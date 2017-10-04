The Dangers of Fiscal Policy

Here’s the latest video from Principles of Macroeconomics at MRUniversity. As always these videos can be used with any textbook but they go great with the best textbook, Modern Principles of Economics. The video is on situations when fiscal policy doesn’t work well or can even reduce growth and GDP.
A timely video as the Republican controlled Congress and the Republican president are about to adopt tax cuts that will add several trillion dollars to debt.
A nuanced summary of why tax cuts don’t boost growth: https://growthecon.com/blog/Taxing-GDP/
Bruce Bartlett on why tax cuts don’t boost growth: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/posteverything/wp/2017/09/28/i-helped-create-the-gop-tax-myth-trump-is-wrong-tax-cuts-dont-equal-growth/
I really enjoy talking with myself. It’s always the most intelligent conversation I have on any given day.