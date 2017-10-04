Baseball fact of the day

Statistics showing precisely when starting pitchers become less effective have prompted teams to remove them from games earlier than before. That has increased one of the biggest drags on pace of play: pitching changes. Regular-season games this year saw an average of 8.4 pitchers used between both teams, an all-time high. That’s up from 5.8 pitchers a game 30 years ago.
This to me seems deadly:
Games this season saw an average gap of 3 minutes, 48 seconds between balls in play, an all-time high.
And the average game is now three hours, five minutes long.
That is from a WSJ article, by Brian Costa and Jared Diamond, about how the quants are slowing down the game of baseball.
Hat tip goes to Cliff Asness.
Interesting stuff. There’s talk of a rule change limiting the number of pitching changes in an inning for example. Which would be a good idea.
That’s rule they have considered for decades, every since Tony LaRussa started switching pitchers out constantly. One idea I’ve read is placing more limits on substitutions in exchange for allowing the DH in both leagues.
There’s ten billion things they could do to make the game better, but they’re scared of decreasing ad revenue. Here’s several suggestions that will never happen: cut the number of games in half; play seven innings; get rid of extra innings and allow ties; make every pitcher pitch to the entire lineup twice or else they have to go on the 15 day DL; limit the number of times pitchers can throw to first; make a foul ball on strike two a half a strike so guys don’t have interminable at-bats where they foul off a billion balls and they actually try to hit the damn thing; etc etc etc
Loved baseball as a kid but haven’t watched in years and years. If they don’t want people like me back at the risk of losing ad revenue they can watch their following die off over the next 15 years. I was a big time early proponent of sabermetrics but it made the game more boring. Sorry, but a hit is more exciting than a walk, no matter their near-
equivalence in value.
“will never happen”
Because they are dumb, sorry.
You should watch ladies softball Seems your speed.
The changes you are describing would make it a completely different game from the one you remember loving as a kid. If you loved it then why not now? Don’t need to radically uproot everything.
People have also been predicting baseball dying off in “the next 15 years” for about 40 years or so. Revenues keep going up, year after year.
Not sure how it’d make it a completely different game in any meaningful sense to completely remove one-out lefties or cut back on the sheer volume of games or even cut it to 7 innings so we don’t have as many middle relievers. At other levels people play games of 7 innings or they play less frequently and no one says it’s not baseball. LOOGYs are a relatively recent and completely intolerable innovation. Foul ball idea isnt serious, other ones are.
When you’re a kid everything feels high stakes; I’d watch pre-season games back then. As an adult, MLB regular season games not only feel very low stakes, they don’t even do you the favor of being fast. The action is the NFL is slow but at least every play feels high stakes.
I always thought baseball was boring, but when my boyfriend insisted I come to one game, I acquiesced.
It is bizarrely, inhumanely, impossibly boring, way worse than I could have ever imagined. As boring as it is on TV, it is even worse in person. It’s so boring it sucked all the interesting TV shows off my phone. It permanently confiscated my most interesting anecdotes.
I know I should have gotten drunk, but I just fall asleep when I drink. In retrospect, that would have been a better idea. My boyfriend could have carried me back to the car.
Lol, I’m with you.
I do watch the playoffs. That’s when it gets interesting.
Try real football. The dribling, the goals, the heading the ball, the slide tackles.
> “Try real football.”
Better still, try rugby.
You would think you’d like it though because you’re probably the catcher.
I’ve made it marketed to me as being boring in a fun way. Its the right level of boring that you can go to a game for very cheap (at least in Toronto), enjoy your beer and have a hot dog.
Its one of those sports that’s very fun to play but far less so to watch.
I grew up watching the Astros. Loved baseball.
But even with them being one of the best teams, it’s hard for me to watch now. I’ll watch the playoffs but I watched very little regular season.
How about eliminate the warmup? Relief pitcher warms up in the bullpen and then throws first pitch cold.
Yep. Get rid of the warm-ups on the mound. Will that make relievers less accurate at first? I can live with that — maybe it’ll tip the balance of leaving the other pitcher in longer. We went to a game this year after the September call-ups (so both teams had an excess in the bullpen) and the number of pitching changes at the end was torture (and this was a game between teams not even in contention at that point).
Quants are ruining more than baseball. Baseball is unpredictable, life is unpredictable. Quants think they can make baseball, and life generally, predictable. If they succeed, we lose.
No, quants think there is a lot of random luck in baseball, and there are a lot of things that baseball managers do (particularly involving bunting or arranging batting orders) that simply don’t move the dial from random chance.
Pace of play is a problem with all sports. Football games are horribly long compared to before, and “30 second” timeouts in basketball are now measures in minutes.
That said with baseball, it is best on the radio. It wouldn’t surprise me if a lot of decline in baseball popularity is related to the increasing dominance of television. My grandpa would always listen to the Royals on the radio on his back porch while drinking tea.
Football is FAR more boring than baseball. Literally 4 minutes of actual play (multiple studies proving so) between endless huddles, timeouts, commercials, etc. Touchdown, commercials, kickoff, touchback, commercials, injury timeout, commercial, regular timeout, commercial, half time, a million commercials….
Football is even worse in person, at least on TV during huddles you see slo mo replays of the last play, in the stadium you just sit there waiting for anything to happen.
Football is probably the worst of the 4 major North American sports to watch live because of the TV timeouts. You notice the TV timeouts much more in hockey because the break in the action is more obvious.
Mark Buhrle, of the ’00’s White Sox and Blue Jays, often pitched complete games. He was ready to throw the ball almost as soon as the catcher threw it back to him.
He worked fast, threw strikes, got grounders (he needed a good fielding team behind him), hit his spots, changed speeds, and got away with only having about an 85 mph fastball. He threw one perfect game in his career.
Many of his games were a little over 2 hours in length.
It just seems like he played a completely different game than the guys now, and he only retired in like ’13 or so!
He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame but likely won’t get there. Loved that guy.
Also see Tom Browning of the Reds.
Rewrite the rules. Perhaps something along the lines where everyone who buys a ticket gets a vote for which team was the most entertaining. The team that wins the vote gets to start their next game of the season with a man on first base.
I was read (from years ago) that in a baseball game that lasted 2.5 hours there might only be 10 minutes of actual play. I’ve never had the patience to time it myself but it doesn’t seem too far off the mark.
NFL football is worse, 3+ hour games, 4 minutes of action. Soccer has continuous ‘action’ but no scoring.
Basketball and hockey are probably the best in terms of continuous play with legit scoring chances.
“And the average game is now three hours, five minutes long.”
The average length of the game was 3 hours and eight minutes in 2014. Since the article is gated for me, its not clear whether the writers are aware of the various changes that have been implemented to reduce game time, such as the pitch clocks in the minor leagues.
“Games this season saw an average gap of 3 minutes, 48 seconds between balls in play, an all-time high.”
There has been a move towards batters selling out for power — more home runs, more strike outs. There has also been the introduction of re-review of close calls.
Unfortunately, the article is behind a paywall so I cannot read it. This is a far more nuanced issue than what Tyler states in his blog post. I’ve been following baseball since 1954 and have been a member of the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) since a few years after it was formed. Some of the game length is a result of television as today every game is televised. there is a need to set aside a longer period between innings for advertising and it’s doubtful that this can be shortened. Pitching changes do not necessarily lengthen games all that much. The number of changes is self-limiting by the number of relievers on the roster. Most of the changes take place at the beginning of an inning so there is really not the level of disruption that one sees when a change is made mid-inning (1-2 visits from the manager/pitching coach; walk to the mound by the reliever; discussion with the reliever by the manager/pitching coach; warm-up pitches). Squeezing time to shorten games will have to come from somewhere else.
“Some of the game length is a result of television as today every game is televised. there is a need to set aside a longer period between innings for advertising and it’s doubtful that this can be shortened.”
So that is it: the Almighty Dollar must be worshipped!!
The pace of play doesn’t really bother me. It appears that one of the factors causing the game to slow down is pitchers throwing more often at max effort, which naturally requires a longer rest between pitches. If given the choice, I’d rather see more high-quality pitches (and better play in general) over a longer period of time rather than faster, lower-quality, sloppier play. (If this is a false choice, I’m not seeing it.)
Which is not to say that there aren’t reasonable steps MLB could take to shorten games times without fundamentally altering the game. But overall I think today’s MLB is a better quality product that takes more time to deliver. Then again, I like that baseball slows down the pace of my life and gives me ample opportunity to daydream between pitches. Maybe baseball is becoming more of a niche product, and I’m in the niche that’s being catered to. And MLB seems to be making plenty of money, so the niche doesn’t appear to be too small to sustain the game as a viable business.
+1
Isn’t the pace part of the appeal? Baseball is a game made for conversation and then you pause for a moment. Don’t go to a baseball game with someone you don’t want to have a 3hr conversation with.
Yep, it absolutely is. If you need what’s on the screen to distract you from your own thoughts every 15 seconds, baseball isn’t the sport for you, and that’s perfectly fine.
Baseball is a regional game. Really always has been. Certain areas are baseball friendly [St. Louis, NYC, Boston] and others are not. While national TV ratings are poor, some regions do quite well. Tribe games have set local records this year.
Ban batting gloves. Players adjust their gloves after every pitch for some reason.
National tv ratings for non-playoff games are bad in every sport but football. Hardly anyone watches regular season NBA either.
Get rid of the DH and limit the size of the bench.
ALL professional sports are dying before our eyes: interesting.
When does a comparable affliction overtake video and music production?
It already happened with music.
This has been a major topic of discussion for at least 15 years, not sure why Ty suddenly noticed it.
But anyway, just like soccer, no one watches baseball because it is exciting. They watch because they grew up watching it and maybe playing it, and most importantly, rooting for their home team. The product has certainly degraded of late, but that does not deter the fan described above. To them (us), watching baseball is a tradition and a habit, and trying to improve the game to any measurable extent will actually HURT their experience because they want to watch the same game they watched with their Dad at age nine. And literally no one will suddenly start watching because they magically shaved 40 minutes off the games.
And that’s it. Baseball is very tense, very strategic, and played by very skilled people… but it is not inherently exciting, and it never will be. Its excitement only comes in small doses over several hours when its tension gets unleashed.
Talk of shortening the game is interesting but completely pointless…. which I suppose is why economists are drawn to it.
Baseball — like opera, education, and life generally — is most rewarding to those with high discount rates.
To paraphrase Tyler on reading, the best way to enjoy baseball is to have already watched a lot of it.
Buerhle threw 33 complete games in 493 career starts. He never threw more than five complete games in a single season. Still extremely impressive for modern baseball, but hardly “often.”
Roy Halladay, who also retired in 2013, threw 67 complete games in 390 career starts, including four seasons with nine complete games (three consecutive), one with eight, and one with seven.
This was meant to be in reply to “The Engineer” above.