Concentration in the dollar store sector

Already, there are 14,000 one-story cinder block Dollar Generals in the U.S.—outnumbering by a few hundred the coffee chain’s domestic footprint. Fold in the second-biggest dollar chain, Dollar Tree, and the number of stores, 27,465, exceeds the 22,375 outlets of CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens combined.
Here is the full Bloomberg piece, by Mya Frazier. One point here is that “retail concentration,” which we do observe in the data, is unlikely to lead to very high prices. A subtler point is that the dollar store sector itself is somewhat concentrated. But that is yet another way of seeing why concentration indices can be misleading: “They’ve taken over a big chunk of the nation’s dollar stores!” isn’t exactly a recipe for sustained high prices, if anything the contrary. Yet another point is that we may be rather deliberately moving to an uglier but cheaper world.
The throwaway line “we may be rather deliberately moving to an uglier and cheaper world” deserves a post of its own please.
“cinder block” = “ugly” is my guess.
It isn’t uglier but it is cheaper. There is a niche for affordable “stuff”. Those Halloween decorations, birthday cards, envelops and other small desk top items, party stuff. There are simply some things, use once and throw away things, that don’t need to be the best or have a100% markup.
I don’t think it’s the cinder blocks. Tilt wall construction is hardly more attractive.
Saw one the other day, along a pretty stretch of road west of […], five miles from town, out in the hills. They had apparently exploded a small tactical nuclear bomb. Within this crater they had dropped a Dollar General, just that, no parking lot or anything.
Now why Tyler woke up this morning with a sudden urge to dissemble about his obvious desire for “an uglier and cheaper world,” is a mystery.
It isn’t uglier…
That depends on whether you find strip malls, box stores, and small-town, cinder-block-and-corrugated-metal architecture efficient and charming in its simplicity or bland and lifeless.
At least pre-WWII, Main Street architecture tended to have some character.
They’re crazy ugly. American cities are boring and now and often ugly and characterless even though they are more prosperous than in the past.
A dollar store may be useful, but it ain’t pretty. Neither are waffle houses. I’m happy both are available btw, just wish there weren’t so many of them.
I suspect that Mr Cowen hasn’t grasped that “deliberately” has at least three meanings. Which meaning he means I have no idea.
‘Yet another point is that we may be rather deliberately moving to an uglier but cheaper world.’
They are counting on it. It’s their business plan:
“Then Jim Thorpe, Dollar General’s chief merchandising officer at the time, defined the core customer for the investors: “Our Best Friends Forever”—an extremely cash-strapped demographic, with a household income less than $35,000, and reliant on government assistance, that shops at Dollar General to “stretch budgets.” Thorpe said these BFFs represented 21 percent of the chain’s shoppers and 43 percent of its sales. His final slide touted a goal of increasing sales 50 percent, to $30 billion, by 2020.”
Like Mya, I also find cheap and ugly people vaguely distasteful.
They’re not distasteful, I shop at dollar general on occasion and understand that some people depend on them. Doesn’t change fact they’re super ugly. If people had the money the majority would be shopping elsewhere for the most part.
No need for hate or condescension toward either side.
Often these stores are within close walking distance of their local customers as well. While they do not carry a wide range of alternative herbal remedies, they don’t have an attitude about carrying them, as one sometimes encounters in rural pharmacies. I’ve found that the prices for what is essentially the same offering in this regard, are often about a third of what the pharmacy would charge, if the pharmacy chose to carry the product at all.
Sad – Dollar Tree is much better than Dollar General! At least in Northern Virginia, Dollar Tree thankfully predominates. Don’t be fooled by the “Dollar Tren” imitator near Seven Corners.
Dollar Trees in VA are better. I assume being near the HQ is why. The one I visited in the Hampton Roads area was well stocked. I wondered where such cheap dishes were when I was in college.
Fred’s is better than either. But less than a thousand stores.
Dollar General goes to where their customers are, suburban/rural poor. In the 8 miles from my house to the first drug store, there are two Dollar General stores. There is another if I turn at the first and drive 10 miles. All are essentially the only store besides convenience/gas stations in their area. They aren’t neat and kind of tacky, but they have cheap essentials near where customers live. It’s a good business model. (full disclosure, I had some DG stock, bought in anticipation of the Great Recession, but was bought out when they went private)
Since I try to do my part in not making the world uglier, I won’t click the bloomberg link. But I am curious, does Frazier argue that this concentration is bad for consumers in the article?
He does not.
I would also not discount the role SNAP plays in all of this. The number of stores accepting SNAP jumped after the stimulus.
At least Dollar General took SNAP before that, I’m not sure about other dollar stores.
Hell even gas stations take SNAP now. Dollar Tree takes SNAP but it doesn’t work a fair portion of the time.
Dollar stores are magnets for robberies. I suppose it’s partly due to the locations and partly due to the customer base. I have a home in a community that is well above average in terms of education, income, prices of the housing, etc., yet developers wish to put a dollar store on the main road in the community, a road with few commercial centers, which mostly have high-end shops. Indeed, the proposed site of the dollar store is next door to the most expensive women’s boutique. Residents have protested and the project is currently under review in the courts. Besides the NIMBY aspect to this, more interesting is why put a dollar store many miles from it’s customer base. Or is the customer base evolving: what one was yesterday, one is not today.
Why do you assume only poor people are interested in inexpensive goods? My wife and I make over the median household income for our area and buy many things like toothpaste, aluminum pans, birthday cards, etc. at Dollar Tree, because it’s by far the best deal you can get on those things.
I make enough to be in the 1% in my state. I stop in dollar stores because they are everywhere and much quicker in and out than alternatives.
We should work backwards from Return-on-Capital, not concentration, to look for anti-competitive practices. Industry has learned how to avoid the “obvious” mistakes and how to maximize the subtle ways of thwarting competition.
The bit referencing “the coffee chain” makes sense in the original article, where they’d just mentioned Starbucks. Tyler should have replaced the phrase with “[Starbucks]”.
For the uninitiated, the Dollar General is more like a general store with products varying in price. More like a smaller Walmart. The Dollar Tree is specifically all $1.00, sometimes less (2 for $1.00). As a rural small town resident I’ve noticed that these stores have also turned into spots for socializing and seeing old friends.
Dollar Tree is vastly superior to Dollar General IME. The products with large margins, like paper goods, party supplies, etc are a better deal at the Tree. DG is way too much like Walmart but crappier. I’d rather just go to Walmart.
Very niche market, consolidation isn’t surprising
The American regime is entering into the Monopoly Capitalism stage. The wealth will get increasingly concentred in ever fewer hands until the population becomes incredibly immiserated. Then, the internal contradictions of the American system will reveal itself and the American regime will fall like an overrippen jackfruit or a langid durian.
Is this proof that Tyler read the comment that said something to the effect that elites told the poor “you should be happy with globalization: you get the dollar store.”?
“But that is yet another way of seeing why concentration indices can be misleading: ‘They’ve taken over a big chunk of the nation’s dollar stores!’ isn’t exactly a recipe for sustained high prices, if anything the contrary.”
A case of never reason from a concentration change?
>we may be rather deliberately moving to an uglier but cheaper world.
Oh, I don’t know. If this exact same piece were written two years ago, you would have concluded that “we are finally moving to a world where people care about the poor, and provide them with inexpensive goods. Hope!!!”