouble metabolizing alcohol due to genetic differences in their enzymes. Apparently, more recent research does not support this.
