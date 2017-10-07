America fact of the day

The influx of cash from Trump’s base is helping the GOP amass a major advantage as the parties prepare to battle for control of Congress in the 2018 elections, with the Republican National Committee pulling in nearly twice as much money overall as its Democratic counterpart this year.
That is from Matea Gold at WaPo.
39% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing; but that 39% is unleashed. https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3025749
What percentage of Americans either don’t answer polls or give random answers?
The Democrats have no real grassroots base. It’s just a party of some Hedge Fund guys, SV guys, and Hollywood guys.
This is a little old, but is it the trend you really want?
http://www.pewresearch.org/2007/04/12/money-walks/
More recently, Trump wins every band over $50k. Top band is >$250k
Not by this breakdown:
https://ropercenter.cornell.edu/polls/us-elections/how-groups-voted/groups-voted-2016/
Which might support this theory:
http://fivethirtyeight.com/features/education-not-income-predicted-who-would-vote-for-trump/
So that’s what America has become: a country increasily divided between complacent Eloi and unruly Morlocks. Is that what American leaders expected when they mentioned those self-evident truths “that that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed”.
Somehow, I do not think so.
..and the party of serial sexual predators like Weinstein, whose apparent mauling of nasty woman Ashley Judd went unreported by Ashley cause Ms. hypocrite didn’t want to damage her career. The women’s march against Trump is filled with leftist hypocrites like Judd, not to mention Hilliary. Being a sexual predator is ok so long as you are a Bill Clinton Dem.
Democrats are divided right down the middle. Hillary hasn’t been any help, to put it mildly.
Every day is a new gaffe from Trump, but my colleague put it nicely, he said Trump is like a guy with a laser pointer getting a cat to keep trying to catch the red dot.
A trend:
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=today%205-y&q=kakistocracy
That or he’s a senile old man who reacts to new stimuli by tweeting word salad reactions. It’s not gaffes. It’s just incompetence. And not benign “if only the Csar knew!” incompetence.
It’s aggressively stupid incompetence which seems to prohibit any normal functioning of the executive branch. Which is even harder given that all of the civil servants and the 4th estate are literally committed to bringing the administration down. It’s as if someone read The Prince and embarked upon a Quixotic crusade to do the opposite. Burn bridges, shout your strategy through a megaphone, ensure that every stakeholder literally hates you, and go to war with the gatekeepers of information.
Or an incredibly shrewd man. How would we know the difference? By the results. Won U.S. Presidential election seems like a big result.
Apt, except that the cat knows the dot isn’t a real mouse.
Agreed, but for some crazy reason the cat doesn’t care. Something to do with ratings, I suppose. You can sell what you wish to sell, or you can sell what sells.
I meant the actual feline. Some of the metaphorical dot chasers seem to think the mouse is real.
My theory is people are unmotivated by the identity politics and tax/spend/regulate platforms of the Democrats.
Most people aren’t racist and like using Uber.
Trump, while terrible, is still supported by libertarians and many on the center.
‘unmotivated’ or or put off
Didn’t bernie lead on this measure too?
How far does this money really go when so much is siphoned off for his kids defense funds, or holding events at Trump properties? Plus another 5 Million down the tubes from McConnell’s funds just on the Alabama race. There are a lot of incumbents with a lot of primary challengers on their (crazy) right that have to be defended.
Just incumbent establishment hacks shaking the trees early. Wouldn’t be surprised to see all this money spent in the primaries. Every single incumbent Republican will face a strong primary challenge. Every single incumbent should be tossed out on their ear and replaced by someone capable of working with others in order to get something accomplished. You want to see fund raising? Just wait to the primary challngers get going.