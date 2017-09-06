Wednesday assorted links

1. What it is like to be a fashion model (NYT).
2. “Meet one of the couples getting married on the Mall in between a pro-Trump protest and a Juggalo rally”
3. The privacy battle over India’s biometric database.
4. The politics of the Silicon Valley wealthy (NYT). They like redistribution, don’t like regulation, and really, really think surge pricing is OK. Here is the underlying research.
5. Why is Disney letting black markets in associated fan products thrive?
4. Proving yet again what I have long believed: Everybody is a conservative in his own field.
By the way, I love the utter lack of self-awareness in this comment: “Most tech entrepreneurs (I am one) have a very practical view of regulation shaped by what they have to go through to start their company and help it succeed.”
And in their own families. The elite do a great disservice by touting marginal lifestyles when their own personal affairs are often downright Victorian. Revealed preference, I think we call it.
rayward makes the point below: some amount of the Boy Wonders’ wealth is based on artificial scarcity from IP regulation. Of course, they would call it property rights.
What does “touting marginal lifestyles” mean?
marginal lifestyles:
Toleration of drug use, single motherhood, infidelity, petty law breaking, etc.
What makes you think the elite don’t tolerate drug use, and infidelity, maybe even petty lawbreaking?
Timothy Leary was a member of the “elite”.
I agree. I had friend who was very much a democrat and pro regulation but he had worked for the railroads and would say how bad regulation ruined the railroads.
4. Malefactors of great wealth, from medieval barons to robber barons, commonly try to leverage their power by creating a class of dependents, who lack autonomy, self-sufficiency, and individual rights, but depend on a benevolent lord.
My political preference would be to see jail terms for those who conspire illegally to rob from mid-level employees in violation of antitrust laws, and from their shareholders by issuing backdated options in violation of securities laws.
I am getting really really sick of this “Collaboration for thee, Zero Sum for We” attitude exhibited by these people where the “defection” option in the prisoner’s dilemma game is reserved for them and them alone. This expectation of imposing tolerance and “collaborative” attitudes on the middle-class while they get to change the rules of the game for their additional benefit and the continued servitude at the polls of the poor and marginalized for the price of a little jaw-boning. Screw them.
Yeah, has there ever been a more put upon slice of humanity than the American middle class circa 2017?
Considering it’s declining culturally, demographically and economically I’d say it’s definitely in the running. There’s a not-so-veiled hatred for the middle class in this country that comes through in that comment. Where does that come from? Care to explain?
Sorry, but there has never been a better time to be alive in America.
You think year X was better? You almost certainly have the ability to live the lifestyle of year X, if you really want to. But you’ll have to stop taking your statins, and there’s a one-in-twenty chance the Spanish Flu will kill you.
I don’t understand Ricardo’s claim. Median household income is lower now than it was in 2000, so how can someone claim that there has “never” been a better time? 2000 was better. Any more easy questions?
@y81
Neither do I and that opinion is highly subjective and very transferable. Neither were my questions to Brian answered. Again, not-so-veiled disdain for the middle-class possibly by people who can’t see what the picture actually looks like on the ground.
I’m middle class. Almost everyone I know is middle class. Middle class is my people, my family, my friends.
IRL, the people I know spend very little time complaining about how they’re getting screwed by this, that, and the other. I have to come here to get that.
@y81, your statement of ‘fact’ is dubious at best. It relies on a contestable basis for adjusting dollars over time, it has no real way of accounting for things that did not exist in 2000, and it mistakes percentiles for people, for starters.
This is a tangential anecdote, but it seems the right thread to put it in.
I’m from Canada, and have always abhorred the kind of casual anti-Americanism that many Canadians exhibit. It probably fits neatly with what you believe is the hatred for the middle class in America. To Canadians, they are just “Americans”, but to other Americans, they are a particular slice of Americana.
But yesterday someone brought a picture into work that kind of puts the whole thing in context. The picture is of a billboard on a highway outside Buffalo NY, advertising a burger joint with a 30 lb hamburger – if you can eat it all in one sitting, you can get it free. And I just thought – this is the image Canadians get when they visit the US through Buffalo NY – probably the most popular port of entry for Canadian visitors. Giant hamburgers.
It kind of explains why so many Canadians think that Americans are fat morons. And just to generalize a bit, the entire surrounding are bordering Ontario – is the rustbelt midwest, epicenter of the decline of working class white labor, home of Middle America (TM), sports fans and football and beer and factory workers. That is the America that most Canadians have the most direct personal experience with.
Trouble is it isn’t the only America and it’s not even the only middle-class America. It’s a certain slice of America that is slowly being left behind culturally and economically.
4 – The politics of Silicon Valley are not so exotic at a world level – usually countries with larger redistribution have also lower regulation and vice-versa (look for the sub-scales of the index of the Heritage Fundation and you will see that “Fiscal Freedom” and “Government Size” sub-scales have a negative or almost null correlation with other sub-scales, who are more a measure of regulation)
It would be nice if “regulation” was split between the social justice type and the environmental.
Speaking as someone who has done tech, businesses should be free to compete, but not to ruin the river.
#2: If it’s pro-Trump, it’s not really a “protest,” is it? Shouldn’t that also be a “rally”?
#1 Is it just me or are models becoming less attractive? Is this on purpose?
#2 With stories like this, The Onion is an increasingly irrelevant publication.
#4 Less supportive of regulation but highly supportive or wealth redistribution. You know what technocrats? You first. Redistribute some of that bloated cash pile. Some? You know what. How about a lot. Un-effing believable.
#5 I would venture to guess they did some calculation on how much that litigious attitude was costing them in both dollars and public perception (going after a school? jesus…) and they figured it wasn’t worth it.
The attractive and successful ones didn’t want to be quoted pooping on their industry
Maybe. Also, this is classic millennial, “Please look at me, STOP LOOKING AT ME NOW!” anxiety. Only models could sign up to be objectified and object to their objectification.
I was noticing that the black women all seemed better looking than the white ones.
A couple of the white girls seemed a bit like lost waifs, while the black girls projected somewhat more poise and confidence and looked healthier and stronger.
Yes I noticed that too. Like I said, “on purpose?”
4) Too bad they have a straw man definition of libertarian:
Whether individuals agreed or disagreed with the statement: “I would like to live in a society where government does nothing except provide national defense and police protection, so that people could be left alone to earn whatever they could.”
I strongly suspect the number of self-identified libertarians would go up dramatically if that statement was modified as follows:
Whether individuals agreed or disagreed with the statement: “I would like to live in a society where government does nothing except provide environmental protection, national defense and police protection, so that people could be left alone to earn whatever they could.”
Please note that even that isn’t an ideal definition of libertarians, who come in a lot of “flavors”.
4. Of course, the boy wonders like regulation”, the kind of regulation that protects their intellectual property rights, NIMBY rights, and tax avoidance and tax preference rights (including the use of tax havens, non-taxable perks, and tax preferred stock options), and I suspect they support Democrats because the overall policies supported by Democrats create an economic environment conducive to prosperity and stability in addition to specific policies supported by Democrats (regarding immigration, discrimination, and the environment).
To paraphrase Batmantis, “They’re not models. Kate Upton is a model.”
I’m hoping that Netflix does a show where super models go around saving regular models, then all the regular models start wondering if the super models are really dangerous rather than helpful, ban the super models, who go then go underground. It could be called, “Who Watches the Super Models?”
4. They miss an interesting part of how SF style tech libertarianism diverges from traditional libertarianism. The idea of wanting to make government as local as possible, which is something I’ve heard self professed libertarians spout often enough, wouldn’t fly anywhere in the valley. Instead, they’d much rather have the regulations that need to be there, especially those that pertain to business, go at least to the federal level, if not to cross country treaties. It’s amazing how much effort is spent by global businesses on fulfilling state and local regulations, and applying to random permits that require similar, but never exactly the same documentation as each other.
Still, the approach of high tax, simple regulations sounds like classic Harvard negotiation theory: Argue less about how big a slice of the pie you get, and instead argue for a deal that creates a far bigger pie.
#5: ” Most people on Etsy don’t go on to become super successful. Maybe you wait around for them, and if they do, then you start talking to them.”
That’s it. If one of those companies using Disney’s intellectual property sell above a yearly threshold, they get sued. Once they grow, they lose consumer’s empathy and Disney can do anything.
The Silicon Valley oligarchs seem to love non-compete clauses though, so there’s one regulation they support.
On a more general note, regulations can mean different things to different people. Tech oligarchs would probably be on board with very strict regulations regarding environmental protection or carbon footprint, even if that hurt their companies’ bottom lines. But when it comes to labor, they see employer-employee relationships as contractual, among free agents, so they don’t see why governments should regulate that.
If they really loved them so much, they’d relocated from Silicon Valley, since non-compete clauses are unenforceable in California. (Doesn’t stop companies from trying to get people to sign them.)
Perhaps the love them, but noncompetes being severely limited by California law, they are mostly unrequited.
There’s a world outside California.
I listen to a lot of tech podcasts and if there’s one thing these guys obsess about, its company culture. But this obsession contains a glaring hypocrisy. For example, here’s Airbnb’s Brian Chesky on his company:
“The thing that will endure for 100 years, the way it has for most 100 year companies, is the culture. The culture is what creates the foundation for all future innovation. If you break the culture, you break the machine.”
And:
“A big part of culture is hiring - who are you going to be spending a lot of time with - and how do you remove people who don’t fit within your culture. … I decided early on to interview every single person. I personally interviewed every employee up till the first ~200 employees. Our team was begging me to stop interviewing everyone because it didn’t scale.”
Now here’s Chesky on the culture of a country:
“Our entire idea is predicated on the notion that you can go anywhere in the world and the minute walls go up between communities … that is a huge opposition to our mission,” Chesky tells Fortune. “The notion that you wouldn’t accept somebody from a country because of who they are is a complete violation of all the values that we believe.”
So, everyone walking through the company’s front door has face extreme vetting to ensure the company’s culture remains intact, but anyone from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe is free to cross the border because culture doesn’t matter.
Very perceptive comment.
Someone needs to read his Brian Caplan.
As I wrote in another reply, classic “Collaboration for thee, Zero Sum for We” attitude. I can’t figure out if it’s on purpose or legitimate cognitive dissonance.
Gosh, it almost sounds like someone from Zimbabwe could fit the corporate culture.
They want to hire exactly whom they want to hire, no more or less. National visa requirements get in the way
If you replaced the immigration system with a skill-based one where the high tech companies could be guaranteed of bringing anyone in to whom they made a job offer and in turn got rid of the lottery and low skilled immigration, the high tech companies would support that tradeoff. However, Trump and his supporters are too dumb and bad at negotiating to go for that bargain or even understand it.
“If you replaced the immigration system with a skill-based one where the high tech companies could be guaranteed of bringing anyone in to whom they made a job offer and in turn got rid of the lottery and low skilled immigration, the high tech companies would support that tradeoff. However, Trump and his supporters are too dumb and bad at negotiating to go for that bargain or even understand it.”
The democrats would never be on board with that, as they have made clear time and time again, but apparently you’re too dumb to have noticed.
“If you replaced the immigration system with a skill-based one…”
OMG yes please please do this. To quote Inigo Montoya, “You keep thinking of this solution…I don’t think this solution is going to solve the problem you think it will.”
A skill-based immigration system is precisely what libs and democrats have been trying to avoid. Gets in the way of that whole “dissolve the electorate and select another/free us from the tyranny of the middle-class” thing they’ve got going.
I’m not sure I see the hypocrisy. If you view workers as complimentary goods, it makes sense to hire workers that work well together–ie same culture. That doesn’t mean you don’t see value in other goods or workers. From an immigration standpoint, you’d want to be open to all “good” people/workers since there’s countless different work and civil cultures in our country that can compliment their specific traits/culture
The difference between being open to all workers and accepting all workers is the filter, which takes the shape of interviews or testing in a company, and vetting or screening in a country.
The tech CEOs are obsessed with the former and want to ignore the latter. Yet in some ways it’s more important to vet an immigrant than an employee, because whereas a company can fix their mistake by firing the worker, a country must live with its mistake. To cite an extreme example, about 40% of Muslims in the UK want sharia law to replace English law, not just for themselves, but for everyone in the country.
How would Chesky feel if 40% of his recent hires wanted to wear Roman togas to work and sacrifice a sheep in the cafeteria every Friday – and those hires had jobs for life.
5: Disney’s actions sound reasonably similar to what Japanese companies do. Over there the fan works (doujinshi) market is big enough to garner direct government attention. (They don’t have fair use protections, unlike the US, but copyright infringement requires a specific complaint by the copyright holder and cannot be prosecuted without consent.)
4. ““You would think that people with enough money to influence the political system would obviously use that influence to increase social and economic inequality in ways that benefit them,” said David Broockman, an assistant professor of political economy at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business and a co-author of the study.
“What’s surprising to us,” he continued, “is that you could find this group that says, ‘Actually, our taxes should go up and more money should go to things like universal health care, or that we should do more to protect the environment’ — but at the same time believes that regulations and labor unions are a problem.””
Not particularly surprising. If marginal tax rates are going to go up from X% to X+4%, it doesn’t really hurt them all that much, because what matters is their relative power and status. They understand that if taxes go up, they’ll still be on the top of the heap economically, in fact, since so much of what they buy is positional anyways, and everyone in their class is being taxed, their real standard of living is hardly affected. It is, in a way, a luxury good of its own, the same way giving to charities is. “I’m so rich, I can afford to pay 50,000$ in extra taxes or to some charity.”
But unions are a much bigger threat. If engineers unionized, they could take a much bigger share of the tech oligarch’s wealth away than a small increase in taxes could. Thus, unions must be kept out, which also explains their enthusiasm for immigration: there always needs to be more workers to do the jobs in case the existing workers decide they “don’t want to do them.”
4. Redistribution – it’s like when Walmart supports an increase in the minimum wage. It’s mostly other people and the competition that get kicked in the nads by it.
4. It’s cheap and easy for a founder or elite drawing a token salary from his startup to signal virtue by calling for higher taxes for greater redistribution, as long as the government doesn’t regulate his 70% equity stake or screw up the opportunity for a flush exit.