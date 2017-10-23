David Perell interviews me podcast

Not just the usual, we focus on theories of learning and theories of travel.  Self-recommending!

By the way, here is David’s home page.  Here is David on Twitter.  Here is a podcast excerpt on how to learn things by looking for angular entry points.

