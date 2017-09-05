Tuesday assorted links

1. The new movie Columbus is a masterpiece.  Don’t wait for Netflix, a big screen is essential.

2. Is China actually banning all cryptocurrency trading?  I doubt it, but this one is worth watching.

3. The weekly culture that is Britain.

4. Will the blockchain fund neo-medievalism?

5. Are men more irrationally exuberant than women?

6. Is Jacinda Adern the Kiwi Donald Trump?  She is also “…former president of the International Union of Socialist Youth.

1 Anonymous September 5, 2017 at 12:03 pm

I feel like banning cryptocurrencies would be an optimistic move at this point. It says that institutions are both stable and sufficient.

Bitcoin always had a burn it down linkage, that governments and banks and international settlement could not get us to where we want to go.

I say they can, and FWIW all my assets are USD reliant.

2 Brian Donohue September 5, 2017 at 12:44 pm

In the end, cryptocurrencies may keep fiat currency producers a bit more honest regardless of their ultimate penetration. Sorta like a competitive fringe waiting in the wings.

3 Crab September 5, 2017 at 2:04 pm

“I feel like banning cryptocurrencies would be an optimistic move at this point. It says that institutions are both stable and sufficient.”

Doesn’t it say the exact opposite of that? If institutions were both stable and sufficient they wouldn’t need to ban it, right? Is this sarcasm?

4 Anonymous September 5, 2017 at 3:36 pm

Lots of things are banned that rational and otherwise law abiding people would avoid anyway.

But yes, banning presumes more harm than good.

5 EverExtruder September 5, 2017 at 12:07 pm

#1 This sounds like a horrible movie.

#4 Anything that serves as a better repository for value than the current basket of ridiculously overleveraged currencies we have now is a good thing. However, I remain dubious as to the efficacy of crypto-currencies to fill that role. A third world war will reveal the answer.

#5 Are women more irrationally cautious than men?

6 msgkings September 5, 2017 at 1:50 pm

#4, so no world war no answer then?

7 EverExtruder September 5, 2017 at 2:27 pm

It’s a chicken an egg issue. Either people will see that the emperor has no clothes and it will precipitate a conflict or a conflict will reveal the emperor has no clothes. Personally I feel conflict is inevitable. Too many nations have severe structural issues economically and deeper problems demographically to let this show go on any longer. It will be interesting to see what happens when the boomers start to pull their money from the markets en mass for instance. The underfunded (or completely unfunded) obligations for social liabilities they have are unsustainable and the next generations are getting more mobile (meaning they’ll just leave when the music stops) but have less real purchasing power and diminishing employment prospects. Some day the money printing will end. It always does. The day that happens will be a bad day globally but we’ll have an answer. Take that how you will.

8 msgkings September 5, 2017 at 2:40 pm

Thanks, this is how I take that: http://www.rationaloptimist.com

9 Brian Donohue September 5, 2017 at 2:59 pm

If you think Boomers have screwed it all up, you should be clamoring for the money printing to BEGIN before they shuffle off this mortal coil.

10 EverExtruder September 5, 2017 at 3:43 pm

“The underfunded (or completely unfunded) obligations for social liabilities they have are unsustainable…”

I meant nations not just the boomers. But yeah…them too I guess now that I think about it.

11 dearieme September 5, 2017 at 12:10 pm

“1. The new movie Columbus is a masterpiece.” Is it ‘based on a true story’?

12 dearieme September 5, 2017 at 12:12 pm

“Michelle Forbes, moving and lived-in”: Good God, poor girl – compared to an RV.

13 Anonymous September 5, 2017 at 12:11 pm

“Bitcoin always had a burn it down linkage ..”

“A third world war will reveal the answer.”

lolz

14 JK Brown September 5, 2017 at 12:37 pm

#1 – Teen/20-something angst, commentary on middle Americans and the architecture is a major co-star. I’ll pass.

“The modernist landmarks in Columbus (incidentally the hometown of Vice President Mike Pence) are true co-stars here. Casey’s appreciation of the “healing power” of buildings stirs something in Jin that never quite connected when he was with his father (although it’s surely no coincidence their bond coincides with his father’s coma), and the film’s gentle explorations of class divides — we’re constantly reminded of the people trying to make a living inside of these works of art — qualify as a timely addition to the current national dialog.”

15 Pshrnk September 5, 2017 at 3:49 pm

Columbus is a lovely town. It is the hometown of Mike Pence, but far more importantly the hometown of Tony Stewart.

16 Ben September 5, 2017 at 12:43 pm

#5. why are people valuing the shares for more than fair value. the paper has an appendix which has the instructions given to the people. in the instructions it even explains what is the fair value at each period. people undervaluing because they are risk adverse is at least a reasonable explanation. i guess maybe people who were over valuing the securities just saw them as a fun way to gamble?

http://www.gmu.edu/schools/chss/economics/icesworkingpapers.gmu.edu/pdf/1063.pdf

17 Axa September 5, 2017 at 12:49 pm

#4: It’ not even funny to laugh at it. I’ve read many crazy things about crypto in the last 2 months. If people is really putting money there…..the crypto bubble burst may be near.

18 The Engineer September 5, 2017 at 1:12 pm

I spent much time in Columbus, selling into Cummins, where they are headquartered, and I can’t even remember ONE of these modernist buildings. Haven’t been there in 10 years, but still. I can vividly remember, for example, the World Trade Center lobby, which I visited 20 years ago.

19 The Cuck-Meister General September 5, 2017 at 1:40 pm

Hmmm well I assume Cummins is where they manufacture cum but what did you sell to them?

20 Hazel Meade September 5, 2017 at 1:18 pm

1. This is a test to see how many people will start arguing about Christopher Columbus without bothering to read the link, right?

21 Believe it! September 5, 2017 at 1:25 pm

Oh this blog is really not much better than an episode of the Maurie Povich show.

22 Thanatos Savehn September 5, 2017 at 1:46 pm

#5 Aha! Western Wolf Dad + Asian Tiger Mom -> Khan Noonien Singh. I’ve been wondering about such recent pairings but hadn’t picked up the mate-selection-based-on-risk-taking-appetite dimension.

Charles Murray needs to update “Coming Apart”; or maybe Game of Thrones has already started this conversation. The future looks set for the Sheeple: either peaceful pointless serfdom, Fentanyl, or dragon chow.

23 Thanatos Savehn September 5, 2017 at 1:50 pm

And by this comment I have proven myself the biggest cuck with the smallest cock on this blog! Hazzah!

24 msgkings September 5, 2017 at 1:53 pm

Look at you, you got it all figured out!

25 Axa September 5, 2017 at 1:58 pm

Relax, America already had an addiction epidemic and is still hanging around 😉 https://longreads.com/2017/08/29/americas-first-addiction-epidemic/

26 Thiago Ribeiro September 5, 2017 at 2:25 pm

#1 So is it really not about the TV detective? They wasted a perfectly good title.

27 Adrian Ratnapala September 5, 2017 at 3:30 pm

It’s important to take not of when things are spelled wrongly. Or at least spelled latinwise.

28 naughty nosey September 5, 2017 at 4:19 pm

8 million Britons think showering ONCE A WEEK is OK.
Huh, is that right?

FEE FI FO FUM I SMELL THE BLOOD OF NON-ENGLISHMEN!

Smells like Diversity.

29 mkt42 September 5, 2017 at 5:02 pm

1: I haven’t seen the movie yet, but Columbus, IN the town lives up to the hype. An incredible collection of buildings (and some houses) designed by world famous architects. Even the jail is remarkable:
http://c8.alamy.com/comp/DG776J/bartholomew-county-jail-columbus-indiana-DG776J.jpg

30 rayward September 5, 2017 at 5:13 pm

1. I suppose every state has a Columbus – in this case Indiana. The reviewer mentions that VP Pence is from Columbus, Pence being a God-fearing man (or claims to be). I can’t get out of my mind the evangelicals laying hands on Trump as he sits at his desk in the oval office. Is this film a set-piece on the conflict between the God-fearing middle America and the secularists on the coasts, those who contemplate and those who don’t? And there was a popular film titled Goodbye, Columbus! Goodbye. Ironically, the contracted form of “God be with you”. God be with you, too.

31 Art Deco September 5, 2017 at 5:39 pm

I can’t get out of my mind the evangelicals laying hands on Trump as he sits at his desk in the oval office.

Well, you’re kinda of a creep.

32 ohwilleke September 5, 2017 at 6:20 pm

#4 It makes no sense whatsoever to call the set of circumstances that they describe neo-Medieval. There is really no similarity between the medieval state of affairs and the anarchist regime that is imagined.

