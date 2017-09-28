Wednesday assorted links

2. “What happened? You used to be cool, man!” And why cities are not the future.
3. Is population aging making us stupider?
4. Dating from a wheelchair (NYT).
5. Chinese Uighurs as models, is it because they are considered to be good-looking?
6. Is better schooling really the way out of income inequality? More here.
#3: How does that matter? As a society, all we care about is the IQ of working people right? It makes no difference if Grampa is sitting home watching the Discovery Channel or MSNBC…
What if Grandma is falling for the Russian trolls and pumping it out on Facebook?
Or what if Grandpa is President.
Right. Old people vote a lot. The more heavily age weighted the population the stupider voting patterns will get.
Hmmm, is that really something that will impact our society in a measurable that way? I mean, I think IQ is very important for a lot of things but politics is mostly based on few bad choices anyway… Trump is an easy target here but overall I don’t think electing Hillary would really be a “smarter” decision…
While I think a certain electoral error is obvious, I agree that they were both too old.
I have adjusted my optimum age for the presidency downward.
Old people probably dominate primary voting even more than general elections. Trump and Clinton were both horrible candidates. Although admittedly, the Democratic side had much worse options, so maybe Clinton was the best of the shitty choice between Sanders and Clinton.
The Republican Party had many better choices than Trump and still nominated him anyway.
The average age in Venezuela is 28 as compared to the US’s 38. In Somalia, the average age is 18. The vigor and idealism of youth doesn’t seem to be helping them.
They also suffer from lots of prenatal and infant malnutrition, which lowers IQ as well.
In general having smarter voters is probably better, regardless of the reasons why they are smarter.
This is vs the young voter, who also is a pretty stupid voter? How about suffrage for 25-70 yr olds?
While we are making powerless agreements on the internet .. sure.
Presidents 45-65.
Don’t trust anyone over 70!
Imagine, if you can, Hazel, if one typed “blacks” instead of “old people.” That would be true, the old people thing is bull shit.
The main advantage we oldsters have over the oversupply of young morons is we weren’t dys-educated by the bull shit, public education monopoly.
You were taught Marxist catch-phrases, irrelevant political tirades, liberal gibberish, and propaganda that America is all and only evil. That is bull shit. No wonder youths are illiterate, misinformed, and socialist. You won’t or can’t read. You cannot deductively reason. You cannot understand documents like the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Word of God, the things that our nation is structured and founded on.
It’s working, though. The elites can do whatever they want with you you useful idiots.
Your tears are delicious. See you in hell, Gramps!
It seems to be people of the younger party, Democrats, who are falling for the “Russian trolls on facebook” narrative.
Hillary needs to write an addendum to her book: “I was denied my turn because old people are stupid.”
Seriously?
Have you really put yourself in the position of “believing the official reports of the US intelligence services is .. falling for the trolls?”
That should not take much staring at oneself in the mirror to resolve. At least one hopes.
Does it make no difference if Grampa ends up signing some questionable legal documents that the nice young man calling or ringing the front doorbell has with him?
Good links today.
The article 3 is weird. To test the idea that decline in IQ is caused by aging of the tested population, it would suffice, it seems,
to see if the declines still occurs when we re-compute the average IQ on those who were less than 60 (say) when tested. Didn’t the the testers keep this kind of data – demographic characteristics saved with tested IQ for each persons taking the test? That would have been a huge blunder…
What I mean is sure, that’s an idea that is not implausible and deserves to be tested, but the article comes too early, as if the researchers had hurried to the “new scientist” before even taking the time to perform the basic sanity tests about their idea.
As an Alzheimer’s caregiver, I can certainly attest that cognitive decline in older people is common. The first stage is called mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and it is associated with increased risk of developing dementia. About 70% of dementia is AD, and another 15% is vascular dementia. There isn’t a clear dividing line between AD and VASD, and these may indeed be the same disease.
#2a is a nice paper, though perhaps a little short and superficial. But I certainly relate to the author’s experience
It was a nice article. It’s always good to hear why people have the political convictions they do, rather than assume it.
6. What is the alternative…now, not what might be the alternative someday?
Really tight labor markets. Target is aiming at having their least well compensated employees paid twice the federal minimum wage by 2020. Also note that really tight labor markets worked in the late 1990’s to raise incomes among the least well compensated workers. Also, changes in regulations/laws that make the construction of new housing cheaper/faster.
+1 especially re the housing. Some people wonder why the developed world is so wealthy, but working fewer hours isn’t an option. The cost of housing is an obvious culprit.
2. I don’t even care to visit NYC and San Francisco anymore. I grew up in a small town and never wished to go back. Then, as the result of family circumstances, I ended up owning a house in a small town, which I would sell once the circumstances changed. The circumstances changed, but I don’t wish to go back (to the city). We don’t have professional sports, but we have high school football and baseball, which are more agreeable. We don’t have opera, but how many times a year do I wish to attend the opera. Besides, we have very good “beach” music for shagging; and the people here really know how to shag. What I came to realize is that my social life both in the city and in the small town revolves around friends. And one can depend on friends in a small town because they depend on each other (with fewer people around, it’s essential to hook up with and stay close to friends). A friend once told me that a small town will make or break you because you can’t hide in a small town. One can still be tarred and feathered in a small town, so don’t go there if you are a cheat or an asshole; stay in the city where you belong.
Austin Powers concurs with this message.
#2. Sakunthala is great. Her account is concise but compelling (and convincing).
Not really, She didn’t inform me as to which political views actually changed.
Besides, imagine she was writing an article about her switch from Right to Left and you wouldn’t have to change much in the article to have it make sense.
” is it because they are considered to be good-looking?”
That and exotic. Think of models as part of the advertising business and one of the keys is getting people’s attention. It’s why you see so many more redheads and mixed race couples in TV ads than you do in real life.
#2 cities are not the future – intractable? we just aren’t fighting hard enough. We aren’t using the full extent of our power because it would be cruel. The homeowners are not going to just give us their territory, we have to force them out.
She thinks that commuting by car from a big house in the suburbs is better than riding transit from a small apartment in the city.
But revealed preferences tell a different story. In the biggest cities, urban apartments are more expensive than suburban houses. This suggests that workers actually prefer them.
Or that people who really, really, really like city living want to live in the biggest cities and will pay more.
We could even suggest that its because certain industries are in big cities, sometimes due to historical quirks.
5 is cool. Seems like uighers look like Europeans with just a hint of asian exoticism, not to mention the clear complexion that many asians are blessed with. I would say YES.
The models are not representative of the population, most have a Mongoloid look.
I dunno I googled uigher people, and most pictures look pretty European.
Like so….
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/575968239817569224/
Do you think a single pinterest photo is representative.
Or do you think that pinterest photos might be selected from the most interesting / photogenic people and not be represented.
I ate at a Uighur restauarant in China. The staff were Uighur and not very attractive and looked only a little less Chinese.
Example:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/china-to-promote-its-repression-of-uighurs-at-shanghai-group-meeting-a6773386.html
#4 interesting article. “Filter out the jerks as early as possible” is probably a rule that could be applied in more contexts.
5. Yes, I have heard from Chinese people that Xinjiang girls are considered pretty. Not that they look like ideal Han Chinese girls, but pretty in a sort of semi-western way.
2a: “you used to be cool” happens no matters what you think, do or believe. people just becomes heterogeneous with time.
2b: I almost die laughing: “When the creative people move out of a city due to high rents, all that is left are aging landowners, overstretched professionals, and urban slums.”
What’s the damned point of being creative if you can’t make good money? I think she’s focusing in a few bohemians instead of the whole creative class, knowledge-based workers, etc. If someone is not making a nice income, perhaps creative is not the right adjective to self-describe.
Perhaps we should subsidize bohemians to keep them around for amusement. For one thing, it’s hard to find good drug connections if there are no bohemians around. And they do throw good parties.
Ah, my drug contacts were: a 100% middle class C++ programmer and a rich kid living out of rents.
We don’t need to subsidize bohemians. Bohemians should only be rich or protégés/pets of the rich, all other people should abstain.
Besides, bohemians and hipsters are the scouts for the gentrifiers. Send young, energetic, low-social-power folks out into the wide world, see where they thrive, and move in there.
I doubt TC could go a whole week without referring to IQ. I guess he just knows a LOT more about it that I do, since I find IQ nearly meaningless as a measure of intrinsic mental competence.
There is no more important statistic than IQ.
Links are weak today. #2 was written by a high schooler apparently. Sad!
Come on, his youth means a higher IQ than an older person, right?
#2 “It’s true that knowledge workers need to live near each other to collaborate and work together. But do they need to be in the same neighborhood, or the same metro area? If we put a limit on commutes at 40 mins per day, that still means people who work directly with each other can live up to 20 miles away from each other.”
On what planet does the average person travel at 60 MPH throughout the entire duration of their commute?
In the average city, you travel at barely half of that speed. The NYC subway, widely considered the best subway in the United States, has an average speed of only 17 MPH.
LOL. You chose NYC as the “average commute.”
You’re as bad as her.