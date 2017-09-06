Wednesday assorted links

1. What it is like to be a fashion model (NYT).

2. “Meet one of the couples getting married on the Mall in between a pro-Trump protest and a Juggalo rally”

3. The privacy battle over India’s biometric database.

4. The politics of the Silicon Valley wealthy (NYT). They like redistribution, don’t like regulation, and really, really think surge pricing is OK. Here is the underlying research.

5. Why is Disney letting black markets in associated fan products thrive?