Tuesday assorted links

1. The new movie Columbus is a masterpiece. Don’t wait for Netflix, a big screen is essential.

2. Is China actually banning all cryptocurrency trading? I doubt it, but this one is worth watching.

3. The weekly culture that is Britain.

4. Will the blockchain fund neo-medievalism?

5. Are men more irrationally exuberant than women?

6. Is Jacinda Adern the Kiwi Donald Trump? She is also “…former president of the International Union of Socialist Youth.“