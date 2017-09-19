Tuesday assorted links

1. “Swiss prosecutors are trying to figure out why someone apparently attempted to flush tens of thousands of euros down the toilet at a Geneva branch of UBS Group AG.”
2. International adoption and IQ gaps.
3. The Millennium Villages Project did not boost land values.
4. Lyndon LaRouche is running a pro-China, OBOR party in Germany.
5. Is China taking over caviar markets?
6. Beckworth interviews Summers. Direct Beckworth link here.
#4/#5 As America retreats, Japan, China and Russia get more and more space. Until America is sent empty.
Not that Brazil is lagging.
http://www.businessinsider.com/brazil-on-track-to-be-most-obese-in-world-2015-10
#1: A few months ago two Spanish women retrieved the bills from a safe, then proceed to cut them and tried to flush them down the toilets. The toilets were clogged and some week later a lawyer representing the women payed for all damages. The full story here: https://www.tdg.ch/geneve/actu-genevoise/liasses-billets-retrouvees-toilettes-bistrots/story/27448715
Also in the TdG article: bank secrecy for accounts ended in Switzerland on the last Jan 1st. Bank safes are not affected by new regulations.
#6. Pretty good, but if you really want to understand what the hell is going on with monetary policy, read this:
https://www.cato.org/blog/two-cent-solution
“Imagine the benefit of giving a Nigerian child an American childhood and an American education”: benefit to whom? Which American childhood? Which American education?
#2 was pretty good too. Nice to read something about IQ that isn’t depressing.
Lyndon LaRouche just turned 95. He won’t be alive much longer. I doubt his movement will long survive him. Not quite like Scientology. L. Ron Hubbard left behind detailed instructions for how Scientology was to operate. He basically created a machine that was able to function on its own without him. I don’t think LaRouche has done that.
It is sad to see how Americans fall under the sway of such demagogues.
6. As usual, Beckworth conducts a very good interview. Summers playfully turns Say’s Law upside down: demand creates its own supply. It’s unfortunate because it suggests a de-emphasis on investment, which is the opposite of what Summers means: it’s the demand that provides the incentive or investment which is the key to economic growth. In Summers’ view, owners of capital aren’t willing to invest in productive capital because the demand for the goods produced won’t be sufficient to generate the return corresponding to the risk. So instead owners of capital bank on rising asset prices, creating the bubbles that have become as common as hurricanes (and equally as destructive). This is all happening in the context of a savings glut (not Cowen’s favorite term), attributable to the combination of increasing wealth inequality and a shift of the world’s economy from countries with a high level of consumption vs. savings to countries with a high level of savings vs. consumption. The world economy has shifted trillions to China, a country with a savings rate of about 50%. Not to expect some consequence from the combination of increasing inequality and a shift of the world’s economy to countries with high savings rates is to be such a prisoner of one’s prejudices as to ignore reality.