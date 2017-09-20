Wednesday assorted links

2. Should Australian universities partner with the Chinese?
3. Does being colonized make a nation richer?
4. MIE: Go see Moana in Maori (NYT).
5. Did the gold standard bring lower volatility?
6. Like David Brooks, I enjoyed Eli J. Finkel’s The All-or-Nothing Marriage.
3. “One study found that only 10 percent of African countries have experienced ethnic conflicts that can be traced back to some pre-colonial origin. Authors David Leonard and Scott Straus argue that the rest of these conflicts are explicitly products of the colonial experience.”
LOL
6. Some are so committed to the gold standard that they will rewrite history (or be very selective in observing history) in order to make it look like the path to economic stability. The Mises Institute is one of the committed. To them, an economic depression is like an enema, sometimes necessary to cleanse the system of its toxins. Enemas are overrated, and so is the gold standard.
Bitcoin, on the other hand . . .
#3: what a misleading plot.
a) vertical axis is “log of GDP per capita”, thus it compresses results into a coherent story even if data is scattered all around.
b) puerto rico has approx 30K of GDP per capita and in the plot it has near 10 of “log GDP per capita”. what is the base of the logarithm? log10 of 30K is 4.47.
oh, it’s natural logarithm.
In that case, Puerto Rico has 30K and Bermuda 60K. Does it makes any sense to put this difference in a scale where it’s 10 and 11?
6. My children are still my self-actualization, because if they are successful, then I am a successful parent. Thus, I spend a lot of time and money working on their travel baseball career and violin lessons, as well as tutoring in Japanese and the SAT.
I cannot just sit there and bask in the glow of their existence at the dinner table, their faces just remind me that I need to push them harder to get better grades and help them with their English term paper.
THAT is why people spend so much more time with their kids these days.
4.
What militarily sensitive technologies are UNSW faculty working on? Nuclear weapons? Cyberwarfare? Rocketry? Nuclear sub design?
I don’t think so. So what’s the problem?
#3. You’re welcome, Puerto Rico! Now it’s time to let the Chinese clean up the sorry mess Puerto Rico has made of things and rebuild the island.
3. Why just islands? What effect would Latin, African and Asian colonies have?
5. If time based services could assume a commodity wealth function (time purchases compensated time) within a fiat regime, time based services would not only become easier to measure, they would provide more velocity and gradually ensure less volatility.
http://monetaryequivalence.blogspot.com/2017/09/monetary-rationale-for-time-value-as.html
1. At this point the burden of proof on any disputed transaction or account should fall to seller/retailer/bank. Give them incentive to develop mechanisms to verify identity.
My family’s info has been stolen from an insurer. From equifax. A card from Chipotle.
That I know of.
The days where it could be claimed that the individual was careless and most likely at fault have been over for years.
3 & 5: Graphs that show only a single explanatory variable can be persuasive to some, but the wise reader does not accept them at face value. I look at those formerly colonized islands and I can think of all sorts of stories and confounding variables that might tell us that duration of colonization is an artifact rather than the true explanation. Including, as Stefan notes, omitted observations. Ditto the gold standard, there were a lot of other world-shifting events happening besides going on and off the gold standard.
That doesn’t mean that their conclusions are wrong, I certainly can’t prove that. But I’m not persuaded by those articles either.
On the speculatively pro-colonization side: I heard on the radio this morning some reporter or analyst speculating that the Caribbean islands that have been hit by the most recent series of hurricanes are better off if they are a current colony or territory of France/Britain/USA/the Netherlands, because they’re sending naval vessels and other national rescue and disaster crews to the area. Whereas an independent country is on its own to recover itself, or I suppose wait for handouts from the relevant great powers or UN or NGOs.
Its not too strange. The slope of the line is a semi-elasticity in this case (% change/level change). Since, GDP grows exponentially it makes since to have it in logs.