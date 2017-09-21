Thursday assorted links

1. Why Catalan separatism will fail.
2. “Quebec’s language watchdog has softened its approach to anglicisms, now deeming terms like “grilled-cheese,” “cocktail” and softball” as acceptable for everyday usage.”
3. Jacob Levy on black liberty.
4. “We are purchasing sovereignty from a government to create the world’s first Free Society.”
5. The German elections are not boring.
6. Acclaimed French chef asks to be stripped of Michelin stars.
As is sometimes the case, today’s links spell out somewhat of a sequential story, offering commentary on each other.
https://www.vox.com/conversations/2017/4/27/15420306/american-war-omar-el-akkad-literature-novel
“As is sometimes the case, today’s links spell out somewhat of a sequential story, offering commentary on each other.”
It would be neat, if in some future version, the first letter of each link could also spell out a secret message.
And….Spain no longer supports the right of people to self-determination. An illiberal democracy.
Given their stance on Gibraltar, I can’t say I’m surprised, but it rather removes any moral argument they enjoy against political violence. What’s the difference between a terrorist and a freedom fighter again?
See the Holy Roman Empire. As a practical matter, there have to be some limits to the franchise to declare yourself sovereign. Not sure political theoreticians have crafted a set of principals which would distinguish cases. (The ones at the Niskanen Center appear to be preoccupied with shilling for hoodlums and stoners).
Given their stance on Gibraltar, I can’t say I’m surprised,
Their stance on Gibraltar, like Argentina’s re the Falklands, is a tiresome pride-driven kvetch-in-perpetuity.
At the same time Spain agitates for the return of Gibraltar along with making regular incursions into British waters, it continues to hold on to Ceuta and Melilla on the Moroccan coast.
The Spanish government is run by children.
3. Another soi-disant ‘libertarian’ who doesn’t give a rip about freedom of contract and association for for people who maintain rental properties and operate retail businesses but is terribly concerned that hoodlums are actually held accountable and punished for knocking over convenience stores (and, of course, that the police cramp Spicoli’s style). Spicoli’s ‘edgy’; all the screenwriters make it so. And if you fancy rough trade (see Alice Goffman), it’s status enhancing in the faculty rathskellar.
1. OK, push comes to shove, does the rest of Spain have the stomach for putting Catalonia under martial law?
This was my thought exactly. If there is civil disobedience in Catalonia, how will the central government react?
Isn’t that what’s happening right now? There is civil disobedience in Catalonia, which is organizing a referendum despite the Spanish government’s interdiction, and the central government reacts by imposing a de facto martial law, arresting the leaders of the government of Catalonia, blocking their bank accounts and closing their internet sites.
So it seems that Aznar, at least, has stomach for that. Spain in general also, at least for now. What Europe will say, in particular, the public opinions of Europe? I don’t know. Personally, I think that this situation is disheartening. I thought that the right of people to self-determination was accepted as a fundamental principle by mostly everyone in liberal democracies.
1: Well, you nailed your prediction about Brexit failing… so roll with it, I say.
Well…….Brexit is failing. Even Canadians smell desperation and will profit from it. http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/theresa-may-weak-post-brexit-trade-deals-1.4294708
Bah. This is another of a long trail of desperate attempts to disconnect the Canadian economy from the evil US. It never makes much of a difference except in moral preening.
2. Quebec is changing in more than just language. After decades of socialist quagmire, the economy is growing, employment rising, credit upgrades and even a budget surplus. Addressing the province’s hideous public finances which saw hundreds of billions transferred as subsidies from free-market Alberta, the finance minister said:
““We turned it around, so that gives confidence to businesses, to individuals, to consumers. People spend, people invest, jobs get created, and we get into this virtuous circle.”
Just when Canada’s most moribund province figures it out, the federal government along with BC and Alberta all decide to lurch to the left.
Oh, Canada.
#6. 918 words (seven of them are ‘Nazi’) of mostly banality. Reading it, I had the vague impression I had read the identical article dozens of times over the past 10 years.