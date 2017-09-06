Young Americans are also less spiritual

Another common narrative about trends in American religious belief says that spirituality has replaced religion. …That might have been true at one time, but no longer. iGen’ers are actually less spiritual as well as being less religious. iGen’ers and late Millennials ages 18 to 24 are the least likely of all age/generation groups to say they are a “spiritual person,” showing a pronounced break even with older Millennials in their late twenties and early thirties…
Of course, these differences could be due to age instead of generation; perhaps younger people have always been less spiritual. However, slightly fewer 18- to 24-year-olds in 2014-2016 (48%) described themselves as a moderately or very spiritual person than in 2006-2008 (56%).
That is from the new and excellent Jean M. Twenge, iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy — and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood.
Depends how you define spiritual. Here’s the dictionary:
“of or relating to the spirit or soul, as distinguished from the physical nature:”
Replace spirit with EQ or deep emotional understanding of the world as you see it, and I suspect not much has changed at all.
If anything, young people may be the most ‘spiritual’ generation in a century, with 70-80% now preferring socialism and voting for Bernie Sanders.
Has a generation’s perception of the world ever been more divorced from the physical nature of that world?
Replace “less” with “replaced” and “spiritual and religious” with “politics”. iGen’ers have replaced spiritualism and religion with politics and they’ll howl in 20 years when they feel strangely unfulfilled.
There’s some connection between “spirituality”, socialism and Bernie Sanders?
I just googled “Bernie Sanders supporters” and selected images. I laughed.
They’re all carrying placards saying “A future to believe in.”
You just have to believe.
Was “spiritual not religious” ever really a thing? Or was it something nonreligious people said in a more religious age?
“Spiritual but not religious” generally refers to people who are unchurched, but who have some vague, Deist belief in God (or maybe Goddess) and an equally vague belief in an afterlife of some sort, and who may have some New Age superstitions as well.
I remember it as a New Age thing, but almost more a gag than a real thing. The “☮” in the “☪ ☮ e ✡ i ☯ s ✝.”
Perhaps unchurched deists do identity as “spiritual” ..
That’s a good definition, and, by that definition, I suspect that young people are just as spiritual as ever. Certainly one doesn’t encounter many militant atheists among any age group. Asking about specific beliefs, of the nature enumerated by JonFraz, would yield a better measure than simply asking people if they are “spiritual,” which may reflect nothing more than the cyclic fashionability of a particular word.
“spiritual, but not religious” and “…don’t follow organized religion” are things we non-believers say when they have religious family, friends, and neighbors that they don’t want to scare off. It doesn’t help when so many atheists act like a-holes.
The more common non-belief becomes, the less one has to tap dance around the issue.