Baseball fact of the day

Statistics showing precisely when starting pitchers become less effective have prompted teams to remove them from games earlier than before. That has increased one of the biggest drags on pace of play: pitching changes. Regular-season games this year saw an average of 8.4 pitchers used between both teams, an all-time high. That’s up from 5.8 pitchers a game 30 years ago.

This to me seems deadly:

Games this season saw an average gap of 3 minutes, 48 seconds between balls in play, an all-time high.

And the average game is now three hours, five minutes long.

That is from a WSJ article, by Brian Costa and Jared Diamond, about how the quants are slowing down the game of baseball.

Hat tip goes to Cliff Asness.