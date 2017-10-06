China fact of the day

In China, 164 people drown every day — many of them children who can’t swim
Here is further information. Elsewhere, Camille Paglia chats with…Jordan Peterson.
by Tyler Cowen on October 6, 2017 at 12:38 pm in Uncategorized | Permalink
For some context:
“From 2005-2014, there were an average of 3,536 fatal unintentional drownings (non-boating related) annually in the United States — about ten deaths per day. An additional 332 people died each year from drowning in boating-related incidents. About one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger.”
Quickly checking base rates, that WHO page says there are 372,000 drowning deaths per year worldwide. That’s almost exactly 1000 per day. The population of China is about 1.4bn, or about 19% of the world’s population, with 16% of the drowning deaths. So this ‘China fact’ seems to be ‘Chinese people drown slightly less often than people in the average country’.
It is notable that richer countries have less drowning deaths (about 10 per day in the US, or 1% of the total deaths, with about 4% of the total population). So the China fact might actually be ‘China is an above average-ly rich country, but not yet a rich country’.
…but, but, but we just had 58 people killed in Las Vegas — which most everybody reacted to as one of the greatest tragedies in the history of the universe ??
Are the American media, government, and populace unable to rationally assess daily risks in life. Youbetcha.
Also consider daily automobile deaths in U.S. — 100 per day, with people suffering horrible agonizing deaths in twisted wreckage … and many times that # horribly injured. But nobody even thinks twice about riding in a car each day.
Worldwide automobile deaths are well over a million annually.
Well, it’s not like no one is ever going to Vegas again either. Are you claiming the largest mass shooting in US history isn’t newsworthy?
What John Faben upstream says is true: this is not news. A bit more interesting is that people who live near water, in a lot of developing countries like the Philippines, and the Caribbean, Africa, don’t know how to swim. Once in a while you hear about people posing near the sea shore, a rogue wave sweeping one of the people out to sea, and the remaining people watching helplessly as that person drowns (I’ve read that twice). Swimming is a First World luxury. Swimming pools are a First World luxury. The Olympic gold medalist a while ago from Zimbabwe was a rich white girl.
Swimming is a First World luxury. Swimming pools are a First World luxury.
Swimming way predates First World luxury and swimming pools.
For that matter, swimming even predates humans.
My grandfather learned to swim in the Fraser River. He claimed he pushed blocks of ice ashore, for housewives’ ice boxes. When boys were boys. A suburban “swim school” for me. It was a place along the main street with a swimming pool, before backyard pools were common. No ice.
By the way, driving the western part of Canada highway 1, the Fraser river is incredibly pretty, makes me want to camp nearby with a river view.
The people who don’t know how to swim don’t live that close to the water. The Badjao people, for instance, certainly don’t have first world standards of living but are expert swimmers and divers.
“Camille Paglia chats with…Jordan Peterson.”
Speaking of drowning…. I need to wear floaties so that I won’t drown in all those words. I think Paglia says more words in 15 minutes than I do all year.
Holy smokes, that was good.
More Frazier river grandfather stories, less sarcasm please!
Maybe I just have mood affiliation for other extreme coffee drinkers.
Clean your room, bucko!
I love both these thinkers, and while I find them a bit repetitive, they are also very dense – I can go back to something they said before and hear something I missed before.
An excellent conversation, although of course quite a black pill too.
I know of Paglia because of you, and I thank you.
I bought Sexual Personae way back in 1990. I think her work has deteriorated since then.
To be fair, “people who can’t swim” would seem to be drowning’s natural target market.