Tuesday assorted links

1. Do conditional cash transfers work less well in the United States?
2. Earlier presidential interventions into football. And basketball fans are the most left-leaning group of sports fans, GS Warrior fans I suspect all the more so.
3. More on the Italy-Libya equilibrium.
4. The new venture of Ben Casnocha and Erik Torenberg.
5. Eminem markets in everything.
6. The pragmatic case for understanding neurodiversity, recommended.
7. David Brooks understands (NYT).
Even more presidential interventions into football: JFK’s Interior Secretary gave an ultimatum to the Washington NFL team to integrate or lose their stadium rights.
7. That’s not what Presidents are for. Even if there is a long list of far left things I’d like to see abandoned (along with a long list of far right things), it is the center that should be defended. The President should be the President for all Americans. That simple.
6. was very good indeed.
“Psychologist Simon Baron-Cohen thinks this is a sign of low empathy and he is not alone.”
Ok. So…
Neurotypicals conflate ideological disagreement with personal conflict.
Neurotypicals are unable to put themselves in our shoes…
Neurotypicals always think it’s about them
Tell them intelligence is heritable, and they assume you just called them stupid.
Even when neurotypical people disagree, they painstakingly avoid causing offence…
They’re often quite good at their jobs
I think he just proved Simon Baron-Cohen’s point.
We have this overhanging sociobiology. “Neurotypical” is a distribution, and if you are going to be generous (or aspie?) about it, the whole distribution is correctly human.
So, we should aim for solutions (inc. government) that satisfies wide spans of the distribution, rather than one end or the other.
#2: “They saw Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin try to dissuade Alejandro Villanueva, a three-time combat veteran, from celebrating the flag he risked his life for.”
I read elsewhere that Villanueva was trying to comply with the team decision that there would be unanimity in staying off the field during the anthem, so as not to upset the teamwork dimension; but also trying discreetly to get a view of the flag from the tunnel, and honor it.
I am sure that he is good at taking orders, but poor fellow, perhaps this made his head explode. Kinda poignant. But the coach certainly got Trumped – how (inadvertently?) deft Trump is at getting other people to appear ridiculous in turn (pussyhats!).
Sorry, #7, the Brooks column.
Yep, you are right. Brooks didn’t do his homework.
7 is excellent. Brooks at his best.
agree. and gotta love his constant assuaging of the target audience with (“I’m on your side, people like you and me go to cocktail parties together!”) sidebars and elisions.
I love when insecure plebes talk about all those ‘cocktail parties’ we elites go to all the time. We put on our spats and flapper dresses and drink highballs til dawn!
7. is pretty good, but not complete
a) “a new establishment came into being (…) the meritocratic establishment” I agree that such establishment exists – but there also exists a new left wing, “politically correct” establishment, which already dominates academia and media. Trump is the “cultural president” against both establishments. see: http://reason.com/blog/2016/11/09/trump-won-because-leftist-political-corr
b) They are mainly five type of trump voters (Kudos brooks is the first one to at least desribe one type properly…):
– Those who see him as a cultural president as Brooks wrote
– Those who believe that republicans/conservatives/the US have been losing for a long time and want to “win” again (for them Trump personifies sucess and assertiveness)
– Those who are, similar to AfD voters in Germany, FN voters in France, nationalists/tribalists concerned with the future of Europeans
– People who just vote republican because they are republican (at the end politics is also like sports teams…)
– Finally, people who hated Hillary
#2
Doesn’t the president ultimately have broad discretionary power over the NFL. Without a doubt, the NFL is clearly in breach of US anti-trust law. The only reason that the DOJ has never taken action is because it’s a “wholesome American institution”. If that ceases to be the case, why would they expect to be treated any different than Standard Oil or Mastercard?
For that matter, all Trump needs to do to cow the Washington Post into submission is threaten an executive order which cuts off all business ties between Amazon and USPS.
Libertarians have been warning for years that having such extensive government intervention into the economy gives the state convenient leverage to suppress political dissent. Leftists kept their head in the sand (“Look at Sweden! They’re socialist and democratic!”). Now that the Red Tribe is getting close to actually taking control of the Federal Government (and not just installing some figurehead opposition), maybe they’ll realize Hayek might be worth listening to.
trusts in essential industries such as fuel/energy, telecommunications, or payment processing are really much more concerning than trusts in completely optional entertainment industries.
2 — There’s a very strange culture of Zach Lowe fanboy “basketbloggers” that has popped up over the past, oh, 5 years and it’s heavily intertwined with leftist politics. I don’t totally understand it (I mean, I understand the obvious Sailerian reasons, you can spare me those). A lot of these people, I suspect with little evidence, were not particularly into sports until a few years ago.
Feels a piece of how intensely intertwined all preferences in entertainment and politics have become. It’s like Ayn Rand telling her followers which symphony was objectively best, and they’d better be on board.
The center of American leftism is the Bay Area. Their basketball team is good so they are interested for now. Basketball is also a sport best consumed in bite sized morsels where you can’t tell the players aren’t trying until the fourth quarter. Basketball players are also shockingly prone to petulant behavior which is good to tweet and blog about. When the Warriors fad so to will that trend.
Regardless the NBA is in a ton of long term trouble and will likely have to contract up to ten teams over the next two decades. If it is to be saved it will be via international fans.
Front-running Silicon Valley bros aren’t really who I’m talking about. This “basketball twitter” segment is obsessed with obscure players and teams, in the mold of Bill Simmons (whom they generally despise) and Zach Lowe.
From #7:
“The reign of the meritocratic establishment will be just as over as the reign of the Protestant establishment now is.”
David Brooks is confused! When was there ever a meritocracy in USA, except for brief exceptions like the Manhattan Project?
Obama, HRC and Maxine Waters certainly do not represent a meritocracy in my eyes, nor do the government institutions that are supposed to be populated by technical experts:
EPA: http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/09/us/colorado-epa-mine-river-spill/index.html
If stretching the definition, Carter and Bill Clinton might be interpreted as meritocratic leaders; Carter as a nuclear engineer ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Carter#Naval_career ), and Clinton as a Rhodes scholar (who didn’t inhale).
Note that Brooks *defines* “meritocracy”, for the sake of his column, as the elite that is now governing us. Logically, you should not assume that Brooks is saying that this elite has anything to do with “merits” whatsoever. Whatever meaning or connotations this word might have before is to be forgotten when reading this column, since the old definition has been overridden.
Okay, this is only the logical, level zero, reading, which allows Brooks to be in peace with its conscience. At another level, Brooks is playing on the ambiguity too, as Charlies above put it, assuage his NYT readers and make them hear what they do not want to hear.
7. Brooks conflates traditional liberals and conservatives, traditional Democrats and Republicans, referring to them as the “establishment”, as if they agreed on the Iraq War and all other major economic issues (e.g., tax cuts for the wealthy and unregulated bankers and polluters) and social issues (e.g., equality for women, blacks, and gays and lesbians). But Brooks’s “establishment” did agree on one major issue: the liberal world order. Would any rational person prefer a China that spent the past 30-40 years building its military rather than its economy? Would any rational person prefer a China that is isolated, defensive, and has no investment in or commitment to the global economy and world peace that makes the global economy possible? The liberal world order has been an enormous success, both economically and in maintaining world peace. Brooks blames cultural snobbery for the rise of right-wing populism. No, it isn’t cultural snobbery, it’s racism, racism fueled by a black man serving as president; and sexism, fueled by women challenging men in the workplace; and homophobia, fueled by gays and lesbians who dared to come out of the closet. I live in Trump country, and the resentment and anger white males (and a few females) have for Obama (and by association Democrats generally) is palpable, and so is the resentment and anger white males have for uppity women and uppity gays and lesbians. The risk posed by Trump isn’t the risk to the cultural snobbery of the “establishment”, it’s the risk of a collapse of the liberal world order. Trump’s “buffoonery” (Brook’s description) could lead us to armageddon.
Wwwwaaaaaahhhhhhhh.
Reward, when are you going to finally open your eyes? In the US, 99% of the racism today, and of anti-semitism, comes from the left. The same Democrats who 60 years ago required people to write on forms whether they were black or white because they wanted to use this information to decide in which school their kids would go are now requiring applicants to university to answer the same question, simply they call this “affirmative action to foster equality” instead of “separated but equal”. As for anti-semitism just look at the literature of the Social Justice left to see it in its most assertive form since WWII. And if there are many Jews close to that left, it is just because they are instinctively using the same tactic that a boxer who, overwhelmed by his opponent, tends to hugs him to avoid the most devastating blows — a tactic that, evidently, won’t work.
Doesn’t the left’s move away from economic populism also have something to do with Trump’s election? Both Sanders and Trump attacked Clinton as “crooked,” i.e. as just another politician who will do the bidding of Wall Street and CEOs. Whereas in 2012 Obama was clearly the economic populist candidate versus Mitt Romney, who was actually a financier famous for taking over companies and firing people.
Two honest questions Rayward:
Do you think whites, who you are obviously addressing at the moment, are in general, more racist (meaning, preferring their own group above other group and thinking their own group is superior) than other ethnic groups?
Do you think “white” nations (EU, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand) are more racist than those who are not European?
2b, never imagined tennis fans were so left-leaning. Also, what do they asked to conclude WWE fans were left-leaning?
#7 “This establishment, too, has had its failures. It created an economy that benefits itself and leaves everybody else out.”
Wut? Since the ’60s (his demarcation point for this new establishment) the world has become exponentially richer. This applies to everyone, although some more than others. The only people left out are those who chose not to participate.
The truly massive reduction in global policy is humanity’s greatest accomplishment since the discovery of fire and people like Brooks choose to blow it off to make cheap cliches.
“Day by day Trump is turning us into a nation of different planets. Each planet feels more righteous about itself and is more isolated from and offended by the other planets.”
The only real divide that matters is between the media elites who would like us to believe that we are suffering some kind of extensional crisis and the rest of us who would like those people to shut the fuck up.
Seriously, look around you. Do you actually see a divided america? Or is this just the blathering of the facebook set inflated to absurd proportions?
This. Trump is a gadfly that Brooks makes out to be Ghengis Khan forging a path of destruction.
In reality, the cultural consensus is going nowhere. His supporters might imagine that he’s some how destroying the liberal elites, but guess what – the LGBT movement ain’t going anywhere. Hispanics aren’t going anywhere. America isn’t getting any whiter or more Christian. Liberals aren’t turning into conservatives. The country that the alt-right hates isn’t going anywhere, if anything it is getting stronger. All you have to do is look at his poll numbers to be reminded of that.
Yeah, Brooks has no conception of what life is like outside the establishment, so he is forced to rely on tired second-hand tropes from other clueless establishmentarians.
I guess that makes Trumpists disestablishmentarians. And those who oppose him antidisestablishmentarians. Or maybe not but I finally had a chance to use that cool-ass word from 4th grade spelling bees.
Admit it, it was the Jetsons.
I had no idea but my estimation of the Jetsons just went way up 🙂
I think Brooks is referring to the US establishment. Deng Xiaoping, and the broader elite of China, really have achieved miraculous things since the 1960’s. I would also think that India’s leaders deserve credit for reviving economic growth and reducing poverty and India in the 1990’s and 2000’s. However, I would not credit US leadership for the reductions in poverty in the third world. Those accomplishments belong to people in the third world. As the US establishment is primarily responsible for (and has power over) conditions in the US, it is fair to criticize them for conditions in the US.
7. No, he doesn’t.
Brooks seems to think that the culture is divided into this tiny meritocratic establishment vs. “everyone else”, with the everyone else being on Trump’s side. Ridiculous. There are huge swaths of American culture that are neither educated liberals nor working class whites, which are not supportive of Trump’s policies or rhetoric. The Democratic party is not exclusively composed of educated liberal elites. The culture outside of academia is not exclusively composed of socially conservative nationalists. He’s not destroying any sort of culture consensus, he’s one of the least popular presidents in history. What he is doing is emboldening a xenophobic nationalist fringe – which is creating conflict. But they’re not winning. I see no evidence that mainstream American culture norms with respect to race and ethnicity are going anywhere.
When the nationalists win will you back to Canada?
2. Only time I’ve seen something good come out of a political intervention in sport was when Nelson Mandela decided to support South Africa’s national rugby team during the 1995 World Cup.
Re #7, Brooks’ citation of Pittsburgh Steeler Alejandro Viilanueva
Alejandro Villanueva Didn’t Want Any Of This
https://deadspin.com/alejandro-villanueva-didnt-want-any-of-this-1818727127?utm_source=deadspin_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2017-09-26
7 is excellent, I particularly like these parts:
It’s not rude to assume others can handle the truth. It’s not necessarily polite to modulate your tone, or give a compliment to soften the blow of what is to come after. Quite the contrary, it’s disrespectful to assume all people are so lacking in strength.
If you’re easily offended, people are more likely to not be honest with you. You’ll probably never hear their most brilliant insights. You may never know how they actually think and feel. Clarity of thought is a choice between the cheap pleasure of feeling offended and the noble pleasure of being curious.
But I disagree with this:
Are laws that forbid gender and racial discrimination a result of the broadening of the circle of empathy? I doubt it. Unemployment is unusually high among Aspies, who are often male. They’re fired for quite trivial reasons
Social inclusion hasn’t reached people on the autism spectrum quite yet, but it’s a mistake to think that the efforts to broaden the circle of inclusion won’t ultimately be good for Aspies. A society which is more socially tolerant of all sorts of differenc is eventually going to expand that circle to include personality quirks like autism. Neurodivergents ought to be on the side of society’s other oddballs, because the normal and the mainstream as always going to tend to contract the circle of inclusion to only people like themselves. The bigger the definition of normal is, the more likely that Aspies will fall within it.
I’m someone who should be predisposed to side with that essay, but I don’t. It struck me as a lot of self-flattery which wouldn’t convince anyone who didn’t already believe those things.