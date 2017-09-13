Wednesday assorted links

1. How was QE unwound in the 1930s?

2. Hilary and Ruth Anna Putnam, collaborators.

3. Sohrab Ahmari seems to be a great columnist (NYT).

4. A pessimism manifesto.

5. Lagos megachurches are building their own cities.

1 Bart King September 13, 2017 at 12:04 pm

It seems you are wrong about Sohrab Ahmari.

2 A clockwork orange September 13, 2017 at 12:09 pm

According to the newly released data, the suicide rate among Americans employed in education, training and library jobs was 7.5 per 100,000 workers, the lowest of 22 occupations in the CDC report.
The highest suicide rate — 84.5 suicides per 100,000 workers — occurred among those with farming, fishing, and forestry jobs.

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/primary-school-teachers-suicide-rate-double-national-average-uk-figures-a7635846.html

nursery school suicides up due to sugar subsidies.

3 Butler T. Reynolds September 13, 2017 at 12:18 pm

#3 Today’s inquisitors won’t look like yesterday’s.

#5 Only expensive progressive cities get to enjoy such a thing in the US, otherwise it’s outlawed: “But increasingly, families like the Oliatans find themselves wanting to live full-time with people who share their values, in a place run by people they feel they can trust.”

4 Anon September 13, 2017 at 12:31 pm

3. Why are those recently converted more dogmatic about their Godma?

5 dearieme September 13, 2017 at 12:57 pm

Cradle catholics are just people. Conversion will presumably attract all sorts of misfits and loonies. Though, to be fair, New England originally attracted misfits and loonies, so it’s hardly unAmerican.

6 John Mansfield September 13, 2017 at 12:41 pm

Washington Grove (near Gaithersburg) and Rehoboth Beach are two towns that started out as Methodist camp meeting sites. Do any others come to mind?

7 Moo cow September 13, 2017 at 12:50 pm

Most cities in Utah?

8 prior_test3 September 13, 2017 at 1:50 pm

Providence, RI – the name is a hint in and of itself.

‘Providence is the capital of and most populous city in the U.S. state of Rhode Island, founded in 1636 and one of the oldest cities in the United States. It was founded by Roger Williams, a religious exile from the Massachusetts Bay Colony. He named the area in honor of “God’s merciful Providence” which he believed was responsible for revealing such a haven for him and his followers to settle. The city is situated at the mouth of the Providence River at the head of Narragansett Bay.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Providence,_Rhode_Island

9 William Butler Yeats September 13, 2017 at 12:55 pm

#4. Meh. Heavy-handed, narcissistic, facile, turgid. What the hell happened to you people in the last century?

10 Dzhaughn September 13, 2017 at 2:46 pm

Or, as the New Pornographers said:

“Such a waste of a beautiful day / Such a waste of the only impossible logical way in”

11 Axa September 13, 2017 at 1:00 pm

#5: “If you wait for the government, it won’t get done”………my inner pessimist thinks about Jonestown.

Religious leaders are not libertarians, even if they use the same catchphrase.

12 Butler T. Reynods September 13, 2017 at 1:19 pm

Political leaders aren’t libertarian either, even if they use the same catchphrase.

13 Don Reba September 13, 2017 at 1:08 pm

4. 😁😁😁

14 Anon September 13, 2017 at 1:16 pm

4. No wonder Murphy ( of “Murphgy’s law” fame) was an optimist.

15 EverExtruder September 13, 2017 at 1:17 pm

#4 Lol. I would love to see someone take a stab at writing a “pessimism manifesto” for every century back to the beginning of the current era. That would be a fun little writing project.

16 anonymous September 13, 2017 at 1:44 pm

I am pessimistic that it would happen.

17 EverExtruder September 13, 2017 at 1:59 pm

Considering that people will write about literally anything these days, I am marginally less pessimistic than you. Does that make me optimistic this will happen?

18 Anonymous September 13, 2017 at 1:44 pm

4. Is interesting. I didn’t make it all the way through, but the points I saw seemed true.

The only problem is, progress keeps getting made. If anything our times are shaped by that contradiction. Things are getting better (especially on a world basis) but we can’t believe it.

I don’t think tribalism explains why a bunch of biased optimists would sudden run out of steam ..

http://forms.gapminder.org/s3/test-2017

19 Anonymous September 13, 2017 at 1:49 pm

I only got 69% right, by being too pessimistic.

20 Careless September 13, 2017 at 3:43 pm

I note that their answer to the endangered species question is incorrect, as the Sumatran Tiger has been upgraded to critically endangered.

21 Just Another MR Commentor September 13, 2017 at 1:50 pm

#3 Tyler that’s BS there is nothing at all wrong with being suspicious of Catholics.

22 prior_test3 September 13, 2017 at 1:52 pm

As a 20 million dollar secret donation to rename a Commonwealth of Virginia taxpayer funded law school after a prominent Catholic jurist shows.

23 Hazel Meade September 13, 2017 at 3:11 pm

Yeah, I grew up Catholic. There are no secret meetings. The most fun you get to have is when they actually do the part with the wine during mass.

24 Conor the altar boy September 13, 2017 at 3:14 pm

That’s not how I remember it.

25 gab September 13, 2017 at 4:46 pm

Damn, that was funny. I hope you were trying to be funny.

26 Right-Wing Nietzsche September 13, 2017 at 1:59 pm

#4. I feel like economists are especially blind to the possibility of pessimism. The optimists can point to rising global GDP and the alleviation of extreme poverty in China/India – both hugely promising indicators of economic progress. But there might be ways in which this exact dynamic of capitalist progress undermines other good things. The points about environmental crisis, cultural decline, economic inequality, and the dangers of AI all seem very serious, and they go hand-in-hand with economic progress. If nothing else, this pessimistic sentiment is a nice correction to the cheery optimism of the typical libertarian economist.

27 Dan Culley September 13, 2017 at 2:42 pm

#5, suggests private cities may have a run in Nigeria. It may start in these religious communities, but the demand is clearly there. I would wonder whether it is mostly because of the government’s fear of the political power of the mega churches that allows them to operate their own infrastructure. But if it catches on widely enough, the pressure to allow others may be quite strong. Solves a number of coordination problems.

28 chrisare September 13, 2017 at 3:02 pm

# 4. Pessimism is relative to current lot in life, isn’t it?

Most of his pessimism is focused on higher up Maslow hierarchy of needs tiers.

29 buddyglass September 13, 2017 at 4:16 pm

Enjoyed the pessimism manifesto. However, he claims population will double to 15M in the next 100 years. Most of the projections I’ve seen have population topping out at 11M (or lower). Are those outdated?

30 buddyglass September 13, 2017 at 4:39 pm

Also the bit about robots taking over all human jobs. Don’t see that happening. Many? Sure. Not close to all.

31 Right-Wing Nietzsche September 13, 2017 at 4:51 pm

Name ONE job that humans will be able to do better than artificially intelligent robots 50 years from now.

32 Right-Wing Nietzsche September 13, 2017 at 4:58 pm

Looks like 15M is a little below the upper-bound estimate. 11M is probably more realistic.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Projections_of_population_growth#/media/File:World_population_v3.svg

33 Todd K September 13, 2017 at 4:31 pm

#1 was disappointing.

I should have known the link would send me to something about Quantitative Easing and not Quantum Entanglement but still…

