Thursday assorted links

1. Why Catalan separatism will fail.

2. “Quebec’s language watchdog has softened its approach to anglicisms, now deeming terms like “grilled-cheese,” “cocktail” and softball” as acceptable for everyday usage.”

3. Jacob Levy on black liberty.

4. “We are purchasing sovereignty from a government to create the world’s first Free Society.”

5. The German elections are not boring.

6. Acclaimed French chef asks to be stripped of Michelin stars.

As is sometimes the case, today’s links spell out somewhat of a sequential story, offering commentary on each other.