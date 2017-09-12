Tuesday assorted links

1. Robert H. Bates, The Development Dilemma: Security, Prosperity, & a Return to History, provides an interesting look at Kenya vs. Zambia with regard to state capacity, and drawing some parallels to earlier England vs. France.

2. Stephen Williamson on the Phillips Curve.

3. Catching up on the Chinese economy.

4. The science of producing new colors.

5. Do groups lie more than do individuals?