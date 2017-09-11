The “Trade Talks” podcast series

Chad Bown writes to me:
“I write and take the liberty of drawing your attention to a new and weekly podcast series called Trade Talks that Soumaya Keynes (The Economist) and I are publishing.
According to the iTunes description, we promise to
cohost a weekly podcast on developments in international trade and policy. From trade wars to trade deals, this podcast covers the week’s trade news with insights and economic analysis from two of the world’s top trade geeks.
What more could you want from a couple of economists?
How to find the podcast?
Here are our episodes thus far:
Four podcasts, and only 2 have shots at Trump embedded in the headline?
It’s interesting that free traders never bring up foreign unfair practices. I don’t get that. China does as much protectionist stuff as anyone else. Call them out, too, not just Trump.
Ok never is strong. But trade barriers are much higher in Asia than in America. Source is my personal experience doing both import and export.
It’s because 95% of the time the argument for “free trade” rests on a false choice where either the US either has “free trade” and then magical unicorns cause everyone else to have it with the US too, or the US has protectionism and everyone else “retaliates.” But if a nation is restricting its trade even if the US has free trade, is it still beneficial for the US to continue to have free trade with them? They don’t want to go there, so they don’t.
“But if a nation is restricting its trade even if the US has free trade, is it still beneficial for the US to continue to have free trade with them? They don’t want to go there, so they don’t.”
The argument seems to be that if the deal benefits the foreign country 90% and the US 10%, then the US is leaving money on the table by not taking. Of course it completely ignores the long term negotiation and reputational aspects. Once foreign negotiators realize that the US will always accept less than a 50/50 deal, then that’s all that will get offered.
Good point.
Again, you’d think a trade economist podcast might deign to discuss foreigner’s bad policies, too. Maybe they do, as its just the titles that looked especially Trumpy.
I also don’t like the Don Boudreaux argument that if foreigners want to subsidize American consumption, its okay.
Its not. We don’t malinvestment from bad price signals. That is really pernicious and can do long-lasting harm.
There is also the aspect that supposedly economists are not for “national economic interest.” They are interested in growth for everyone.
So why not advocate for lowering Chinese barriers to trade?
Keep in mind there are a ton of Chinese grad students being exposed to our educational process. So, its not as if this will fall on deaf ears.
I mean, US tariffs are incredibly low. The highest one I pay is 4%.
Canada and Mexico have higher tariffs.
And that’s not considering non-tariff barriers.