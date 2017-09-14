“””Will the storms change public opinion?”””

Highlights
Individuals experiencing extreme weather activity more likely to support climate adaptation policy.
Effect of extreme weather activity on opinion is modest and not consistent across specific adaptation policies.
Effect of extreme weather activity on opinion diminishes over time.
Here is the paper, via the excellent Kevin Lewis.
No.
The 12 consecutive prior years with no hurricanes at all definitely did a good job of showing everyone that Al Gore was full of crap.
Nice of Ty to ignore that, though.
Surely 2 hurricanes during hurricane season is apocolyptic!! Right? Am I right, fellas?!?
Jody’s link disproves that.
But for the kids who never read the science, I’ll explain it. NOAA recognizes a link and mechanism from CO2 to hurricane strength. They also understand that hurricanes are highly random. (The Butterfly Effect was even illustrated that way.) And so they have been saying the CO2 effect is unlikely to show up as a clear signal in the noise.
Thus you are ignoring science if you say one hurricane (or its absence) proves anything.
That said, the prediction is that with even more CO2 and more years of experience, a signal will become apparent.
(Given how random hurricanes are, they are a very bad way to prove AGW. By the time the signal is clear in that noise, it would be way too late to make a climate “choice.”)
2007 – IPCC predicts increased hurricane activity
2007 to 2016 – hurricane activity slumps to 45-year low
2017 – first hurricane in years proves AGW is real
The ten most active hurricane seasons (measured by by named storms) since 1851 include 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2012. So you’re cherrypicking your way to a factual inaccuracy in service of a strawman argument.
Yeah, that’s about what I would expect.
None of the top 10 years for ACE is in 2007-2016
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accumulated_cyclone_energy
Facts or nuance don’t matter to tribalists.
How about statistics?
(One hell of a noisy time series at that link.)
One of the biggest tropical storms in recorded history wiped out a big chunk of the Visayas region of the Philippines in 2014 during this “45-year low.” Looking at measures of average tropical storm intensity can hide “black swan” weather events.
People are pretty dumb, and one way they are dumb is to pick and choose their science along tribal lines. Often with monumental lack of self-awareness.
Does any serious person doubt AGW is real?
That’s not the conversation.
Famous American TV-man/writer Mr. “Bill” O’Reilly (yes, we can watch Fox News in Brazil, most of time we have better things to do, though) has said it is the Sun heating things. Since if someone turned off the Sun things would get colder, he seems to have some reason. He was replying to a viewer who said things weren’t get warmer, so I guess he himself is somewhat Communist according to Amwrican political standards.
Only major weather events, like meteors, that caused the dinosaurs to believe in man-made global warming.
By looking at buildings still standing vs those destroyed or seriously damaged in parts of Florida hit by severe storms in the past two decades, you see that some people learn from past extremes.
And the lessons that are codified in local laws will only be strengthened, not weakened, so even people yet to be born will benefit from learning and adapting.
The biggest problem in Florida is no one learned from Sandy where extended lack of power in a region highly dependent on cars to do anything, leading to gas station requirements for backup power. Plenty of gas was available in Florida within a couple of days, but no way existed to pump it.
Store the gasoline in elevated vessels and use gravity feed. Easy-peasy. What could go wrong?
Or install pumps that you could work by using the cranks off a bike. Or – can I be serious? – install a gasoline-powered generator.
Florida requires new gas stations and those along evacuation routes to be wired for generators.
My husband’s family is from Chattanooga, TN. In 2016 the area experienced almost 100 days of 90+ degree weather. At the Thanksgiving dinner table that year, a relative brings up climate change. And I quote, “I think they might be lying to us.” (Warning. Warning. An alarm at the propaganda network is activated. This subject needs further conditioning.)
Evolution is real. The Earth is round. Climate change is happening. “When you have an established scientific emergent truth it is true, whether or not you believe in it. And the sooner you understand that, the faster we can get on with the political conversations about how to solve the problems that face us.”-Neil DeGrasse Tyson
“Evolution is real. The Earth is round. Climate change is happening.”
Yet you can not prove two out three.
“climate adaptation” doesn’t necessarily involve belief in AGW. One could want houses built to withstand hurricane season. If the local climate includes a hurricane season, that measure is a form of “climate adaptation”, AGW or not. The local climate could have included a hurricane season for thousands of years.
Why did they ask about “climate adaptation” instead of a term actually related to AGW? Smells like a sleight of hand.
You saw through their sleight of hand. I saw through their sleight of hand. Not much reason to think anybody failed to, in which case it probably wasn’t sleight of hand.
If they phrased their questions poorly, then maybe, but there is a difference
MR is talking about weather, ant colonies, dubious STEM/gender associations, etc. and, like all econ and libertarian sites, ignoring the Equifax breach. Why? Is the largest hack of SSNs in US history not significant? Are the workings of the credit reporting agencies not relevant to economists? Or, does the fact that a well-functioning market (between the CRAs and lenders) failed the citizens, not fit with our priors?
The US system is broken in a lot of ways, starting with the dual use of SSN as ID and security code. I think the dual culprits are lazy corporations and a security services that would prefer citizens not to have two much security. Others do better.
https://www.logius.nl/english/pkioverheid/
My community has been hit twice in consecutive years by devastating hurricanes, Matthew and Irma. Matthew did very little to change attitudes because the boom in housing prices has escalated. With Irma I would expect a different reaction in my community because the devastation is far worse from flooding. The evacuees are allowed to return starting today. They will be shocked by what they find, as many homes are not habitable and power has not been restored in many areas. Indeed, I fear the potential for panic. I stayed, which was not a wise choice as the storm was much worse in my community than forecast. The past two days could be described as the calm before the storm as few people stayed. The question is how the real estate market reacts. Will the boom in housing prices continue or will housing prices collapse? The answer will shape the attitudes of people in my community.
Speaking of rising housing prices, is there cause for concern when someone from Morgan Stanley writes this:https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/14/opinion/trump-federal-reserve-markets.html
“””Will the storms change public opinion?”””
Will the storms change the elites actions or will they continue to fly around in private jets, chauffeured around in limos, live in large homes, while lecturing the public?
You are right. Scolding (pro or con) can’t fix a tragedy of the commons. We need binding regulation.
It ain’t a “tragedy of the commons”. Why should anyone care if someone builds a home in the eventual path of a hurricane? You probably cheer the efforts made to eliminate teen smoking, sugary soft drinks and helmet-less cyclists. Get a life.
Acting dumb to annoy smart people, a cause we can believe in.
Is sad to see American selfishness and partisanship prevailing once again. America has become a house divided against itself.
Hey, Thiago has a new name. I guess that whole “They speak Spanish in Brazil” thing really did kill his prior incarnation.
1) I had been banned, prevented from publish under my name for over a week.
2) You are misquoting it. The mistake was to say it was the ONLY Spanish-speaking country (I obviously meant to say it was the only Portuguese-speaking country – surrounded by Spanish-speaking hostile countries), but who caresa bout facts?!
The storms may indeed turn public opinion against subsidies for building and rebuilding on flood plains. Beyond that, I think the public had learned well the maxim that climate scientists used to insist on, “weather is not climate.”
‘The storms may indeed turn public opinion against subsidies for building and rebuilding on flood plains.’
Not if past experience is any guide.
‘In response to the flooding, the county started the first of five dams to hold back flows from the Brandywine. The first one, Struble Dam, was completed in 1970.
Two years later, Hurricane Agnes, the worst hurricane ever to hit Pennsylvania, struck killing 48 people in the state and causing $2.1 billion (in 1972 dollars) in damages.
Four other dams, including Marsh Creek dam, were completed in 1974, 1983 and 1994.
Some longtime Downingtown residents who replied to surveys conducted by the Army Corps in 2003 mention damages sustained during Agnes, but the very next hurricane mentioned is Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Based on this anecdotal evidence, between Agnes in 1972 and Floyd in 1999, there was little flooding. The dams were working as they were intended.
But after Floyd, the flooding started again.
A rainstorm in 2002 flooded homes on Jefferson Avenue in Downingtown as well as other residences.
Tropical Storm Henri in September 2003 dumped 8.2 inches of rain in 24 hours in the Downingtown area, nearly the equivalent of a 500-year storm, causing widespread flooding. The county was declared a major disaster area with 389 structures damaged and claims paid of $1.2 million.
One year later, Hurricane Jeanne slammed into Chester County and the East Branch of Brandywine Creek rose nearly six feet above flood stage.
Less than two years later, in June 2006, a stalled weather system resulted in nearly 14 inches of rain to fall in areas of Chester County over six days according to data gathered by the volunteer network of Chester County Water Resources Authority.
According to the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, N.J., which uses a precipitation gauge at Philadelphia International Airport, 3.26 inches of rain fell between June 23 and June 28. Downingtown residents were flooded twice during those six days. The Brandywine registered four feet above flood stage on June 25. By June 28 it was 7.5 feet over flood stage.
Since the flooding was spread out over six days, probably no one day received the equivalent of a 100-year storm, which is 7.1 inches of rain in 24 hours. On June 2, 2006, Caln received seven inches of rain.
There has been a major flood in Downingtown every year since 2002, except for 2005. Area residents attribute it to Main Street Village, which started construction in 1999.
In the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ report of 2003 on flooding in the borough from Tropical Storm Henri, the government noted that structures located directly below and above Main Street Village experienced the greatest depth of flooding as well as the highest damages. The report said that two conditions contribute to flooding problems – increased development both in Downingtown and the surrounding municipalities and short duration, high intensity storms.’ http://www.dailylocal.com/article/DL/20061224/TMP01/312249994
The easiest way to solve a problem is to deny it exists
Isaac Asimov
Extreme weather effect on opinion?
Well, the never rebuilt the Florida Overseas Railroad to Key West destroyed by a hurricane in 1935. Also “By 1889, Key West was the largest and wealthiest city in Florida.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Key_West,_Florida
On 2017 the richest county in Florida is Collier (Naples). What a coincidence, the hurricane made landfall just there.
It doesn’t matter if warming is caused by coal/oil or it’s just part of glacial cycles. Sea-level is rising 3-4 millimeters per year and it’s accelerating. Every 10 years and inch and a half. Basically, when the next storm hits the sea will be 2 inches (or more) higher.
If I was going to try to get involved with climate action then I would want climate adaptation to be at least as large on my organization’s agenda as climate change mitigation. Climate adaptation is more feasible, since it only requires coordination on the scale of a state or a city as opposed to the whole world. Also, climate adaptation can yield large benefits.