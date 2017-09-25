What I’ve been reading

1. The New Testament, translated by David Bentley Hart, Yale University Press. I’ve spent a good bit of time with this book, and if you own and read a few New Testaments, this should be one of them. It is the most accurate translation conceptually and philosophically, taking care to render the Greek of that period as faithfully as possible. It doesn’t try to make the text “read nice,” nor does it make all of the books sound the same. Of course, with any Bible translation you care both about a) what the authors really meant, and b) what other readers of the Bible thought they were imbibing. By the very nature of its virtues, this volume is weak on b) precisely because it is strong on a), and thus it probably should not be your first translation. Still, if you are tempted, this is more and better than “just another New Testament.”
2. Richard McGregor, Asia’s Reckoning: China, Japan, and the Fate of U.S. Power in the Pacific Century. I am sick of books on these topics, because they tend to repeat the same old same old. This one has fresh content on almost every page, and it is especially strong on explaining how the revisionist history debates in China and Japan fit into domestic politics and also foreign policy.
3. Barry Hatton, The Portuguese: A Modern History. “Portugal largely missed the Enlightenment.” This is the best introduction I know to that charming country. In 1986, Portugal had only 123 miles of highway. It had not occurred to me, by the way, that the 1974 coup was the first Western European revolution since 1848, unless you count the Nazis. Here is a picture showing Portugal as an Atlantic rather than Mediterranean economy. Explanation here.
4. Nils Karlson, Statecraft and Liberal Reform in Advanced Democracies. How did liberal reforms happen in Australia and Sweden? This book tells you about the world, rather than the theory or the taxonomy. There should be many more books of this sort, a study in actual public choice.
Arrived in my pile is:
Barry Eichengreen, Arnaud Mehl, and Livia Chitu, How Global Currencies Work: Past, Present, and Future.
For economic historians I can recommend Bruce M.S. Campbell, The Great Transition: Climate, Disease and Society in the Late-Medieval World.
1. “It is the most accurate translation conceptually and philosophically…”
To make such a claim with any credibility arguably requires that you are an expert on the Greek of the period, have read and compared all the major translations, followed scholarly debates about the possible meanings of contested concepts, etc. I suspect you do not know what you’re talking about, and probably do not know that you do not know.
Come now, as highlighted by noted columnist George Will, Prof. Cowen is a professor of economics, law, and literature. Clearly he has the necessary background to pronounce final judgment on a Bible translation.
Just take it on faith, loyal readers.
Tyler has a certain approach to bible study and he is letting you know it. It seems very much concerned with demystifying the good book, showing there is no wizard behind the curtain after all. Decidedly not the impression I came away with from my education, but reasonable minds may disagree.
I’m not so sure I would assume that but perhaps I’m misreading your reply. What he says about the book is basically what is says on the tin. Milbanks short review on Amazon is worth a read and it might be worth considering the author is Eastern Orthodox.
David Bentley Hart, the translator not the author.
‘the translator not the author’
But that is, in itself, a fascinating point, at least when it comes to putatively divinely inspired text. Such as the Book of Mormon, where Smith was merely the translator of text from reformed Egyptian. The prophets who wrote the plates were divinely inspired, making authorship murky even in this quite modern case. At least the extent that Abrahamic religions broadly acknowledge that while it is obvious that most of their holy texts were written by a human (though something like the Tablets of Stone, at least according to what is found in the Old Testament, were originally authored by god, then later rewritten by God after a man recreated them), a divine deity directly provided at least the first draft to the actual human author.
Depending on your faith, of course.
(Though it is fascinating to see how what one would assume is among the most truly public domain works imaginable can be copyrighted by its translator.)
Translation takes a huge amount of work. A good translation is very valuable. Not allowing copyrights on translations of public domain works would be quite harmful.
Copyright has not been a barrier to good, modern translations of the Bible being available. Many groups supporting translation work want the Bible to be accessible, and thus allow it to be distributed very cheaply, or even freely in some forms. The translation I most use, English Standard Version, can be accessed freely online, as a downloadable app, and in audio book form. And they print a paperback version for just a couple of dollars (in bulk), too.
Of course, copyright would not be necessary for good translations of the Bible, since there is so much interest in this and willing to support translation work. But for lesser works it is invaluable. Within the same domain of Christian thought, modern translations of works by early Christian thinkers are hugely valuable. A lot of this would probably not happen without copyright to support it.
I do know ancient Greek. Any translation which captures the character of the original will not demystify it. The original is a work of overpowering strangeness.
Whether a highly literal translation, which is what I gather Hart has produced, is the best way to capture the character of the original, I am not so sure.
This doesn’t bother me and I’ll tell you why. Most translations do not even endeavor to “render the Greek (or other original language) of that period as faithfully as possible”. Most translations endeavor to render into English the message that the original author transmitted in Greek (or whatever), which is something quite different. There is a good reason for this, most people want to read the New Testament (or whatever) in English, and not read the Greek of the New Testament in English. But there is great value in having one “reference” translation around which does endeavor to render the original language faithfully.
‘which does endeavor to render the original language faithfully’
According to who? Loyal readers were unaware, until now apparently, that Prof. Cowen’s skills in biblical Greek are actually better than his demonstrated abilities in German and Spanish. Not classical Greek, however, as the Greek spoken by Pericles or Sophocles or Socrates in Athens is separated by centuries from the Greek spoken around the Mediterranean at the time of the death of Jesus.
@Asher, while true, “more literal” is not obviously the same as “more accurate” or, as Tyler said “the most accurate translation conceptually and philosophically”.
Greek words, expressions, and idioms often don’t have the same nuances as English. Rendering the Greek literally into English in such cases often misleads, rather than being more accurate. On the other hand, translating based more on the intended meaning rather than the literal words involves interpretation, which can be wrong, or at least biased by the viewpoints of the translator. Basically, translation is really hard. There is a hearty debate about how literal translations should be, in order to achieve the best accuracy. But pretty much everyone would agree that you can’t simply equate “literal” with “accurate”.
I’m intrigued by this translation, both because of the man who did it and his approach. It seems worth looking at. However, I think the criticism of Tyler’s judgement of accuracy is quite apt.
3. “It had not occurred to me, by the way, that the 1974 coup was the first Western European revolution since 1848, unless you count the Nazis.”
Depends of course on how you define a revolution, but if we define it as and armed overthrow of a government by domestic forces (ie not a foreign invasion), there’s Spain 1936-9, Ireland 1919-29, and the 1851 coup that brought Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte to power in France. Though the latter one may be stretching it a bit if we assume that its just a continuation of the upheavals in 1848.
If you include Italy in Western Europe, then there there is the process of unification that went on after 1848 which included several armed revolts, though whether or not Garibaldi was a foreigner depends upon your view of Italian identity at that point.
#3 Timely post as I am in Porto today and it is indeed charming.
#3 The reason for Portugal’s decline was not the earthquake (as they have in the introduction)… the main reason is the strong influence of the retarded catholic church and the inquisition period (kicking out the jews, burning intelectuals alive…)
In Portugal they have many mosaics and other art glorifying the reconquista-basically showing the killing of Muslims to have been heroic and righteous. If Portugal is to join the modern world they need to renounce this history and show greater respect for other ethnicities and much greater sensitivity to historically persecuted peoples (HPPs).
Portugal is also guilty of inventing slavery as the first African slave sale was made in the Portuguese town of Lagos in 1444. The country has never been properly held to account for this.
#2 Either America destroys China and Japan or Japan and China desteoy America.